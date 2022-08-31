ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The KEY

‘Creator’ of Credit Union Mobile ATM Charged in $75K Theft

Court documents indicate the worker allegedly stole at least $75,000 from the credit union. A worker who helped create a mobile banking-ATM outreach program charged. Court papers recently filed, as well as information from the Tri-City Herald, indicate a HAPO Community Credit Union worker allegedly stole at least $75K from their mobile banking unit ATM.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy