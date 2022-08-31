ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
‘RHOA’ Recap: A Surprise Guest Attends Sheree Whitfield’s Fashion Show With Fashions

The Season 14 finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was all about Sheree Whitfield‘s fashion show. Heading into the evening, viewers (including me) were wondering — would her fashion show have fashions or would it be a failure just like the first one was 14 years prior? Fortunately for Sheree, this one proved to be a success, but it didn’t come without some setbacks.
