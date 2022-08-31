Friday afternoon, Benton Clean Air Authority issues an air quality alert. "Benton County is currently experiencing elevated levels of smoke particulate due to wildfires in the region. The pollutant measured is PM2.5; particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently at Moderate and expected to remain at this level through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Forecasted winds should help keep air quality levels from deteriorating. However, changes in the forecast could potentially see a rise in particulate matter and individuals should prepare for higher smoke levels"

