Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now making its way through theaters around the world to steadily become the most successful movie release in the franchise to date, and to celebrate the movie has released some cool new key art for Gohan and Piccolo's newest forms! There were many reasons to be excited for the newest movie to hit theaters, and one of the biggest draws was the fact that Gohan and Piccolo not only took on the main role, but were the ones who were left to defend Earth this time around. This brought them to some powerful new forms for the occasion too!

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO