Rock Island & Moline Will Battle It Out In Vintage Football Game
This Saturday you can catch the annual vintage football game at Douglas Park in Rock Island. The Rock Island Independents and the Moline Universal Tractors will be battling out in this historic game, and celebration of the sport! kick-off is at 12:30 pm. This game is going to be a fun one.
How To Get Great Book Bargains At The Rock Island Public Library
If you enjoy a good book, you want to do some more reading, or just really like bargain shopping, the Rock Island Public Library gives you a chance every month to get great bargains on books. This is a great way to expand your book selection while also supporting the Rock Island Public Library.
Family-Friendly Fundraiser Music Fest in Bettendorf This Weekend
A fundraiser for a local charity will feature a music festival in Bettendorf on Sunday. The Hand in Hand Music Fest will be on Sept. 4 from 4:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at The Isle's covered parking lot, which is at 1777 Isle Parkway. The Labor Day weekend event will feature food...
Enjoy Pints Of Beer While Raising Money For The Niabi Zoo
Have you ever wanted to drink beer at the zoo? If you have then we have great news for you! The Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, IL is hosting its annual Pints for Preservation. This year's money is going to help bring a new animal to the zoo and they are close to reaching their goal.
New Restaurants To Try This Month In The Quad Cities
We have seen a few closings over the last month which has been sad to see for many locals. Thankfully there have also been some great spots opening in the QCA over the last month. Today we will be looking at new restaurants and a few other spots!. New Restaurants...
TikTok Sensation Kidd G Is Bringing His Tour To The Quad Cities
If you're on TikTik and a fan of country music, you're going to be excited as the TikTok sensation, Kidd G is bringing his tour to the Quad Cities this month. He will be making a stop at The Rust Belt in East Moline and tickets for his show are on sale now.
If You Dare, “Darker Side of Davenport” Walking Tours Will Be Next Month
"If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call??" Definitely not me. To help you pregame for Halloween, the German American Heritage Center will be hosting "Darker Side of Davenport" walking tours. You have multiple opportunities to do the walking tour that will explore the spooky side of Davenport. If you choose to go on the quest, you're advised to wear running shoes. Don't be that person in the scary movie who isn't prepared.
Have You Seen These Thieves Before? Abernathy’s Needs Your Help Identifying Them
These past couple years have been hard on small businesses. It seems we're out of the woods, yet we are stilll seeing places go out of business far too often. To those that have somehow been able to hang on, we need to applaude and support them. That's why it's...
Eastern Iowa Native to Take Part in New Season of Survivor
My favorite show is ready to return for an incredible 43rd season, and an eastern Iowa native is one of the participants. The new season of Survivor is called Cutthroat Island, and CBS describes it as "one of the most dangerous seasons in the history of the show." A total of eighteen cast members will be competing in Fiji for the chance to win $1 million. One of them is Iowa native Cody Assenmacher, pictured below and above with the Vesi tribe.
One Of Your Favorite Davenport Mexican Spots Is Getting A Second Location
I love finding new restaurants. I also love sharing these new restaurants with family and friends. Spreading the love about a new food place is almost as good as finding it yourself. If you have been lucky enough to discover this Mexican restaurant on the outskirts of Davenport, you're one...
One Of Disney Junior’s Most Popular Character Is Coming To Davenport
American kids have been talking in British and Australian accents recently thanks to two cartoons. Peppa Pig is responsible for the British accent and Bluey is responsible for the Aussie accent. Kids in the Quad Cities will be able to yell in their Aussie accents at the Adler Theatre in 2023 as Bluey's Big Play makes a stop in Davenport.
Help Davenport Firefighters Fill The Boot For A Great Cause
Many of us are going to be enjoying a long three-day weekend with Labor Day happening on Monday. Before we enjoy the long holiday weekend, the Davenport Fire Department is out raising money for a great cause in its own unique way. Today and tomorrow, you can help Davenport firefighters "fill the boot" to raise money for MDA.
Bettendorf Man Wins $50,000 From Scratch-Off
The Luck of the Quad Cities continues with yet another big scratch-off winner in our area. Todd Rands from Bettendorf won $50,000 in the 'Power Shot' scratch-off game. It's the game's sixth top prize. Todd got the winning scratch-off at at QC Mart, 2545 18th St. in Bettendorf and claimed his prize in the lottery's Cedar Rapids office on Monday, according to the Iowa Lottery. No word on what Todd plans to do with the dough.
Rock Island Officially Announces Citizen Of The Year Award Winners
The City of Rock Island announced the annual Citizen of the Year award winners during Monday night’s city council meeting. Anyone who was considered for these awards are a huge part of Rock Island. In fact, 7th Ward Alderman Bill Healy stated,. “We obviously have a great city with...
Moline’s 150th Birthday Party To Close Parts Of River Drive
Moline's sesquicentennial celebration this weekend will cause closures on areas of River Drive. Those closures will start tonight (Wednesday) and will last through Sunday. The 3-day sesquicentennial celebration closures will impact the areas of:. River Drive at 55th St (Rock Island) River Drive at 6th St. River Drive at 17th...
Davenport Fire Station 3 Groundbreaking Ceremony Scheduled For August 31st
We've all seen the signs driving down Welcome Way in Davenport. It's great to see some of the Heroes of our community getting a new station. The Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten was excited to be expanding out of the 59-year-old building. This has been a big story for many in Davenport since it was announced in January.
Celebrate Hispanic Culture And Monarch Butterflies At The Putnam Museum
The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the Putnam Museum and Science Center are inviting the public for a fun family-friendly day at the Putnam as they celebrate Hispanic culture and the migration of Monarch butterflies. The event is coming up in September and most people know it as Monarchs and Mariachi.
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
One Way vs. Two Way Street Discussion Continues in Davenport
To convert downtown roads to two-way or to abstain...that is the question. The Davenport City Council met this week and gave the green light to continue with the proposal to convert 3rd & 4th Streets in downtown Davenport to two-way. It came after a 2-hour long debate at the council meeting before they voted 6 to 4 to let the proposal move forward. It will have 2 more readings before the council before it's finalized, according to WHBF.
Davenport Police Remind Parents How To Take Back To School Photos
Kids are heading back to school for the 2022-2023 school year. That means your social media pages will be flooded with back-to-school photos of your kids and your friend's kids. But before you hit the post button on your social media pages, the Davenport Police Department wants to remind parents of the right way to share their kids going back to school.
