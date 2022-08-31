ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
97 Rock

Tri-City Air Quality Alert Issued Due to Smoke from Wildfires

Friday afternoon, Benton Clean Air Authority issues an air quality alert. "Benton County is currently experiencing elevated levels of smoke particulate due to wildfires in the region. The pollutant measured is PM2.5; particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently at Moderate and expected to remain at this level through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Forecasted winds should help keep air quality levels from deteriorating. However, changes in the forecast could potentially see a rise in particulate matter and individuals should prepare for higher smoke levels"
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
97 Rock

Did B-F Fair Set Attendance, Revenue Records in 2022?

Perhaps people were looking to return to 'normal,' and we lost the fair in 2020. In the past, some years with very hot weather dented some crowds at the fairgrounds in Kennewick, but this year is not the case. Despite some triple-digits, people came out in droves. According to officials...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy