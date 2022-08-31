Read full article on original website
Related
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
TODAY.com
Tom Hanks opens up about having imposter syndrome around Paul Newman
Even Oscar-winning actors like Tom Hanks feel intimidated from time to time. The prolific actor was a guest on the Sept. 5 episode of the “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard” podcast and opened up about overcoming imposter syndrome while working with Hollywood icon Paul Newman on the 2002 crime drama “Road to Perdition.”
TODAY.com
‘Twilight’ star Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison welcome 1st baby
"Twilight" star Peter Facinelli and his fiancée, Lily Anne Harrison, celebrated Labor Day by welcoming their first child together. "Happy 'Labor' Day," the 48-year-old actor wrote on Instagram under a black-and-white photo of the baby grasping his finger, tagging the birth date Sept. 5, 2022. Harrison also shared their news with the same photo on her Instagram stories.
TODAY.com
Regina Hall reveals the heartbreaking moment that helped her become a movie star
Regina Hall had her big break on the silver screen when she appeared in the 1999 comedy “The Best Man,” quickly followed by her hilarious role in 2000’s “Scary Movie,” which led to several appearances in the franchise’s subsequent additions. Hall’s most recent role...
RELATED PEOPLE
TODAY.com
Regina Hall shares the life event that pushed her to pursue acting
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Regina Hall joins Willie Geist for a wide-ranging discussion about her iconic films like “The Best Man,” “Scary Movie” and her new dark comedy “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” as well as the emotional event in her life that inspired her to pursue acting.Sept. 4, 2022.
TODAY.com
Marilyn Monroe was married 3 times: All about her husbands
Marilyn Monroe, born Norma Jeane Mortenson in 1926, was a Hollywood icon beloved by many. But who did she love? The actor’s public romances, and three marriages, made headlines. Monroe was married to her next-door neighbor, Jim Dougherty from 1942 to 1946, baseball pro Joe DiMaggio from 1954 to...
TODAY.com
George Clooney and Julia Roberts joke about on-screen kiss
Actors Julia Roberts and George Clooney, who play a divorced couple in the upcoming movie “Ticket to Paradise,” joke about a single on-screen kiss for the film during an interview with The New York Times. “It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing," Roberts joked.Sept. 6, 2022.
TODAY.com
Chadwick Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepts his posthumous Emmy
Taylor Simone Ledward, Chadwick Boseman’s wife, gave a moving speech and accepted a posthumous Emmy award for her late husband at the 2022 Creative Arts ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 3. At the event, Boseman was honored with the outstanding character voice-over performance award for his role as Star Lord...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
Jenna Bush Hager says her September Read With Jenna pick is about 'doing the unthinkable'
Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Jenna Bush Hager says her next book club pick is about “doing the unthinkable.” She told TODAY, “I don’t think I’ve ever read a memoir which captivated me in so many ways.”
Comments / 0