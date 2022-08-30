ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

constructforstl.org

David Taylor Ellisville Dealership is Set for Expansion

From West Newsmagazine: One bill that passed at the Aug. 17 Ellisville City Council meeting seemed tailor-made, or rather Taylor-made for the city. David Taylor Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, located at 15502 Manchester Road, will now also operate at 15494 Manchester Road and on the former IHOP parcel at 15484 Manchester Road.
ELLISVILLE, MO
laduenews.com

Where to begin when considering a transition to a senior living residence

Moving is complicated and stressful at any age, but for older adults, moving to a senior living community is often more necessity than choice, and the process can stir up intense emotions and affect family dynamics. However, there are ways to make the process easier for all involved. Dr. George...
West Newsmagazine

The Farm Table to the Gilded Table: A gala event celebrating Ulysses S. Grant’s Bicentennial

Big birthdays call for big celebrations. Ulysses S. Grant’s 200th birthday bash, The Farm Table to The Gilded Table, is such an occasion. A culinary-inspired celebration honoring Grant’s Bicentennial, hosted by Jefferson National Parks Association and The Campbell House Museum, held Sept. 25, will give guests to opportunity to party like it’s 1845 at White Haven (The Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site) and to continue to party like it’s 1875 at The Campbell House Museum.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fire destroys large detached garage in Pevely area

A blaze destroyed a nine-car detached garage Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 31, at a home in the 8500 block of Patterson Road west of Pevely. No one was injured, Dunklin Fire Protection District Chief Brad Williams said. He said the fire occurred at about noon. “When we got there, it was...
PEVELY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Plan for scenic byway through county gets cool reception

A group is looking to include the portion of Hwy. 21 in Jefferson County as part of a scenic byway through the Ozarks. However, some of the county residents who attended an Aug. 24 public hearing said they feared they may be taken for a ride. About 50 people attended...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
explorestlouis.com

2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide

In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest

Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Inside the Central West End luxury apartment complex dominating the St. Louis skyline

One Hundred Above the Park is extremely hard to miss. If you’ve driven on the east side of Forest Park or in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood in the past three or so years, you’ve seen the construction and now completion of the 36-story luxury apartment building that dominates the surrounding skyline – a building that was designed to maximize elevated views of St. Louis’ distinct architecture and panoramic urban vistas.
FOX2Now

Gas leak prompts evacuation in a south St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – People are being evacuated from their homes the 4100 block of Taft for a natural gas leak. Spire workers and firefighters are going door-to-door to get people out of their homes. The extent of the leak is not clear at this time. This is a...

