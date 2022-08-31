Read full article on original website
Cedar Hill High Point PID #1
Notice is hereby given that the Cedar Hill City Council will hold a Public Hearing in the T. W. “Turk” Cannady/Cedar Hill Room at the Cedar Hill Government Center, 285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg. 100, Cedar Hill Texas, 75104 on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., to receive public comment on the proposed assessment rate for the:
9-11: An Evening of Remembrance In Duncanville is Sept. 8
9-11: An Evening of Remembrance, presented by AV Pro and the Duncanville Chamber of Commerce, will be held Sept. 8 at Hilton Garden Inn in Duncanville. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner and an inspirational program at 7 p.m. Steve Martin, President/CEO of Duncanville Chamber, said, “I...
Midlothian City Council To Set Final Tax Rate at September 6 Council Meeting
MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council and staff have had a few hurdles this budget season. Meetings and workshops, including time spent at last month’s regular city council meetings to discuss the city’s new tax rate as well as budget numbers, have had to be re-discussed after Midlothian City Manager, Chris Dick released a statement that at the August 9 council meeting the Council approved a tax-rate ceiling of $0.663147 for fiscal year 2022-23, which was inaccurate.
Glenn Heights Notice of Public Hearing – Proposed 2021-2022 Amended Budget
The City Council of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas will conduct a Public Hearing on Amending the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Budget on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Public participation is invited. The City Council will vote on adoption of the Amended Budget on September 13, 2022. The...
Governor Abbott, TxDOT Announce Record $85 Billion 10-Year Transportation Plan
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation ProgramGovernor Abbott, TxDOT Announce Record $85 Billion 10-Year Transportation Plan (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
DeSoto ISD Discusses Safety and Security Measures
DESOTO – Following the deadly school shooting in Uvalde and a threat impacting DeSoto ISD on the 2nd day of school, safety is top of mind for all schools including DeSoto. The threat occurred at DeSoto’s Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. It prompted DeSoto Police to take precautionary steps closing that school and three other schools in the district.
Updated COVID-19 Boosters Expected to be Available in Texas Next Week
With updated COVID-19 booster vaccines now authorized and recommended for use, doses are expected to begin shipping over the next few days and arriving at health care providers across Texas next week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has allocated a total of about 900,000 doses of the updated...
Six Flags Announces 2022-2023 Special Events Lineup
Six Flags Over Texas Event highlights for the 2022/2023 seasons include:. Arlington, Texas — August 25, 2022 — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, today announced a robust lineup of special events during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Returning guest favorites and new offerings create endless opportunities for fun all year long. Event highlights for the 2022/2023 seasons include:
Ellis County Resolution Supports Governor Securing Border
Ellis County, TX – On August 23rd, the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court unanimously passed a resolution calling upon and supporting the Governor to utilize all available military and law enforcement resources to secure the southern border. Ellis County joins nearly 20 other communities across Texas that have passed similar resolutions, but as of August 23rd, it is the largest county to have done so.
DART Announces 2022 Labor Day Schedule
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will operate on the following schedule for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5. DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a weekend schedule. (Route 402 NorthPark Shuttle and Route 883 UTD Comet Cruiser will operate on a Sunday schedule) The Trinity Railway Express...
Kim & Jenny’s Cafe in Wheatland Plaza – Back in Business!
Kim & Jenny’s Café in Wheatland Plaza has been a favorite gathering place for Duncanville residents for many years. When other longtime tenants, like Minyard Food Store and Eckerd Pharmacy, vacated the aging Wheatland strip mall, Kim & Jenny’s kept hanging on. But the original owners sold the restaurant to an out-of-towner when they moved to Midlothian and opened a new restaurant there.
City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings Z22-15
The City of Lancaster Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at. their regular meeting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the City. Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, at 211 North Henry,. Lancaster, Texas 75146. The meeting will be for the purpose of...
Cedar Hill Zula B. Wylie Public Library Certified Sensory Inclusive
Did you know one in six people have a sensory need or an invisible disability? These include individuals with PTSD, autism, dementia, strokes and more. Cedar Hill’s Zula B. Wylie public library was certified sensory inclusive by KultureCity. This innovative designation from nonprofit KultureCity promotes a positive experience for...
Experience ‘The Magic of Chocolate’ At Dallas Chocolate Festival Sept. 9-11
The Dallas Chocolate Festival returns as an in-person three-day event showcasing ‘The Magic of Chocolate’ from September 9-11. Tickets for the sweet event are now on sale to the public and available online at dallaschocolate.org. The immersive experience is located at F.I.G. in Downtown Dallas, and offers guests a first-hand taste into the world of chocolate. Local shops and world-renowned makers at their booths will provide samples, expertise, and sweets-a-plenty to festival-goers.
Dan Patrick Kicks Off Statewide Bus Tour
HOUSTON TX– Texas Lieutenant Governor and conservative Republican candidate for re-election, Dan Patrick, announced the commencement of his statewide bus tour. “On Wednesday, we launched our fall campaign’s statewide bus tour in San Antonio at the Alamo. It was a great beginning! Voters are engaged and excited about this 2022 election. While Democrats whine and carp, perpetuating the lie that it’s difficult to vote in Texas, I predict another record turnout,” Patrick said.
Governor Abbott Lauds Bravery Of Law Enforcement At Texas Department Of Public Safety Graduation Ceremony
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the hard work and dedication of new law enforcement graduates to serve and protect during his keynote address at the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Recruit Graduation Ceremony in Austin. Addressing the crowd of new graduates and their families, the Governor...
DeSoto ISD Announces New Leadership Appointments
DESOTO, TX — During the August 22, 2022, regular meeting of the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees, the board approved a number of leadership appointments which included the following:. Chief Communications Officer: Tiffanie Blackmon-Jones. Director of Business Operations: Saundra Scott. Director of Career and Technical Education: Melinda Pugh. Director...
Midlothian Double Amputee Youth Is An Inspiration
Noah Rentz has no legs, but the 6-year-old from Midlothian is reaching higher than most able-bodied folks who have both. In fact, many adults would be envious of what the first-grader at Longbranch Elementary School has accomplished, not the least of which is starring in his own commercial for JC Penney.
Public Hearing Stillwater Canyon PID in DeSoto
Notice is hereby given that the DeSoto City Council will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council Chambers in the Jim Baugh Government Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd., DeSoto, TX, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. – to receive public comment on the proposed assessment rate for the:
Methodist Richardson kicks off $46M emergency department project
RICHARDSON — Methodist Richardson Medical Center broke ground Wednesday on a $46 million project to expand its busy emergency department. The project will help the hospital care for more than 55,000 patients each year — up 12% from just last year — and first responders were well-represented at the groundbreaking with the city’s police and fire chiefs, as well as Mayor Paul Voelker, all in attendance.
