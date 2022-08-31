ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Rock Island, IL
Rock Island, IL
Government
US 104.9

New Restaurants To Try This Month In The Quad Cities

We have seen a few closings over the last month which has been sad to see for many locals. Thankfully there have also been some great spots opening in the QCA over the last month. Today we will be looking at new restaurants and a few other spots!. New Restaurants...
MOLINE, IL
US 104.9

If You Dare, “Darker Side of Davenport” Walking Tours Will Be Next Month

"If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call??" Definitely not me. To help you pregame for Halloween, the German American Heritage Center will be hosting "Darker Side of Davenport" walking tours. You have multiple opportunities to do the walking tour that will explore the spooky side of Davenport. If you choose to go on the quest, you're advised to wear running shoes. Don't be that person in the scary movie who isn't prepared.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
US 104.9

Eastern Iowa Native to Take Part in New Season of Survivor

My favorite show is ready to return for an incredible 43rd season, and an eastern Iowa native is one of the participants. The new season of Survivor is called Cutthroat Island, and CBS describes it as "one of the most dangerous seasons in the history of the show." A total of eighteen cast members will be competing in Fiji for the chance to win $1 million. One of them is Iowa native Cody Assenmacher, pictured below and above with the Vesi tribe.
IOWA STATE
US 104.9

One Of Disney Junior’s Most Popular Character Is Coming To Davenport

American kids have been talking in British and Australian accents recently thanks to two cartoons. Peppa Pig is responsible for the British accent and Bluey is responsible for the Aussie accent. Kids in the Quad Cities will be able to yell in their Aussie accents at the Adler Theatre in 2023 as Bluey's Big Play makes a stop in Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Help Davenport Firefighters Fill The Boot For A Great Cause

Many of us are going to be enjoying a long three-day weekend with Labor Day happening on Monday. Before we enjoy the long holiday weekend, the Davenport Fire Department is out raising money for a great cause in its own unique way. Today and tomorrow, you can help Davenport firefighters "fill the boot" to raise money for MDA.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banned Books Week#Library Card#Free Events#Buzzfeed#P M 3#Arsenal
US 104.9

Bettendorf Man Wins $50,000 From Scratch-Off

The Luck of the Quad Cities continues with yet another big scratch-off winner in our area. Todd Rands from Bettendorf won $50,000 in the 'Power Shot' scratch-off game. It's the game's sixth top prize. Todd got the winning scratch-off at at QC Mart, 2545 18th St. in Bettendorf and claimed his prize in the lottery's Cedar Rapids office on Monday, according to the Iowa Lottery. No word on what Todd plans to do with the dough.
US 104.9

Moline’s 150th Birthday Party To Close Parts Of River Drive

Moline's sesquicentennial celebration this weekend will cause closures on areas of River Drive. Those closures will start tonight (Wednesday) and will last through Sunday. The 3-day sesquicentennial celebration closures will impact the areas of:. River Drive at 55th St (Rock Island) River Drive at 6th St. River Drive at 17th...
MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
US 104.9

The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]

Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
MAQUOKETA, IA
US 104.9

One Way vs. Two Way Street Discussion Continues in Davenport

To convert downtown roads to two-way or to abstain...that is the question. The Davenport City Council met this week and gave the green light to continue with the proposal to convert 3rd & 4th Streets in downtown Davenport to two-way. It came after a 2-hour long debate at the council meeting before they voted 6 to 4 to let the proposal move forward. It will have 2 more readings before the council before it's finalized, according to WHBF.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Davenport Police Remind Parents How To Take Back To School Photos

Kids are heading back to school for the 2022-2023 school year. That means your social media pages will be flooded with back-to-school photos of your kids and your friend's kids. But before you hit the post button on your social media pages, the Davenport Police Department wants to remind parents of the right way to share their kids going back to school.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

US 104.9

Davenport, IA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://us1049quadcities.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy