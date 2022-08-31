ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Some experiencing long wait times in Missouri for Medicaid services

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Many are waiting months to get Medicaid services. And federal officials say Missouri needs to pick up the pace. Ruthie Becker lives near Kansas City. She has been trying to get her grandson Roman on Medicaid due to some health conditions. She says the whole process is stressful.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Lee’s Summit man charged with murder in shooting of his father

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged a man Friday in the death of his father. A probable cause document stated police responded to the 1100 block of SW Arborfair Drive for a death investigation and found the wife of Robert Hamilton lying on top of her husband’s lifeless body, crying.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
KCTV 5

Lee's Summit North separates from Park Hill South 24-7

The Warriors defense stepped up late to stop the Pirates in the fourth quarter. The Hawklets rebounded from their opening game loss to Raymore-Peculiar. Raymore-Peculiar gets last-minute touchdown in 57-50 thriller over Park Hill. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An early nominee for game of the year, the teams exchanged...
RIVERSIDE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy