Parker, AZ

thestandardnewspaper.online

Highway 95 paving projects underway￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Severe thunderstorm with blowing dust leaves some damages and knocked off power to community.

Source: National Weather Service in Las Vegas, Nevada (Information) Needles, California: A severe thunderstorm with blowing dust left some damages and knocked off power to community. The severe thunderstorm arrived to the area at around 7:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 4th, 2022. Video: ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez. ZachNews Photojournalist...
NEEDLES, CA
zachnews.net

News Update: Needles, CA: More damages found from the severe thunderstorm that blew through the community during the evening last Sunday.

Needles, California: More damages have been found from the severe thunderstorm that blew through the community that occurred at around 7:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 4th, 2022. Video: ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez. ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez was running around community again on Monday, September 5th, 2022 checking for any...
NEEDLES, CA
Parker, AZ
FOXBusiness

Extreme heat, flooding hits desert tourism

Extreme temperatures out west are hitting some tourist towns hard. Fewer people want to see the sights when it’s 100 degrees and humid. The London Bridge Ice Cream Parlor in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, hoped for more tourist traffic after the pandemic slowed down, but triple-digit heat combined with a busy monsoon season has been putting a damper on tourism.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
knau.org

Hiker who died on trail in Lake Havasu City identified

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 31-year-old California man who died over the weekend in a regional park in Lake Havasu City. They say Kyle Movius was among four people who became lost while hiking in the 1,100-acre Sara Park. The group, which also included a 63-year-old...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
NBC News

1 dead after hiking group got lost and ran out of water in Arizona park

One person died after a group hiking in Arizona's Sara Park became lost and dehydrated, officials said Saturday. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department on Friday responded to the 1,100-acre park, located on the border with California, and found a 63-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man "out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion," the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement over the weekend. The fire department requested the sheriff's office assistance at around 2:30 p.m.
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Possible microburst hit community with very gusty winds, downpouring rain, thunder and lightning.

Needles, California: A possible microburst hit community with very gusty winds, downpouring rain, thunder and lightning at around 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday, August 26th, 2022. ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez was outside recording when the microburst occurred; video post at ZachNews on Facebook. Very gusty winds of rain that felt...
NEEDLES, CA
KTLA

Man fatally shot by deputies during traffic stop in Needles

Deputies opened fire during a traffic stop, fatally striking a man in Needles Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred around 3:14 p.m. near the intersection of L Street and West Broadway Street, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. Two deputies from the Sheriff’s Station in Needles were conducting a traffic stop […]
NEEDLES, CA

