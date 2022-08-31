ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs

Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
Luke Bell, Acclaimed Country Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 32

Celebrated singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The news was first shared and confirmed by Saving Country Music via Bell's close friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman. Hours earlier, news broke that Bell had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 20 and had been last seen in...
Willie Nelson Reveals Life-Threatening COVID Battle

Willie Nelson postponed several shows earlier this year because a band member had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. That band member, it turns out, was him. For a week, the country legend fought the virus. He says, "I had a pretty rough time with it," but his wife Annie tells the New York Times Magazine, "There were a couple of times when I wasn't sure he was going to make it."
Top 10 Martina McBride Collaborations

Martina McBride is a bona fide country music legend. Over the course of her decades-long career, the Kansas native has sold over 14 million records and charted five No. 1 singles. Today, her career-defining songs like "Independence Day" and "Wild Angels" are considered classics. Throughout the years, McBride has consistently...
Vince Gill Joins Sunny Sweeney for Heartbreaking New Track ‘Married Alone’ [Listen]

Sunny Sweeney and Vince Gill take a painfully honest look at a relationship on the rocks in their new duet, "Married Alone." The honky-tonk heartbreaker serves as the title track from Sweeney's extremely personal upcoming album, which is due out Sept. 23 via Thirty Tigers. Co-produced by Paul Cauthen and the Texas Gentlemen's Beau Bedford, "Married Alone" was written in the wake of Sweeney's own difficult breakup.
Iron & Wine Reimagines Lori McKenna’s ‘That’s How You Know’ Ahead of New Covers EP [LISTEN]

Indie-folk heavyweight Sam Beam, better known by his stage moniker Iron & Wine, has put his own spin on four songs penned by celebrated singer-songwriter Lori McKenna. Recorded at Memphis' historic Sam Phillips Studios with production from Matt Ross-Spang, Iron & Wine’s new EP Lori came to life in March 2021 as COVID-19 restrictions began to decrease across the country. He recruited Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart of the innovative indie-pop outfit Finom to help reimagine his favorite cuts from McKenna's lengthy songbook.
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Sam Williams, Lilly Winwood + More

Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana and everything in between. In each list, music fans will find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks. Sam Williams. "Ragdoll" Sam Williams lays...
MUSIC
