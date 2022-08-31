Read full article on original website
Peter Greenberg Travel News
Eye on Travel — Fort Myers, Florida — September 3, 2022
This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel is from Fort Myers, Florida. Peter has all the latest on the new Department of Transportation dashboard, and passenger rights for flight delays and cancellations, as well as an update on baggage thefts. Keith Barr, the CEO of Intercontinental Hotels, weighs in from London on hotel occupancy, hotel rates, and hotel recovery around the world, and how multigenerational trips have exploded. Matt Andres weighs in with the fascinating story of the Edison and Ford winter estates in Fort Myers. Joanne Miller stops by with the history of Fort Myers most people don’t know, especially what happened during the civil war. Don Dahler talks about his fascinating new book Fearless: Harriet Quimby a Life Without Limit, one of the trailblazing women pilots in early aviation. And Norman Love — talks about his favorite subject — chocolate. And he should know…He’s one of the most innovative chocolatiers in America. There’s all this and more on this week’s Eye on Travel.
Coming Soon – Airline Will Offer Non Stop Between The Parlor City And The Sunshine State
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Fly BING with promotional one-way flights starting at $79 to Orlando and Fort Myers. Avelo Airlines today announced that it will begin serving Binghamton, New York with nonstop service to two popular Florida destinations: Orlando and Fort Myers, beginning this autumn. Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights from New York’s Southern Tier to Florida when service begins on November 16. Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft will fly the new routes twice weekly.
These Florida Cities Have Astronomical Home Prices Compared To Typical Market Predictions
The cost of living in Florida is a pretty penny, and their skyrocketing prices for rentals and home purchases reflect that. While Miami is known to be one of the most expensive in the luxury world, the common person is showing demand elsewhere. Florida Atlantic University's College of Business did...
Waterfront penthouse on Bonita Bay sells for $4.5 million
A 4,300-square-foot waterfront penthouse in Seaglass at Bonita Bay, 4971 Bonita Bay Blvd., PH-2102, in Bonita Springs sold for $4.5 million. The four-bedroom, four-bath listing was marketed by Jay Westerlund and Ryan Batey of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Vanderbilt office.
New commercial center Ariva Plaza proposed in Golden Gate Estates
A new retail center proposed for the southwest corner of Golden Gate Boulevard and Everglades Boulevard in Golden Gate Estates is closer to reality. The Collier County Planning Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve that the 5.4-acre parcel be rezoned as a commercial planned unit development to make way for what will be known as Ariva Plaza. The Board of County Commissioners will decide the issue at a later date.
Study: Cape Coral among top 60 places to buy house in U.S.
Cape Coral is ranked the 55th best place to buy a house in the U.S., according to a study from WalletHub. The company compared 300 cities of varying sizes across 17 key indicators of housing-market attractiveness and economic strength. The data set ranges from median home-price appreciation to job growth. It gave Cape Coral an overall score of 62.2, ranking it the 80th best real estate market in the county and the seventh-best city for affordability and economic environment. Frisco, Texas, was ranked No. 1 followed by fellow Texas cities Allen, McKinney and Austin as well as Nashville, Tennessee.
Performance-Oriented Pontoon Dealership Opens Southwest Florida Location
When it comes selling Avalon and Tahoe pontoon boats decked out with custom paint, massive sound systems and Mercury Racing outboard engines, Delaware-based WMF Watercraft and Marine is an industry leader. That’s because Bill Forenski, the multi-location dealership’s founder and owner, is a longtime go-fast powerboat enthusiast who currently owns an MTI 340X catamaran he purchased from Shaun Torrente, his Cape Coral, Fla., winter-time neighbor.
The Long Beach of Naples in Florida
Naples has become a popular yet fairly quiet coastal community in Southwest Florida. In recent years, rapid growth is being noted in terms of resorts, shopping malls, and golf courses. However, they are still a beach place first and foremost, and they want it to stay that way. The beaches...
License plate reader cameras requested for Port Royal neighborhood
The Port Royal homeowners association requests to install eight license plate reading cameras in the neighborhood. The association is will donate $105,000 towards their request to install the cameras. That leaves a $50,000 balance for the license plate reader installation. This is an attempt to crack down on crime in...
Rezoning in Cape Coral to attract more commercial development
Cape Coral leaders are concerned the city’s commercial development is being outpaced by its fast-moving residential market. The question as to how residents will have all their needs met without having to travel too far from home was posed during Wednesday’s city council meeting. Council unanimously approved two...
Collier’s planning commission discussing medical marijuana dispensaries
New medical marijuana dispensaries could open near you. Collier County is discussing whether to allow them to operate in the unincorporated areas of the county. It is legal in the State of Florida to have these dispensaries but Collier County has not allowed them. That could change, but it will...
Positive factors affecting the Bonita Springs- Estero real estate market
As long-time local brokers reflect on the post-pandemic real estate market, they are positively encouraged by the gradual market increase from 2019 to 2022. The current market continues to be strong with the July pending sales having increased slightly from June but down 19% from a year ago. However, area brokers agree making comparisons to 2020 and 2021 hold little meaning on the market since both years were largely anomalies.
SW Florida Theatre Season Roundup for 2022-23
It’s time for our annual theatre season preview. This year, we have 21 of our area theatre organizations with more than 115 different productions. Southwest Florida is set to have a wonderful season of live theatre. So, without any further delay, let’s look at the new season of theatre.
St. Matthew's House Grand Reopening Sale at Naples Thrift Store
NAPLES, Fla. — St. Matthew’s House is hosting a Grand Reopening Sale at it’s Naples thrift store tomorrow. St. Matthew’s original thrift store location recently underwent an extensive renovation and will officially reopen tomorrow. To celebrate, the store is holding a sale on its clothing items.
North Collier Fire revives in-person CERT training
The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills.
The Big “Cookie” sign
At last night’s LAMSID meeting the new design for the “Cookie Sign” on Lee Blvd was APPROVED. This is only approving the design concept. Now they are submitting for quotes from companies as to how much this will cost. The reason for the sign needing to be refurbished is that there is currently water seeping in behind the existing facade causing it to separate from the structure behind.
‘It’s shallow’: Video shows shark swim near sheller on Florida beach
A video posted on TikTok shows the shark buzz past her in ankle-deep water.
Slithery situation: Deputies wrangle large venomous snake near Florida home
Deputies were put into in a slithery situation when they were called to handle a large venomous snake that was spotted near a Florida home.
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
Without a doubt, Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's why so many people love to travel to Florida all year round. The weather is great, there are plenty of activities to choose from and there truly is something for everybody. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are five ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Florida.
