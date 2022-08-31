Willie Nelson postponed several shows earlier this year because a band member had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. That band member, it turns out, was him. For a week, the country legend fought the virus. He says, "I had a pretty rough time with it," but his wife Annie tells the New York Times Magazine, "There were a couple of times when I wasn't sure he was going to make it."

