What will Happen to Your ETHs After the Merge?
Ethereum is only days away from the highly-anticipated merge, which will see the network transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) chain into Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. The Merge is an event that will see Ethereum’s current PoW mainnet protocol combined with the Beacon Chain PoS blockchain system and continue as PoS. As Ethereum switches chains in one of the biggest crypto events in history, what will happen to all your ETH?
Aston Martin Shares Fall After New Rights Issue Announced
Investing.com -- Shares in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON: AML ) fell on Monday after the sports car maker confirmed plans to move ahead with a fresh £575.8M rights issue heavily backed by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund to help pay off debt and support future growth.
Tempest Minerals continues to advance portfolio of projects in Western Australia's Yalgoo region
Tempest Minerals Ltd (ASX:TEM) (FRA:LIF) continues to progress the Messenger Project, part of its extensive landholding within the Yalgoo mineral field, where the company is exploring for gold and copper, around 450 kilometres north of Perth, Western Australia. The project is eight kilometres north of the prolific Golden Grove copper-zinc-gold...
Dollar Soars as Euro Falls Below 0.99; Worry of Energy Shortages Weigh
Investing.com - The U.S. dollar rose to a new two-decade high in early European trade Monday, while the euro slumped to its lowest level since 2002 after Russia halted the supply of gas to Europe, raising fears of energy shortages as winter approaches. At 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT), the Dollar...
Gazprom: Nord Stream 1 gas to stay shut until fault fixed, "workshop conditions needed"
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (MCX: GAZP ) said on Friday that natural gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain shut off after the main gas turbine at the Portovaya compressor station near St Petersburg was found to have an engine oil leak during a joint inspection with Siemens Energy, which maintains the turbine.
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $509M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $509,398,833 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xcde35b62c27d70b279cf7d0aa1212ffa9e938cef. $509 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xcc9a0b7c43dc2a5f023bb9b738e45b0ef6b06e04. Why it matters:...
August Local Commentary: The JSE Follows World Markets Lower
The South African (SA) stock market followed a similar path to global markets in August – benefitting from strong investor sentiment to rally 5% into mid-month before a series of hawkish statements from US Federal Reserve (Fed) members soured global investor sentiment and the JSE fell alongside global markets into month-end. This left the SA stock market down for August (FTSE/JSE Capped SWIX -1.3% MoM).
Greek yogurt maker Chobani pulls IPO amid listing slowdown
(Reuters) -Yogurt maker Chobani is withdrawing its plans for an initial public offering in the United States after having delayed its listing plans earlier this year, marking the first high-profile casualty of the current slowdown in stock market flotations. Chobani cited "current market conditions" in its decision to scrap its...
Porsche IPO plans progressing, no decision yet - VW CFO
BERLIN (Reuters) - Preparations for a possible listing of Volkswagen (ETR:VOWG_p)'s sports car brand Porsche are going according to plan but no decision has been taken yet, Volkswagen chief financial officer Arno Antlitz said in comments published on Monday. "This is a key element for the Group, especially because the...
'No Place to Hide': Bank of America Sees More Pain for Stocks
A Bank of America equity strategist says the recent move higher in equities appears to be “a typical bear market rally.”. She reiterated the bank’s stance that we are yet to witness the real bottom. “Our bull market signposts continue to show no real signs of a bottom,...
Oil Creeps Higher Ahead of Potential OPEC+ Supply Cut
Investing.com-- Oil prices rose on Monday, recovering some ground after bruising losses last week as investors awaited details on potential OPEC production cuts from a meeting later in the day. London-traded Brent oil futures rose 1.4% to $94.59 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 1.6% to $88.30...
Silver Mines' maiden 42.9-million-ounce silver equivalent Bowdens Underground resource takes total to 315 million ounces
Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL) has fielded a maiden mineral resource of 42.9 million ounces of silver equivalent for Bowdens Underground Zone of the Bowdens Silver Project in New South Wales, bringing the total project resource to 315 million silver equivalent ounces. Of the 42.9 million ounces, 56% sits in the...
Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) (HSON)
Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The Company markets, sales and distributes building materials, industrial and agricultural chemical products, liquor products, consumer goods, engineering and the operates retail, shipping, insurance and travel agencies. The Company operates through three segments. Trading and Distribution segment includes marketing, sales and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods, building materials and engineering products, and industrial and agriculture chemical products. Retailing segment includes retailing of consumer products, under the brands Komonoya in Malaysia and Famous Amos in Singapore. Shipping and Others segment is engaged in shipping agency, insurance agency, travel agency and investment in marketable securities. The Company’s subsidiaries include J. Whyte (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., Marca Privada Sdn. Bhd., Harrisons Corporate Services Sdn. Bhd., Watts Harrisons Sdn. Bhd. and other.
Tempest Minerals has diamond drill spinning at Meleya’s Master target
Tempest Minerals Ltd (ASX:TEM) has the diamond drill spinning at Master target in the southern part of the Meleya Project in Western Australia. The program will comprise around 500 metres of diamond drilling into Master, which is a high-priority coincident geophysical and geochemical target to the southeast of the recent high-profile Orion drilling.
Worrying Data Shows ECB Is Far From Beating Inflation
Another euro zone's inflation report is noticeably above analysts' expectations. Eurozone data published on Friday afternoon showed producer price growth of 4% for July and 37.9% year-on-year. At the same time, analysts had expected a 2.5% m/m increase and a slowdown in the annual inflation rate to 35.8%. The fresh...
Facilities By ADF PLC (ADFF)
Facilities by ADF plc provides premium serviced production facilities hire services to the film and high-end television industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company’s fleet is made up of mobile make-up, costume and artiste trailers, production offices, mobile bathrooms, diners, school rooms, and technical vehicles. It has a fleet of 514 trailers and vehicles. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bridgend, the United Kingdom.
Hungary's retail sales growth slows to 4.3% y/y in July -stats
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 4.3% in July following a 4.5% increase in June, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday. Food sales dropped by 2.9% year-on-year, while non-food sales rose by 3.2%. Fuel sales were 27.6% higher, it said. Hungary's retail sales...
Dollar Index At 20-Year Peak; Euro Battered, Falls Under $0.99, INR Up: Currencies
Investing.com -- The Indian rupee traded moderately higher against the US dollar on Monday, keeping in line with a positive trend in domestic equities, even as the US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high in the day,. At the time of writing, the domestic unit was trading 0.22% higher...
Markets Ended Multi-Day Losing Streak on Friday
Most major markets closed in the green on Friday, ending a multi-day losing streak witnessed for most of last week. Wall Street traded above 1% at 17h30 after data showed that the labour market in the world's largest economy remains strong. While data indicated that the US unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.50% to 3.70% and wage growth slowed, the economy could still add around 315 000 jobs during August 2022. "Wage growth data is seen as important to the Fed's deliberations on increasing interest rates as the central bank looks to cool down labour demand and the overall economy to bring inflation back to its 2% target," stated Reuters.
Go big or even bigger?: Five questions for the ECB
LONDON (Reuters) -European Central Bank policymakers meeting on Thursday have a choice between a big 50 basis point interest rate hike, or an even bigger one to contain record high inflation. Investors have priced in a greater chance of a supersized 75 basis point move since last week's 9.1% record-high...
