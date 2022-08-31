ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Steve Doocy
Person
Bezos
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Gear#Trump#Mar A Lago#Consoles#Fox News#Crown Jewel Is
digg.com

Chile Votes Overwhelmingly To Reject New, Progressive Constitution

With 96 percent of the ballots counted, the rejection camp has 62 percent and the approve team accept defeat in bid to replace Pinochet-era settlement. It was pretty interesting post i must say. I got what i was searching for. Thanks admin for sharing this. Watch English Subbed animes online on <a href="https://9animestv.co/">9anime</a>
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy