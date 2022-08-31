Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Some experiencing long wait times in Missouri for Medicaid services
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Many are waiting months to get Medicaid services. And federal officials say Missouri needs to pick up the pace. Ruthie Becker lives near Kansas City. She has been trying to get her grandson Roman on Medicaid due to some health conditions. She says the whole process is stressful.
KCTV 5
Kelly, Schmidt agree to take part in two debates, one forum in governor’s race
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt plan to take part in two campaign debates and a question-and-answer forum over the next five weeks. The first on the calendar would be the election forum hosted by the Kansas Chamber Sept. 7 in Olathe,...
KCTV 5
Missouri health department to offer bivalent boosters targeting 2 COVID strains
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are becoming available among some providers in Missouri. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), boosters are becoming available among some providers beginning as early as today with additional providers adding these boosters to their inventory next week.
KCTV 5
Lee’s Summit man charged with murder in shooting of his father
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged a man Friday in the death of his father. A probable cause document stated police responded to the 1100 block of SW Arborfair Drive for a death investigation and found the wife of Robert Hamilton lying on top of her husband’s lifeless body, crying.
KCTV 5
Lee's Summit North separates from Park Hill South 24-7
The Warriors defense stepped up late to stop the Pirates in the fourth quarter. The Hawklets rebounded from their opening game loss to Raymore-Peculiar. Raymore-Peculiar gets last-minute touchdown in 57-50 thriller over Park Hill. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An early nominee for game of the year, the teams exchanged...
