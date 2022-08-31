The Dallas Chocolate Festival returns as an in-person three-day event showcasing ‘The Magic of Chocolate’ from September 9-11. Tickets for the sweet event are now on sale to the public and available online at dallaschocolate.org. The immersive experience is located at F.I.G. in Downtown Dallas, and offers guests a first-hand taste into the world of chocolate. Local shops and world-renowned makers at their booths will provide samples, expertise, and sweets-a-plenty to festival-goers.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO