LONG BEACH, Calif. – — The Long Beach State Women's Volleyball team never trailed as they rolled to a 3-0 [25-21, 25-23, 25-23] sweep over Notre Dame on Saturday night at the Walter Pyramid. With the win, the Beach went 2-0 in the LBSU Tournament with wins over both Boise State and Notre Dame.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO