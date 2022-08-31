ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Chiefs Tight End Will Miss At Least First 4 Weeks

The Kansas City Chiefs made an expected procedural move on Monday, putting tight end Blake Bell on injured reserve. Bell, an eight-year vet, suffered a hip flexor injury in KC's preseason opener last month. He's been out ever since, and will now miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Houston, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs players celebrate return of college football

The 2022 NFL season is just around the corner, but on Saturday members of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated the return of college football. Dozens of games were played on Saturday, marking the first weekend of the 2022 college football season. Several Chiefs players showed their support for their alma maters by either tuning in to watch the games or even showing up for the games in person.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson

Comments / 0

Community Policy