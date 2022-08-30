Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Some experiencing long wait times in Missouri for Medicaid services
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Many are waiting months to get Medicaid services. And federal officials say Missouri needs to pick up the pace. Ruthie Becker lives near Kansas City. She has been trying to get her grandson Roman on Medicaid due to some health conditions. She says the whole process is stressful.
Missouri attorney general Eric Schmitt seeks journalism school records
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group.
Missouri Abortion Lawsuit Could Have National Consequences
The AG is suing over St. Louis' reproductive health services fund, which could have ripple effects across the nation
Center for Science in Public Interest
Targeting truth: gagging pharmacists in Missouri
There’s so much COVID-19 misinformation out there, it’s easy to become desensitized to it. But, a recently passed Missouri law (the Gag Rule) takes misinformation to a new height (low?) and may shock even the most cynical among us. The Gag Rule, which went into effect this week,...
KTLO
Missouri’s new voter ID law now in effect
Missouri’s new voter ID law went into effect on Sunday. One of the big things about this new law is having a valid photo ID. Even if you do not have a photo ID, you’ll get to vote on a different ballot.Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft states there is a provisional ballot to allow voters to record who they want to vote for. While the polls are open, they will put that in security envelope so nobody will see how they voted. After the polls close, the election authority can go back and confirm that you are who you and then that vote will count.
northwestmoinfo.com
“No Patient Left Alone” Law Now in Place in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – A new sate law went into effect at the end of August — the law came out of the COVID pandemic, and the healthcare industry’s responds to it.
KCTV 5
Missouri health department to offer bivalent boosters targeting 2 COVID strains
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are becoming available among some providers in Missouri. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), boosters are becoming available among some providers beginning as early as today with additional providers adding these boosters to their inventory next week.
autobodynews.com
EPA Fines Auto Repair Shops in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative. Central Iowa Truck Repair LLC of Boone,...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Background checks at Missouri gun shows
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - President Biden is pressuring Congress to re-instate a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. The push comes after mass shootings in New York, Illinois, and at a Texas school. So, our viewer Loren wants to know, “Can someone buy an assault rifle at a gun show...
kttn.com
Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $9.8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $9.81 billion between April 2020 and May 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
Is Missouri's Legal Weed Amendment Too Good To Be True?
Critics of Amendment 3 say it only helps Missouri's big Cannabis businesses maintain their grip on the industry
KCTV 5
Explainer: How will sports-betting revenue be split in Kansas?
Explainer: How will sports-betting revenue be split in Kansas?
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Rep. Calls on State Lawmakers to Use Common Sense in Special Session
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s special session on income tax cuts and extended agriculture credits is coming up in mid September. State Representative Brad (PAW-lit) Pollitt, who sponsored the ag tax credit extension to six years, says he understands why the governor vetoed his bill after the Senate cut the extension to two years.
abc17news.com
Counties with the most seniors in Missouri
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
mycouriertribune.com
Lawsuit seeking to knock marijuana legalization off Missouri ballot faces tight deadline
The Legal Missouri 2022 campaign provided the secretary of state's office with boxes of signatures it felt were wrongfully disqualified by local election authorities. After reviewing the signatures, the secretary of state's office certified the marijuana legalization petition to be on the November ballot (Tessa Weinberg/Missouri Independent).
KCTV 5
Gambling apps prepare for legalized sports betting in Kansas
Gambling apps prepare for legalized sports betting in Kansas
South County lawmaker sues newspaper over 'slanderous statements'
SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — An alderwoman and ex-mayoral candidate in Sunset Hills is suing the St. Louis Call newspaper, alleging an editorial it published in March contained false statements. Christine Lieber, also a Shelter Insurance agent, said in a lawsuit filed last month in St. Louis County Circuit Court...
Government Technology
New Law Forces Removal of Missouri Public Contracting Website
(TNS) — Gov. Mike Parson's administration shut down access Monday to a website that allows Missourians to track who is winning potentially lucrative state contracts. In an announcement posted on an Office of Administration's procurement website, officials say a new law is forcing them to remove contract award information from public access for privacy reasons.
KCTV 5
New hope for Missouri man, who swears he’s innocent, as prosecutor asks courts to vacate conviction
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Lamar Johnson has spent more than 27 years in prison for a murder in Missouri he swears he didn’t do. On Wednesday, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a motion (which can be viewed in its entirety below) to vacate that old conviction:. “The judgment...
KCTV 5
Locals turn out to enjoy Kansas’ sunflower fields
Locals turn out to enjoy Kansas' sunflower fields
