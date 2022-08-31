ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patient Saints: NCCS volleyball taking it slow despite fast start

By Andy Dieckhoff
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FIvcz_0hd1Azng00 After a heartbreaking end to a great 2021 season, North Clackamas Christian is slowly walking the road to redemption.

The so-called "road to redemption" is a common theme in sports. For the North Clackamas Christian volleyball team, these patient Saints are more focused on the road than the redemption.

A year ago, North Clackamas Christian was the top team in Class 1A for much of the season, longer than any other program at that level. That translated into a No. 1 seed in the state playoffs and a chance to host games up through the quarterfinal round.

Unfortunately for the Saints, they never made it past the quarterfinals. After taking the first two sets, NCCS looked well on its way to Redmond, where the 1A state volleyball championships were to be held. However, Crane flipped the game on its head, winning the next two sets to force a fifth-set tiebreak — which the No. 8 seed won 15-9.

Suddenly and unceremoniously, the top team in the state was out. The Saints had won 25 games on the season, and its four losses all came against schools that reached the state semifinals (Gaston in Class 2A; Damascus Christian, St. Paul and Crane in 1A).

Thankfully for NCCS head coach Grant Nelson, most of his team was set to come back. The 2021 squad featured just two seniors, one a starter, and so he knew that the 2022 team could be just as special — maybe more so.

This year's nine-person team features six seniors, including captains Hannah Stark and Kali Dransfeldt. Along with the middle blocker Stark and outside hitter Dransfeldt, the other seniors include fellow hitter Ashlyn Watt, defensive specialist Emmi Kerekffy, middle blocker Makayla Ferguson and outside hitter Kiki Hayward. There's also a junior and two sophomores on the roster.

"I'm a little bit spoiled," said Nelson, noting that he's able to work on more advanced technical aspects of the game with this experienced group. "We'll never be perfect at the basics, but (the players) know what we're trying to do — so we can really be nitpicky about what we need to do better."

It's not just their advanced skills that make North Clackamas Christian such a dangerous team in Class 1A. It's also about their camaraderie and communication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIHl5_0hd1Azng00

The team has started out 5-0 on the young fall season, and NCCS has yet to drop a set this year. In the Saints' home opener Tuesday, Aug. 30, they cruised to a 25-4, 25-7, 25-9 win over Willamette Valley Christian. In that match, the team looked every bit the part of a state title contender; they executed well and communicated even better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hd1Azng00

"Communication is the biggest aspect of the game that can really differentiate one team from another," said Dransfeldt, one of the senior captains of the team. "Talking, communicating — even when the (other) team may not be at the same level — keeping that communication. Talking to each other and being supportive is so underrated. It helps so much."

"I'm so grateful that we have so many seniors that are so strong this year," Dransfeldt continued. "We're all loud, and we all have good energy. It's also about bringing that to the younger players, the underclassmen, and showing them good leadership."

Stark, the other captain, noted that she has been playing with some of her fellow seniors since the third or fourth grade. However, in true team-captain spirit, she also was quick to give praise to the younger members of the program.

"It's really fun," Stark said, "but then you think about the people after us. They're going to have a whole new team, but I'm really confident in the fact that we have a good JV team."

Nelson echoed those sentiments when talking about the next wave of talent coming up at NCCS. He also pointed out that with such a senior-heavy varsity team, many talented and deserving JV players are simply having to wait their turn. Only one player, sophomore Bekah Neely, was called up from last year's JV team; there's just not room on the roster for all the talent the school boasts.

Still, the future is a long way off. This year, the returning senior Saints have come marching in, and North Clackamas Christian appears to be on a marching path through the 1A ranks. However, even with the fast start to the season, the Saints are taking it slow when it comes to reaching their final destination.

"We haven't exactly talked about (a specific goal for this season)," said Nelson, playing somewhat coy. "We were 25-4 last year, ranked No. 1 in the state longer than anyone else and I've got six of my top seven kids back. I think everybody kind of knows without saying it."

"There's going to be a handful of teams (in Class 1A) that are going to be super competitive," he added. "I think we have as good a chance as anybody."

In order to avoid another speed bump in the road to the state championship — a trophy the school has never hoisted — the Saints will need to stay positive, stay communicative and, most of all, stay focused on the task at hand.

"We just really need to keep up our energy," Stark said. "That's the biggest problem with our team — it's hard to keep up energy when you're down."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mgHZP_0hd1Azng00

Stark sees it as her responsibility to keep the energy level high, as well as the team's spirits at large.

"I need to be the one to keep up the energy, and just be like, 'It's OK. Let it go. It doesn't matter,'" she said, "Not exactly the 'role model' — because everyone's my age — but kind of like the role model of the team."

"We kind of lose our groove," the senior said. "Then, we just don't really talk to each other — and we start losing the trust (in each other). I think it's a lot better this year. We've been working on it."

With a veteran team full of seniors and promising younger players, all of whom had front-row seats for the heartbreak in 2021, don't expect this group to get complacent. Don't expect them to get ahead of themselves, either. After last year, North Clackamas Christian knows all too well that 25 wins and a No. 1 ranking mean absolutely nothing once the girls step onto the court.

"Last year, being ranked No. 1 a lot was really fun," admitted Nelson, before a quick turn. "This year, I don't think anybody's going to care. I don't think we're going to look at the rankings — we're just going to look at the results."

So, for now, the Saints will patiently play their best night in and night out. And while the road they're walking may eventually lead to redemption, North Clackamas Christian is just trying to enjoy the ride.

"We get down on ourselves a lot, I can't say it enough. And we just can't," Stark said. "We've got to let it go and keep playing our hearts out — just play the sport we love."

Oregon City News

Oregon City teacher resignation rate triples in 2021-22

Education association members had warned of 'unsustainable' stress levels affecting educators.Oregon City School District teachers have left the district at three times the typical rate over the past school year compared with the turnover rate from 2018-19, which was the last school year not affected by COVID. Oregon City's large increase in teacher turnover came after 41.5% of OC teachers surveyed last fall cited "unsustainable stress levels." COVID safety protocols and staffing shortages were among the factors contributing what teachers called "unsustainable" stress levels impacting their physical and/or mental health. A total of 90 Oregon City teachers left the school...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Biscuits Cafe mixes Oregon City business, charity support

Elected, chamber officials celebrate grand reopening of restaurant by raising funds for nonprofit organization.Oregon City elected and chamber officials celebrated the grand reopening of a restaurant last month by raising funds for a nonprofit organization that celebrates community. David Ligatich, and his wife and business partner, Dana, are a couple that understand community. The Ligatichs put down solid roots in the community by seeking out and supporting Oregon charities when they took ownership of Biscuits Café in Gresham. In October of 2021 they bought three more locations, including Sunnyside, Johnson Creek and Oregon City. "When we bought our three...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Clackamas Education Service District to host career fair

Learn more about making a difference for kids in Molalla River, North Clackamas, Oregon City and West Linn-Wilsonville school districts.Clackamas Education Service District will host a Student Support Career Fair from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Clackamas ESD's administrative office, 13455 S.E. 97th Ave. The event is an opportunity to learn about student support staff jobs at school districts across Clackamas County — all in one place. Job-seekers will learn more about making a difference for kids and doing meaningful work in schools at Clackamas ESD and the Molalla River, North Clackamas, Oregon City and West Linn-Wilsonville school districts. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun

The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Clackamas County NAMI: Bullies are back-to-school too

Bart Brewer: Bullying can not only disrupt learning and bring physical harm but can also cause mental harm.It's back-to-school time and along with school supplies and other preparations, something that parents and educators should have in mind is bullying. One out of every five kids has reported being bullied, with the real number likely being higher than that. Bullying can not only disrupt learning and bring physical harm but can also bring real mental harm. In simple terms, bullying is any repeatable action that seeks to harm, intimidate or coerce the target. One of the key elements here...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Opinion: Developer high-fives offensive at Oregon City meeting

Tom Geil: A more professional response would have reserved Icon Construction's jubilance out of sight of concerned citizens.Aug. 22 is date that will fester in the hearts of many Oregon City residents who have attended meeting after meeting, over several months. Night after night we filled the chambers at the Robert Libke Public Safety Building where Planning Commission meetings are conducted. These proceedings have witnessed unprecedented dozens of citizens testifying with good reasons against this development. On that fateful evening, out of sight of the cameras that record the testimony and responses by Icon Construction developers, three rows of Icon...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Johnny Limbo to close out Oregon City concert season

Concerts in the Park series ends Aug. 25; last free Movies in the Park event for the season is Aug. 26.Johnny Limbo & the Lugnuts is closing out the 2022 season of Oregon City's Concerts in the Park series. The band will be playing hits of the 1950s and '60s at the End of the Oregon Trail on the evening of Aug. 25. It's the seventh concert this year as part of the free series. This week will also be the last free Movies in the Park event for the season. "Sing 2" will be showing at dusk (about 8:30 p.m.) on Friday, Aug. 26, at Welsey Lynn Park, 12901 Frontier Parkway, Oregon City. Due to limited parking for these events, Oregon City parks department officials "highly suggest" carpooling, taking public transportation, calling a cab/ride share or other options you can think of. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 Where: End of the Oregon Trail, 1726 Washington St., Oregon City Admission: Free Offsite parking: Free Onsite parking: $5 cash only; lot opens at 4 p.m. Food/beer sales: Starting at 5:30 p.m. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City's Adam Marl changes mind about running for office

Youngest public official in Oregon says he was swayed by others on commission who resigned or took leave of absence.Oregon City Commissioner Adam Marl filed to run in the November election to continue serving in the position, having originally stated his intention not to run upon his appointment to the City Commission in spring 2021. Marl, 22, who is Oregon's youngest public official and the former campaign manager of the successful 2020 mayoral recall effort, announced Aug. 29 that the changing political dynamics on the commission have changed his mind about seeking election to the office. He "decided that...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

DJ Prashant from Bollywood Dreams to host community dances

Events supported in part by generous donation from Oregon City Library Foundation.Oregon City Public Library is partnering with the Oregon City School District and Oregon City Parks & Recreation to offer "Dance Dance Oregon City: Bollywood," three free community dance parties for all ages and abilities. DJ Prashant from Bollywood Dreams Entertainment will provide a 30-minute interactive dance lesson, followed by a 60-minute dance party featuring contemporary dance music from India. Youth Services Librarian Barratt Miller said dancing together is a powerful opportunity for healing, both individually and as a community. Miller pointed to research showing that synchronous rhythmic movement...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Reader response: What about water reuse on Clackamas River?

William Gifford: Summers can create unnecessary competition between maintaining river health, growing water needs.Regarding your recent article, "A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Do we have enough water in Oregon?" This is a worthy question to be asking in a state where drought is a growing concern. However, the article misses the opportunity to discuss viable solutions. In Clackamas County, nearly 400,000 residents and businesses depend on the Clackamas River for their potable water. Increasingly long and dry summers can create unnecessary competition between maintaining the river's health and our communities'...
Oregon City News

West Linn-Oregon City Arch Bridge turns 100

Cities, tribes and other community groups will celebrate bridge centennial Oct. 1 One century ago, crews constructed the West Linn-Oregon City Arch Bridge, which spanned the Willamette River and filled the final major gap in the Pacific Highway from Canada to Mexico. To celebrate the centennial of what was then called "The Most Beautiful Bridge in America," the cities of West Linn and Oregon City, along with the Oregon Department of Transportation, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and several other community groups, are temporarily closing the bridge to commemorate its history Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials from each of those...
WEST LINN, OR
Oregon City News

Longtime volunteer Tom Geil now first-time Oregon City candidate

Former planning commissioner hopes voters will choose him for city commission on November ballot.A lifelong Oregonian, Tom Geil became active in city politics almost immediately upon moving to Oregon City over 19 years ago. Geil served as chair of the Citizens Involvement Council for three years, followed by Planning Commission for eight years. He's served as chair, vice-chair and treasurer of the Park Place Neighborhood Association. Now as a first-time candidate, Geil hopes that voters will select him among the top volunteers for city commission. In the new election format, Oregon City citizens will select their top-two choices among...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Victorian Craft Series features English paper pattern piecing

First free workshop set for Sept. 10 at the historic Barclay House in Oregon City.In today's world, it's so easy to go to a big-box store and buy a basket or a machine-made "quilt." But back in Victorian times, women above the laboring class were expected to learn how to create these charming accents for the home by hand. Now, people who want to learn how to make one-of-a-kind Victorian-inspired crafts can recreate those items during the Victorian Craft Series at the McLoughlin House Unit of the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site in Oregon City. On Sept. 10, a workshop...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Portland area set to sizzle this week as heat builds

Much of the Western United States should be close to 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Summertime heat is set to build across the West as a gradual shift in the weather pattern occurs the week of Aug. 15. Forecasters say temperatures will climb steadily between 10 and 18 degrees Fahrenheit above average in the upcoming days in Portland, as well as Medford and Seattle. "Much like recent hot stretches, this will be caused by a large bulge in the jet stream, acting to keep the storm track lifted north and allowing temperatures to surge in the...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

North Clackamas event to celebrate Latino culture, heritage

Dance performers, vendors and Woodburn High School Mariachi Band coming to MilwaukieNorth Clackamas Parks & Recreation District will host a Sept. 10 "party in the park" to celebrate Latino culture and heritage. Community members are invited to attend this free, family-friendly event to learn about cultural traditions through food, live music, arts and crafts, and kids' activities. The entertainment lineup includes musical and dance performances by Dina Y Los Rumberos, Vancouver Ballet Folklorico, Woodburn High School Mariachi Band, and Lines Dance Academy. Local artisan vendors will also feature a mix of jewelry, clothing, ceramics, candles and bath products. "This is the district's first year hosting Fiesta Latina en el Parque," said North Clackamas Parks Director Michael Bork. "With Hispanic Heritage Month on the calendar in September, this event is a timely opportunity for residents to connect with one another while honoring the diverse cultural traditions of our Latinx community." Fiesta Latina en el Parque When: Noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 Where: North Clackamas Park, 5440 S.E. Kellogg Creek Drive, Milwaukie Learn more: ncprd.com/event/fiesta {loadposition sub-article-01}
MILWAUKIE, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City's Ermatinger House to host 3rd Brigade Band

Free concerts on Aug. 27 to showcase military music from the 1860s to the 1940s.Take a musical journey back in time with the 3rd Brigade Band on Aug. 27 at the Ermatinger House, 619 Sixth St., in Oregon City. The band will hold two free concerts on the lawn, one from 11 a.m.-noon and another from 1-2 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Ermatinger House, this event will showcase military music from the 1860s to the 1940, noted Cheryl Rice, president of the friends group. She said that band members will play instruments from the period and will also talk about the music and the instruments they play. "History spans all things. It's not just dates and places but the culture and the people," Rice said. She added, "If we can make these things come to life, everyone can learn some history." The Ermatinger House was built by Francis Ermatinger in 1843 and is the oldest house in Clackamas County. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977. For more information, visit orcity.org/parksandrecreation/ermatinger-house. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Greg Chaimov vacates Clackamas Community College Board seat

Retired attorney, former Milwaukie councilor moves to Washington state to spend more time with his grandchildAfter 10 years on the Clackamas Community College Board of Education, Greg Chaimov resigned his position as he moves to Washington state to spend time with his grandchild. "I will miss the professionalism and cordiality of my colleagues," Chaimov wrote in his resignation letter. "I will miss the reward that comes from playing a role in the education of a community. And I will miss the passion I've been privileged to observe — the passion for bettering the lives of the students exhibited by the...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City-born Portland Cider opens in West End District

10-year-old company headquartered in Clackamas builds third location in Beaverton.Portland Cider Co.'s new Westside Pub in Beaverton opened Aug. 10 in the West End District. Established in Oregon City in 2012, the cidery with English roots has two existing locations on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard in Portland and Southeast Jannsen Road in Clackamas. The long-awaited Beaverton pub, located near the busy intersection of Southwest Murray Boulevard and Tualatin Valley Highway, features 24 taps, with up to 10 guest beers along with its own selection of ciders. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading...
BEAVERTON, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City eco-friendly salon owner has baby, opens in Tigard

Female-owned business plans donation to National Network of Abortion Funds.Oregon City LiveEdge Eco Salon owner Sydnie Bray has had an eventful year after opening a second location in Tigard in March. A graduate of Oregon City High School, Bray and her wife, Ruby, welcomed their child Lucia Bear Bray on July 27. Born at 7:41 p.m., Lucia was 18.5 inches and 7.6 pounds at birth. "I am so incredibly excited to be a mom," Bray said. "As a lesbian couple and two parents, we are very fortunate and lucky to be able to have the reproductive medicine and the...
TIGARD, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City disqualifies Leslie Wright for November ballot

Mayoral candidate hasn't lived in the city for the required 12 months, city recorder writes.Oregon City mayoral candidate Leslie Wright was deemed ineligible for the November ballot because he allegedly failed to prove that he was a resident of the city for at least 12 months prior to the election date, as required by city charter. Oregon City officials have notified Wright of the potential issues with him qualifying for the election while carrying a Washington state driver's license. On July 25, he obtained an Oregon temporary driver's license that lists an Oregon City address. While this new license...
OREGON CITY, OR
