How a Certain Protein Can Cause Deadly Cancers
A discovery headed by the University of California, Irvine advances the hunt for improved treatments. A discovery made by researchers at the University of California, Irvine on how a certain protein is activated in tumor cells may lead to more effective treatments for some of the most deadly types of cancer. The finding, which was led by scientists at the School of Biological Sciences, may potentially result in treatment options for the especially dangerous melanoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma, as well as the most common type of childhood brain cancer and adult skin cancer. The study was published in the journal Life Science Alliance.
Protein transformation drives cancer development
A change in function in a mitochondrial antioxidant protein increases stem cell gene expression that promotes the development of more aggressive cancerous cells, according to a recent Northwestern Medicine study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. While the protein superoxide dismutase-2 (SOD2) has been known to scientists...
Major breakthrough as new treatments for most severe form of skin cancer could be developed
Scientists have developed a novel way to stop the growth of melanoma – a major breakthrough that offers hope of one day effectively treating the cancer.Melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the UK, with around 16,000 new cases diagnosed each year.Now scientists from America have shown for the first time that inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme “shows promise” in killing cancerous skin cells and stopping tumour growth.The researchers believe their findings, published in the journal Nature Cell Biology, could lead to the development of a new class of drugs for treating melanoma.Study leader Professor Ze’ev Ronai, director...
Previously Unknown Cancer Cell Growth Mechanism Discovered
Researchers at the University of Gothenburg have identified a previously unknown mechanism controlling tumor growth in cultured cells and mice. This discovery may potentially enable future development of new drugs against a range of cancer diseases. In a research article published in the journal Nature Communications, the Gothenburg scientists have...
Inhibiting key metabolic enzyme shows promise against melanoma
Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys, led by Ze'ev Ronai, Ph.D., have shown for the first time that inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme selectively kills melanoma cells and stops tumor growth. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
Cancer Breakthrough: Unexpected Link Discovered Between Most Common Cancer Drivers
An unexpected relationship between two of the most frequent cancer-causing factors might lead to more effective drugs. According to a recent study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, two of the most common genetic changes that result in cancerous cells, which were previously believed to be distinct and controlled by different cellular signals, are really working together.
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
Recently Discovered Molecule Kills Hard-To-Treat Cancers
The new compound called ERX-41 kills a broad spectrum of hard-to-treat cancers. A new molecule created by a researcher at the University of Texas at Dallas kills a variety of difficult-to-treat cancers, including triple-negative breast cancer, by taking advantage of a weakness in cells that was not previously targeted by existing drugs.
Turning Off Identity Protein Leads to Parkinson's Symptoms in Mice
Inactivation of a particular protein complex that plays a key role in keeping genes switched off leads to nerve cells not producing enough essential neurotransmitters. This could be part of the explanation for diseases such as Parkinson's and anxiety disorders. This is the result of a discovery by researchers at Umeå University, Lund University and Karolinska Institutet, Sweden.
Cancer Cells That Survive After Treatment Lead to Relapse
Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have identified how some cancer cells cheat treatment-induced cell death. In doing so, they persist and lead to cancer recurrence. The findings may serve as the basis for drugs that prevent relapses by inhibiting cancer cells from gaining these persistence traits. The research was published today in Cell.
C. Difficile May Induce Some Colorectal Cancers
Long COVID Scientists Explain Cells That Spawn Rogue Antibodies
For almost three years, scientists have raced to understand the immune responses in patients who develop severe COVID-19, with an enormous effort aimed at defining where healthy immunity ends and destructive immunity begins.In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, much attention focused on reports of harmful inflammation and so-called cytokine storms—dangerous immune overreactions that can lead to tissue damage and death—in patients with severe COVID-19. It wasn’t long before researchers began to identify antibodies that target the patient’s own body rather than attacking SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.Those studies revealed that patients with severe COVID-19 share some of...
Can black cardamom prevent lung cancer?
Black cardamom contains potent bioactive compounds that could be used in the treatment or prevention of lung cancer, according to a new study. The main challenges associated with existing lung cancer drugs are severe side effects and drug resistance. There is a constant need to explore new molecules for improving the survival rate and quality of life of lung cancer patients.
