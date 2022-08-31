A first-line chemotherapeutic drug for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), cisplatin (CDDP), fails to induce immunogenic cell death (ICD) because it fails to induce calreticulin (CRT) exposure on the cell surface. We investigated the potential of ischemia and reperfusion injury (I/R) combined with CDDP to induce ICD in lung cancer cells. The in vitro model of I/R, oxygen-glucose deprivation and reperfusion (OGD/R), effectively induced CRT exposure, ATP secretion, high mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) release and eIF2Î± phosphorylation in both Lewis lung carcinoma (LLC) and A549 cells when combined with CDDP. By using a vaccine assay and coculture with bone marrow-derived dendritic cells (BMDCs), we showed that OGD/R restored the immunogenicity of CDDP by phosphorylating eIF2Î± and demonstrated that OGD/R"‰+"‰CDDP (O"‰+"‰C) is an ICD inducer. Using the inguinal tumor model, we found that I/R significantly enhanced the tumor-killing effect of CDDP and Mitomycin C, and this effect relied on adaptive antitumor immunity. Consistently, I"‰+"‰C altered the ratio of interferon-gamma-secreting T lymphocytes, thus overcoming the immunosuppressive effect induced by CDDP. In conclusion, our research presents a new combination strategy and indicates that I/R is a potential anticancer immunogenic modality when combined with nonimmunogenic chemotherapy.

CANCER ・ 12 HOURS AGO