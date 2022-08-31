Read full article on original website
West Richland Youth ‘Assault’ Victim With Liquid in Face [VIDEO]
West Richland Police are seeking to ID these teens in the video, who are accused of a 'liquid' assault on a resident. Sunday night, around 8:30 PM, these teens in the video approached a home located in the area of Troy Ave. and Argos Street in West Richland. The two walked up to the home, and one of them banged loudly on the door.
Speed Likely a Factor in Wild Fatal Grant County Rollover Crash
A Grant County man is dead, and authorities continue to investigate a wild one-car crash from Labor Day. The victim's car can be seen upside down in this image. Around 3:26 Monday, Labor Day, the Grant County Sheriff's Department and Motor Vehicle unit were called to a location on the 20500 block of Road 6 Northwest. It's a rural country road southwest of Quincy.
