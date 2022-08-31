ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

NEWStalk 870

One Arrested After DUI Crash in Pasco

(Pasco, WA) --The Benton County Sheriff's Office says they responded to an early morning DUI crash along I-182 where it meets 395. The suspect car was apparently traveling at a high rate of speed, when it slammed into a jersey barrier. The car's driver then fled toward CBC after crossing the highway. Both Pasco Police and BCSO where able to catch up with the suspect and take him into custody. He had outstanding warrants and was under the influence of alcohol. Speed and impairment were said to be factors in the collision.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Speed Likely a Factor in Wild Fatal Grant County Rollover Crash

A Grant County man is dead, and authorities continue to investigate a wild one-car crash from Labor Day. The victim's car can be seen upside down in this image. Around 3:26 Monday, Labor Day, the Grant County Sheriff's Department and Motor Vehicle unit were called to a location on the 20500 block of Road 6 Northwest. It's a rural country road southwest of Quincy.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

SIU Releases More Information About Kennewick Chase, Shooter

The Special Investigation Unit will continue the investigation into last week's chase and gunfire in Kennewick. The city of Pasco Police release new information in case. Pasco Police will be a part of the SIU investigation, Kennewick and Benton County will not be involved because they were a part of the incident.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Brush Fire Burns 10 Cars in Finley

(Kennewick, WA) -- Benton County Fire District One responded to a brush fire around 8:48am Wednesday after a brush fire was reported on Bowels Road in Finley. The fire burned about 10 vehicles that were inoperable. According to a statement from BCFD 1, firefighters will be on the scene for the next few hours to ensure all of the affected vehicles are out. There were no injuries reported. Several sections of a wood fence had to be cut to gain access to the burning vehicles. The fire began after a towing operation on one of the vehicles caused a spark that spread the fire around.
FINLEY, WA
NEWStalk 870

‘Creator’ of Credit Union Mobile ATM Charged in $75K Theft

Court documents indicate the worker allegedly stole at least $75,000 from the credit union. A worker who helped create a mobile banking-ATM outreach program charged. Court papers recently filed, as well as information from the Tri-City Herald, indicate a HAPO Community Credit Union worker allegedly stole at least $75K from their mobile banking unit ATM.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

New Desert Sky Elementary Opens Doors in West Richland

(West Richland, WA) -- Richland School District's new Desert Sky Elementary School held a ribbon cutting Monday, a day in advance of the state-of-the-art building's first day of school Tuesday. Safety Is Key. RSD Superintendent Dr. Shelly Reddinger says they have incorporated multiple safety features into the new school, including...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-City Air Quality Alert Issued Due to Smoke from Wildfires

Friday afternoon, Benton Clean Air Authority issues an air quality alert. "Benton County is currently experiencing elevated levels of smoke particulate due to wildfires in the region. The pollutant measured is PM2.5; particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently at Moderate and expected to remain at this level through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Forecasted winds should help keep air quality levels from deteriorating. However, changes in the forecast could potentially see a rise in particulate matter and individuals should prepare for higher smoke levels"
ENVIRONMENT
NEWStalk 870

Brush Fire Forces Finley Neighborhood to Standby to Evacuate

(Finley, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One responded to a wildland fire burning in some grass and olive trees off Meals and Piert Roads Saturday afternoon. The fire, which initial estimates put at 100 acres started just before noon and quickly grew in size. A number of residents in the area of Straightbanks Road were told to get ready to evacuate. There is no cause on the fire. BCFD District One Fire Captain Ron Fryer says Burlington Northern Santa Fe is reporting a few burnt railroad ties, and they are sending their fire fighting car over to help in the battle.
FINLEY, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

