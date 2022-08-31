ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspicious fires being investigated as arson by police

By Alina Lee
 5 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating several suspicious fires that were reported Tuesday afternoon.

At around 1:30 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a call for a fire in the greenway behind a home on the corner of Bardot Drive and Sabin Court.

Firefighters put out multiple grass fires, now considered suspicious

When firefighters arrived, a total of six separate fires were burning along a trail in the greenway that runs from Austin Bluffs Parkway to Research Parkway.

The circumstances of these fires were suspicious in nature and are suspected to be arson, according to police. CSPD officers have responded and are assisting in the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time. CSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in helping to identify the suspect who started these fires.

Anyone with information, video of the incident, or who is a witness to the investigation, is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

KXRM

KXRM

