Candidates file for Forest Grove City Council

Seven people are vying for three seats as city councilors. Two more are running for mayor.

Seven Forest Grove residents hope voters will choose them as city councilors this fall.

The filing period for Forest Grove City Council candidates closed Tuesday, Aug. 30. Eleven candidates initially filed — including Tim Rippe and Malynda Wenzl , who are running for mayor — but one withdrew and another's application was deemed insufficient, leaving seven candidates for three council seats along with the two candidates for mayor.

Councilor Mariana Valenzuela is the only incumbent who is running, but this will be her first appearance on the ballot. She was previously appointed to the council in 2019, filling out the term of Tom Johnston, who died less than a year after he was reelected in 2018.

Valenzuela is director of community partnerships at Centro Cultural de Washington County, a Cornelius-based nonprofit. She also previously worked as an assistant Spanish professor at Pacific University in Forest Grove.

The other six candidates for councilor are political newcomers, although at least two have some experience with city government.

Wolanda Groombridge applied for appointment to Johnston's seat in 2019. She is a volunteer member of Forest Grove's budget committee.

Groombridge is originally from American Samoa, where she grew up in a political family. She has lived on the mainland since 1990.

Groombridge works as a memory care and assisted living community manager. She also previously studied education.

While he is not a city volunteer like Groombridge, Michael Marshall would carry on a family legacy if elected to the council.

Marshall was the late Councilor Johnston's son-in-law. He is married to Johnston's daughter, Sara Marshall.

The Marshalls co-own a restaurant in downtown Forest Grove, Miget's Island Grill, which opened in 2015. Michael Marshall and his brother Sam also opened a smoothie shop, Island Vibe, next door in 2020.

Among other candidates:

• Jodi Blue is a special education teacher and small business owner.

• Kelly Daily is a longtime volunteer for the Forest Grove School District's summer meal program.

• LaAna Littlefield, a former Nevada state employee and legal assistant, is involved with the Viking Booster Club at Forest Grove High School.

• Karen Martinez is a registered nurse who works for Kaiser Permanente.

Voters will elect three councilors and a mayor this November to four-year terms.

Wenzl, who was first elected in 2014, was eligible to run for reelection but instead opted to run for mayor. She will face off against Rippe, her colleague on the Forest Grove City Council. Both councilors are seeking to succeed longtime Mayor Pete Truax, who decided against running for a fourth term.

Councilor Kristy Kottkey is not running for a full term. She was appointed in 2020 to fill out the unexpired term of Councilor Ron Thompson, who died a little over a year after he was reelected in 2018.

By Mark Miller

Editor-in-Chief, Washington and Columbia counties

mmiller@pamplinmedia.com

