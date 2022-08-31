Read full article on original website
Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy
The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Finally Adding More Classic Games
Sony has revealed that it will finally be adding a number of additional games to the classics catalog that is available via PlayStation Plus. Ever since Sony overhauled PS Plus earlier this summer to include classic PlayStation titles from the past, subscribers have made it known that they want to see more games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP added to the service. Fortunately, Sony seems to have heard that outcry as PS Plus is finally getting a decent slate of classic additions later in September.
ComicBook
Steam's Most-Played Steam Deck Game Costs Less Than $3
Valve's Steam Deck device has a ton of verified, playable Steam games by now, and if you're wondering which among them is currently the most popular, you don't have to wonder any longer. Another rundown of the most-played Steam Deck games ranked in terms of the hours spent playing them was shared this week, and if you want to be among those playing the most-played Steam Deck game right now, all you need is around $3.
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
komando.com
Free TV! Lots of free channels are coming to your Samsung TV
Can’t get enough TV? It’s hard to resist with all the streaming options out there. You know about the big names like Netflix, Prime and Hulu, but there’s another service you may be overlooking. This platform just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you...
HBO celebrates The Rings of Power premiere by releasing House of the Dragon episode 1 on YouTube
House of the Dragon is now available for free on YouTube. Thanks, Amazon!
ComicBook
Classic PS1 RPG Franchise Potentially Making Comeback
A beloved RPG franchise that first began on the original PlayStation all the way back in 1996 might finally be making a comeback on new platforms. In recent years, a number of retro titles that are synonymous with PS1 have been returning in one way or another. For instance, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which is a strategy game that came to PS1, is getting a new version called Tactics Ogre Reborn later this fall. And while that's just one example of this trend, it looks like a former Konami RPG is the next that could be making a grand return.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Releases Cool New Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo Art
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now making its way through theaters around the world to steadily become the most successful movie release in the franchise to date, and to celebrate the movie has released some cool new key art for Gohan and Piccolo's newest forms! There were many reasons to be excited for the newest movie to hit theaters, and one of the biggest draws was the fact that Gohan and Piccolo not only took on the main role, but were the ones who were left to defend Earth this time around. This brought them to some powerful new forms for the occasion too!
ComicBook
Pokemon Sword and Shield: GameStop to Give Away Shiny Eternatus
GameStop will give away Shiny Eternatus for Pokemon Sword and Shield later this month. PokeBeach reports that the giveaway will take place from September 18th through October 1st. This will mark the first time that Shiny Eternatus has been available for Pokemon Sword and Shield as that Pokemon is Shiny locked in the game. We'll note that Eternatus also has a Gigantamax version that has also never been available for players to obtain legally within the game. We'll note that the Shiny Eternatus has not been formally announced by GameStop, so expect official confirmation later this week.
ComicBook
Warhammer Announces Cursed City Expansion, Miniatures Sold Seperately
Warhammer's unexpectedly popular board game returns this October with a new expansion in the works, although Games Workshop made the bizarre choice to force players to purchase the miniatures for the game separately. This weekend, Games Workshop announced Warhammer Quest: Cursed City – Nightwars, a new expansion for Warhammer Quest: Cursed City. The expansion will pick up where the game's main narrative left off, with players still trying to rid Ulfenkarn of the vampiric darkness that plagues the city. In the new expansion, players will have to undertake three separate Journeys to rid the city of three new vampire lords, each of which come with their own threats to contend with.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Shows Off Cell Max in New Key Art
Dragon Ball Super officially brought Cell back into the fold with a monstrous new makeover for its latest feature film, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has shown off a much better look at this new Cell Max in some cool new key art celebrating the movie's run through theaters! Dragon Ball Super released its first new anime entry in four long years, and much like the previous film, the new characters and events added some intriguing new potential paths for the future. But there were also some surprising returning faces too as Cell was brought back to the action at the movie's climax.
ComicBook
Silent Hill 2 Remake Seemingly Leaks Online
The much-rumored remake of Konami's Silent Hill 2 seems to have now leaked online. Earlier this year, we first began hearing that a new version of the classic survival-horror game was in the works at developer Bloober Team and would be coming to PlayStation 5 in the future. And while Konami itself has yet to confirm that Silent Hill 2 is coming back in this capacity, new images that have appeared online now seem to add credibility to these previous rumors.
ComicBook
Pokemon Cliffhanger Readies for One Champion's Retirement
Pokemon Journeys is now working its way through the highly anticipated semifinals of the Masters Tournament, and one major tease from the newest episode airing overseas is gearing up for Sinnoh Champion Cynthia's retirement from battling! The World Coronation Series has seen Ash Ketchum work his way up through the worldwide tournament facing all kinds of tough opponents so far, but as he enters the semifinals of the final tournament, he's set up against his toughest opponent yet. Ash needs to defeat Cynthia in order to make it to the finals and his dream rematch with Leon, but Cynthia has some plans of her own for this tournament.
CNET
Netflix: Easily Remove Shows From Your Continue Watching List
Netflix is considered one of the best streaming services, despite raising its prices and considering charging more for password sharing. Thanks to shows like Stranger Things and Squid Game, it's easy to see how Netflix has stayed on top. However, you might not like every Netflix show. You've probably given something a shot and failed to see the appeal, but the show keeps showing up in your Continue Watching list.