Non-viral, specifically targeted CAR-T cells achieve high safety and efficacy in B-NHL
Recently, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy has shown great promise in treating haematological malignancies1-7. However, CAR-T cell therapy currently has several limitations8-12. Here we successfully developed a two-in-one approach to generate non-viral, gene-specific targeted CAR-T cells through CRISPR-Cas9. Using the optimized protocol, we demonstrated feasibility in a preclinical study by inserting an anti-CD19 CAR cassette into the AAVS1 safe-harbour locus. Furthermore, an innovative type of anti-CD19 CAR-T cell with PD1 integration was developed and showed superior ability to eradicate tumour cells in xenograft models. In adoptive therapy for relapsed/refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT04213469 ), we observed a high rate (87.5%) of complete remission and durable responses without serious adverse events in eight patients. Notably, these enhanced CAR-T cells were effective even at a low infusion dose and with a low percentage of CAR+ cells. Single-cell analysis showed that the electroporation method resulted in a high percentage of memory T cells in infusion products, and PD1 interference enhanced anti-tumour immune functions, further validating the advantages of non-viral, PD1-integrated CAR-T cells. Collectively, our results demonstrate the high safety and efficacy of non-viral, gene-specific integrated CAR-T cells, thus providing an innovative technology for CAR-T cell therapy.
Ischemia and reperfusion injury combined with cisplatin induces immunogenic cell death in lung cancer cells
A first-line chemotherapeutic drug for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), cisplatin (CDDP), fails to induce immunogenic cell death (ICD) because it fails to induce calreticulin (CRT) exposure on the cell surface. We investigated the potential of ischemia and reperfusion injury (I/R) combined with CDDP to induce ICD in lung cancer cells. The in vitro model of I/R, oxygen-glucose deprivation and reperfusion (OGD/R), effectively induced CRT exposure, ATP secretion, high mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) release and eIF2Î± phosphorylation in both Lewis lung carcinoma (LLC) and A549 cells when combined with CDDP. By using a vaccine assay and coculture with bone marrow-derived dendritic cells (BMDCs), we showed that OGD/R restored the immunogenicity of CDDP by phosphorylating eIF2Î± and demonstrated that OGD/R"‰+"‰CDDP (O"‰+"‰C) is an ICD inducer. Using the inguinal tumor model, we found that I/R significantly enhanced the tumor-killing effect of CDDP and Mitomycin C, and this effect relied on adaptive antitumor immunity. Consistently, I"‰+"‰C altered the ratio of interferon-gamma-secreting T lymphocytes, thus overcoming the immunosuppressive effect induced by CDDP. In conclusion, our research presents a new combination strategy and indicates that I/R is a potential anticancer immunogenic modality when combined with nonimmunogenic chemotherapy.
New Preclinical Mouse Model May Accelerate Thymus Gland Cancer Research
A new preclinical model for thymic cancer developed by Weill Cornell Medicine investigators has revealed insights into how a common mutation found in thymic epithelial tumors sparks their formation. The model may help speed the development of targeted therapies for cancer of the thymus, a gland that makes immune cells that help protect the body from infections.
Pigment epithelium-derived factor promotes peritoneal dissemination of ovarian cancer through induction of immunosuppressive macrophages
Peritoneal dissemination of ovarian cancer (OC) correlates with poor prognosis, but the mechanisms underlying the escape of OC cells from the intraperitoneal immune system have remained unknown. We here identify pigment epithelium"“derived factor (PEDF) as a promoting factor of OC dissemination, which functions through induction of CD206+ Interleukin-10 (IL-10)"“producing macrophages. High PEDF gene expression in tumors is associated with poor prognosis in OC patients. Concentrations of PEDF in ascites and serum are significantly higher in OC patients than those with more benign tumors and correlated with early recurrence of OC patients, suggesting that PEDF might serve as a prognostic biomarker. Bromodomain and extraterminal (BET) inhibitors reduce PEDF expression and limit both OC cell survival and CD206+ macrophage induction in the peritoneal cavity. Our results thus implicate PEDF as a driver of OC dissemination and identify a BET protein"“PEDF"“IL-10 axis as a promising therapeutic target for OC.
Study reports blocking key enzyme boosts anti-cancer T-cell responses and resistance to immunosuppression
A study led by LSU Health New Orleans cancer researchers describes a novel therapeutic strategy to overcome tumor-induced immunosuppression. For the first time, the research team identified a critical immunosuppressive pathway and a promising approach to intervene, protecting the ability of T-cells to attack cancer cells. Results are published in Frontiers in Immunology.
Single Alcoholic Drink Could Permanently Change Mitochondria Function In Brain Cells
A single exposure to ethanol produces lasting alterations to neurons of both mice and fruit flies, resulting in synaptic remodeling within the reward circuit of the brain, new research reveals. In the journal PNAS, the study suggests that just one alcoholic drink may prime the brain to become addicted to booze further down the line.
