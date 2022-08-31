Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the cityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The now closed Bannister Federal Complex used to be the old Kansas City Speedway but it only held four racesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Gisele Is Reportedly PISSED That Tom Brady Un-Retired From Football After He Promised To Focus On Family
Remember when every NFL fan was freaking out a couple of weeks back, because Tom Brady was not at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp?. There were rumors circulating that he was in the Bahamas with his family, that he and Gisele were going through a divorce, and even that he was taking time off to compete in The Masked Singer.
Chiefs Tight End Will Miss At Least First 4 Weeks
The Kansas City Chiefs made an expected procedural move on Monday, putting tight end Blake Bell on injured reserve. Bell, an eight-year vet, suffered a hip flexor injury in KC's preseason opener last month. He's been out ever since, and will now miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings odds: NFL Week 1 point spread, money line, over/under
The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings face off in an NFL Week 1 game on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Packers are a 1.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Green Bay is -125 on the money line in the game, which will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. ...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?
The Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 1 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on CBS. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Chiefs players celebrate return of college football
The 2022 NFL season is just around the corner, but on Saturday members of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated the return of college football. Dozens of games were played on Saturday, marking the first weekend of the 2022 college football season. Several Chiefs players showed their support for their alma maters by either tuning in to watch the games or even showing up for the games in person.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals odds: NFL Week 1 point spread, money line, over/under
The Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals face off in an NFL Week 1 game on Sunday, Sept. 11 The Chiefs are a 4.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Kansas City is -205 on the money line in the game, which will be played at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Makes Sensational Bare-Handed, Circus Play
Kansas City Royals' rookie third baseman made an incredible, Harlem Globetrotters-like barehanded play to get the Royals out of the fifth inning with the Detroit Tigers threatening at Comerica Park on Sunday. The Royals would go on to win, 3-2.
Comments / 0