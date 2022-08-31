ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Focus Daily News

Cedar Hill High Point PID #1

Notice is hereby given that the Cedar Hill City Council will hold a Public Hearing in the T. W. “Turk” Cannady/Cedar Hill Room at the Cedar Hill Government Center, 285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg. 100, Cedar Hill Texas, 75104 on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., to receive public comment on the proposed assessment rate for the:
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

Midlothian City Council To Set Final Tax Rate at September 6 Council Meeting

MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council and staff have had a few hurdles this budget season. Meetings and workshops, including time spent at last month’s regular city council meetings to discuss the city’s new tax rate as well as budget numbers, have had to be re-discussed after Midlothian City Manager, Chris Dick released a statement that at the August 9 council meeting the Council approved a tax-rate ceiling of $0.663147 for fiscal year 2022-23, which was inaccurate.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Governor Abbott, TxDOT Announce Record $85 Billion 10-Year Transportation Plan

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation ProgramGovernor Abbott, TxDOT Announce Record $85 Billion 10-Year Transportation Plan (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

DeSoto ISD Discusses Safety and Security Measures

DESOTO – Following the deadly school shooting in Uvalde and a threat impacting DeSoto ISD on the 2nd day of school, safety is top of mind for all schools including DeSoto. The threat occurred at DeSoto’s Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. It prompted DeSoto Police to take precautionary steps closing that school and three other schools in the district.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Six Flags Announces 2022-2023 Special Events Lineup

Six Flags Over Texas Event highlights for the 2022/2023 seasons include:. Arlington, Texas — August 25, 2022 — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, today announced a robust lineup of special events during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Returning guest favorites and new offerings create endless opportunities for fun all year long. Event highlights for the 2022/2023 seasons include:
ARLINGTON, TX
Focus Daily News

Ellis County Resolution Supports Governor Securing Border

Ellis County, TX – On August 23rd, the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court unanimously passed a resolution calling upon and supporting the Governor to utilize all available military and law enforcement resources to secure the southern border. Ellis County joins nearly 20 other communities across Texas that have passed similar resolutions, but as of August 23rd, it is the largest county to have done so.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
Focus Daily News

DART Announces 2022 Labor Day Schedule

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will operate on the following schedule for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5. DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a weekend schedule. (Route 402 NorthPark Shuttle and Route 883 UTD Comet Cruiser will operate on a Sunday schedule) The Trinity Railway Express...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Kim & Jenny's Cafe in Wheatland Plaza – Back in Business!

Kim & Jenny’s Café in Wheatland Plaza has been a favorite gathering place for Duncanville residents for many years. When other longtime tenants, like Minyard Food Store and Eckerd Pharmacy, vacated the aging Wheatland strip mall, Kim & Jenny’s kept hanging on. But the original owners sold the restaurant to an out-of-towner when they moved to Midlothian and opened a new restaurant there.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

Experience 'The Magic of Chocolate' At Dallas Chocolate Festival Sept. 9-11

The Dallas Chocolate Festival returns as an in-person three-day event showcasing ‘The Magic of Chocolate’ from September 9-11. Tickets for the sweet event are now on sale to the public and available online at dallaschocolate.org. The immersive experience is located at F.I.G. in Downtown Dallas, and offers guests a first-hand taste into the world of chocolate. Local shops and world-renowned makers at their booths will provide samples, expertise, and sweets-a-plenty to festival-goers.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Dan Patrick Kicks Off Statewide Bus Tour

HOUSTON TX– Texas Lieutenant Governor and conservative Republican candidate for re-election, Dan Patrick, announced the commencement of his statewide bus tour. “On Wednesday, we launched our fall campaign’s statewide bus tour in San Antonio at the Alamo. It was a great beginning! Voters are engaged and excited about this 2022 election. While Democrats whine and carp, perpetuating the lie that it’s difficult to vote in Texas, I predict another record turnout,” Patrick said.
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

DeSoto ISD Announces New Leadership Appointments

DESOTO, TX — During the August 22, 2022, regular meeting of the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees, the board approved a number of leadership appointments which included the following:. Chief Communications Officer: Tiffanie Blackmon-Jones. Director of Business Operations: Saundra Scott. Director of Career and Technical Education: Melinda Pugh. Director...
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Midlothian Double Amputee Youth Is An Inspiration

Noah Rentz has no legs, but the 6-year-old from Midlothian is reaching higher than most able-bodied folks who have both. In fact, many adults would be envious of what the first-grader at Longbranch Elementary School has accomplished, not the least of which is starring in his own commercial for JC Penney.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Public Hearing Stillwater Canyon PID in DeSoto

Notice is hereby given that the DeSoto City Council will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council Chambers in the Jim Baugh Government Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd., DeSoto, TX, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. – to receive public comment on the proposed assessment rate for the:
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Methodist Richardson kicks off $46M emergency department project

RICHARDSON — Methodist Richardson Medical Center broke ground Wednesday on a $46 million project to expand its busy emergency department. The project will help the hospital care for more than 55,000 patients each year — up 12% from just last year — and first responders were well-represented at the groundbreaking with the city’s police and fire chiefs, as well as Mayor Paul Voelker, all in attendance.
RICHARDSON, TX
Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex.

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

