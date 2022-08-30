Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Controversial Developer Linked to New Apartment Proposal in the Loop
Lux Living’s St. Louis developments have generated complaints from residents and city officials
bluevalleypost.com
Big changes coming to Overland Crossing complex, including relocated Whole Foods
The Overland Crossing shopping center is set to undergo some major changes as Kansas City-based Legacy Development works to bring eight new tenants to the retail center near 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue. What’s happening: The developer plans to add four new buildings to increase density at the complex adjacent...
Jaw-Dropping Playground Coming to St. Louis Area
Aldermen in Brentwood approved $7.4 million for the project on Wednesday
constructforstl.org
David Taylor Ellisville Dealership is Set for Expansion
From West Newsmagazine: One bill that passed at the Aug. 17 Ellisville City Council meeting seemed tailor-made, or rather Taylor-made for the city. David Taylor Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, located at 15502 Manchester Road, will now also operate at 15494 Manchester Road and on the former IHOP parcel at 15484 Manchester Road.
laduenews.com
Where to begin when considering a transition to a senior living residence
Moving is complicated and stressful at any age, but for older adults, moving to a senior living community is often more necessity than choice, and the process can stir up intense emotions and affect family dynamics. However, there are ways to make the process easier for all involved. Dr. George...
West Newsmagazine
The Farm Table to the Gilded Table: A gala event celebrating Ulysses S. Grant’s Bicentennial
Big birthdays call for big celebrations. Ulysses S. Grant’s 200th birthday bash, The Farm Table to The Gilded Table, is such an occasion. A culinary-inspired celebration honoring Grant’s Bicentennial, hosted by Jefferson National Parks Association and The Campbell House Museum, held Sept. 25, will give guests to opportunity to party like it’s 1845 at White Haven (The Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site) and to continue to party like it’s 1875 at The Campbell House Museum.
myleaderpaper.com
Fire destroys large detached garage in Pevely area
A blaze destroyed a nine-car detached garage Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 31, at a home in the 8500 block of Patterson Road west of Pevely. No one was injured, Dunklin Fire Protection District Chief Brad Williams said. He said the fire occurred at about noon. “When we got there, it was...
myleaderpaper.com
Plan for scenic byway through county gets cool reception
A group is looking to include the portion of Hwy. 21 in Jefferson County as part of a scenic byway through the Ozarks. However, some of the county residents who attended an Aug. 24 public hearing said they feared they may be taken for a ride. About 50 people attended...
If you're in St. Louis County, don't put your mail in the blue post boxes
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The message from police departments in St. Louis County is "don't use the blue post office drop boxes." After break-ins in Chesterfield, Town and Country and Clayton, Sergeant Robert Powell with the Chesterfield Police Department is urging residents to skip the drive-through line and "conduct all business inside the facility."
ALDI to open new south St. Louis County store next week
Grocery shoppers will soon be able to enjoy a new ALDI store in south St. Louis County.
Rockwood removes director from committee for ‘hateful comments’
Parents and teachers at the Rockwood School District spoke out Thursday against a school board director at a public meeting.
explorestlouis.com
2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide
In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
Parents outraged over hateful remarks by Missouri school board member
Parents and officials in the Rockwood School District are demanding an apology after a school board member is accused of making hateful statements in a video posted on social media.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest
Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
laduenews.com
Inside the Central West End luxury apartment complex dominating the St. Louis skyline
One Hundred Above the Park is extremely hard to miss. If you’ve driven on the east side of Forest Park or in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood in the past three or so years, you’ve seen the construction and now completion of the 36-story luxury apartment building that dominates the surrounding skyline – a building that was designed to maximize elevated views of St. Louis’ distinct architecture and panoramic urban vistas.
Enjoy Missouri’s best cheeseburger in Brentwood, Yelp says
Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but one St. Louis County restaurant now takes the title of the best cheeseburger in Missouri.
Gas leak prompts evacuation in a south St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – People are being evacuated from their homes the 4100 block of Taft for a natural gas leak. Spire workers and firefighters are going door-to-door to get people out of their homes. The extent of the leak is not clear at this time. This is a...
rejournals.com
White Company buys three office buildings in St. Louis-area corporate center
White Company has acquired three multi-tenant buildings in the Meadows Corporate Center totaling 133,015 square feet in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The Meadows Corporate Center buildings II, III and IV consist of about 133,015 square feet of service center space off Lackland Hill Parkway in the St. Louis market. Upon closing,...
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this Labor Day weekend: Sept. 2-5
Take the long weekend to explore our picks for the food and drink events you can't miss, from the annual Japanese Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden to the St. Nicholas Greek Festival in the Central West End. Saturday. "Celebrating the history, culture and people of Japan, the Japanese Festival...
Free lunches threatened at St. Louis Catholic schools after memo
Catholic schools around the St. Louis area could soon decide whether drop out of a USDA nutrition program.
