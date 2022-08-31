Read full article on original website
West Richland Youth ‘Assault’ Victim With Liquid in Face [VIDEO]
West Richland Police are seeking to ID these teens in the video, who are accused of a 'liquid' assault on a resident. Sunday night, around 8:30 PM, these teens in the video approached a home located in the area of Troy Ave. and Argos Street in West Richland. The two walked up to the home, and one of them banged loudly on the door.
What’s Lurking in This Haunted Library Just 50 Miles From the Tri-Cities?
There have been sightings and rumors that a library in Toppenish Washington is haunted. The Second Floor Of The Toppenish Library Is Closed Off To Patrons. Some claim that the Mary L Goodrich Community Library in Toppenish has some deep dark secrets on the closed second floor. The Mary L...
‘Creator’ of Credit Union Mobile ATM Charged in $75K Theft
Court documents indicate the worker allegedly stole at least $75,000 from the credit union. A worker who helped create a mobile banking-ATM outreach program charged. Court papers recently filed, as well as information from the Tri-City Herald, indicate a HAPO Community Credit Union worker allegedly stole at least $75K from their mobile banking unit ATM.
