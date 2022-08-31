Read full article on original website
Related
Brooke Eden Reveals the ‘Lie’ That Almost Caused Her to Quit Country Music
Brooke Eden released her five-song EP, Choosing You, in July, and as she embarks on a new era in her country music career, she's looking back on the early years of working her way up in the industry. She began in her hometown of West Palm Beach, Fla., and eventually...
Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs
Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
Miley Cyrus Sells Massive Nashville Farmhouse Estate for $14.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miley Cyrus has sold her staggering rural estate outside of Nashville for $14.5 million, turning over an enormous profit from what she paid for the property just five years ago. Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Cyrus sold her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,689-square-foot luxury farmhouse for $14.5 million in an...
Luke Bell, Acclaimed Country Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 32
Celebrated singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The news was first shared and confirmed by Saving Country Music via Bell's close friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman. Hours earlier, news broke that Bell had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 20 and had been last seen in...
Kane Brown Brings Randy Travis Onstage in Oklahoma for a ‘Three Wooden Crosses’ Serenade [Watch]
Kane Brown had a sweet, extra-meaningful surprise for fans attending his headlining Oklahoma show on Saturday (Aug. 20): The singer brought out country legend Randy Travis in the midst of his set. Travis sat onstage in his red wheelchair, beaming with joy as the younger star serenaded him with "Three...
Willie Nelson Reveals Life-Threatening COVID Battle
Willie Nelson postponed several shows earlier this year because a band member had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. That band member, it turns out, was him. For a week, the country legend fought the virus. He says, "I had a pretty rough time with it," but his wife Annie tells the New York Times Magazine, "There were a couple of times when I wasn't sure he was going to make it."
ALBUM REVIEW: Steve Moakler Considers the Important Things in Life on ‘Make a Little Room’
Steve Moakler wants us all to make some space in our lives to slow down, take notice of small, important things, and connect with the people around us. His latest album, Make a Little Room, acts as musical guide that lyrically nudges us toward that new direction. On the title...
Kane Brown Shares a Preview Of His Romantic New Duet With His Wife Katelyn [Watch]
Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn have a love story that's the stuff of country music fairy tales, and now they're teaming up in the studio, too: Brown's upcoming Different Man album features a long-awaited, much-requested duet with his wife. Brown posted a first clip of the new song on...
Maren Morris Launches ‘Lunatic Country Music Person’ Tee Amid Brittany Aldean Transphobia Feud
The saga continues between Maren Morris and Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany: In fact, they've now each launched a T-shirt that nods to their feud, and both will benefit charities of their choosing. Morris debuted her tee on her social channels on Friday (Sept. 2): A black shirt that reads "Maren...
Top 10 Martina McBride Collaborations
Martina McBride is a bona fide country music legend. Over the course of her decades-long career, the Kansas native has sold over 14 million records and charted five No. 1 singles. Today, her career-defining songs like "Independence Day" and "Wild Angels" are considered classics. Throughout the years, McBride has consistently...
Artist to Watch: Riddy Arman Paints a Sonic Landscape of Life on the Ranch
"Authenticity" is a term that's been at the center of a long and problematic debate in country music. At the end of the day, singing from the heart is what really matters — no matter where you're from. Riddy Arman has all those bases covered. After spending her youth...
Vince Gill Joins Sunny Sweeney for Heartbreaking New Track ‘Married Alone’ [Listen]
Sunny Sweeney and Vince Gill take a painfully honest look at a relationship on the rocks in their new duet, "Married Alone." The honky-tonk heartbreaker serves as the title track from Sweeney's extremely personal upcoming album, which is due out Sept. 23 via Thirty Tigers. Co-produced by Paul Cauthen and the Texas Gentlemen's Beau Bedford, "Married Alone" was written in the wake of Sweeney's own difficult breakup.
Chris Young Cancels U.K. Tour Due to COVID-19 in His Band
Fresh off of a high celebrating his latest No. 1 hit "At the End of a Bar" with Mitchell Tenpenny, Chris Young's band has been hit with COVID-19. The exposure has forced him to cancel his upcoming shows in the U.K., including his appearance at a festival. Young announced the...
Iron & Wine Reimagines Lori McKenna’s ‘That’s How You Know’ Ahead of New Covers EP [LISTEN]
Indie-folk heavyweight Sam Beam, better known by his stage moniker Iron & Wine, has put his own spin on four songs penned by celebrated singer-songwriter Lori McKenna. Recorded at Memphis' historic Sam Phillips Studios with production from Matt Ross-Spang, Iron & Wine’s new EP Lori came to life in March 2021 as COVID-19 restrictions began to decrease across the country. He recruited Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart of the innovative indie-pop outfit Finom to help reimagine his favorite cuts from McKenna's lengthy songbook.
Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson Re-Tool ‘9 to 5′ for a New Doc About the Challenges Women Face at Work
Dolly Parton's classic "9 to 5" is getting revamped as a duet with Kelly Clarkson. The song gets a significant production update from in-demand Nashville producer and songwriter Shane McAnally, as well as Sasha Alex Sloan and King Henry. "I was blown away when I heard what Shane had done...
Artist to Watch: Camille Parker Blazes Her Own Path With ‘The Flame’
Camille Parker's voice has been turning heads across the country music industry recently, but her roots have ran deep within the genre for years. She's always had a love of music, instilled in her by her grandfather, Mr. Charles. "Mr. Charles was just so great at showing me that (artists)...
Craig Morgan Compares ‘How You Make a Man’ to an All-Timer
Craig Morgan has only felt as strongly as he did about his new single "How You Make a Man" one other time in his life. It was 17 years ago, and his gut instinct led to the biggest hit of his career. The new song is a moving vocal showcase...
Kelsea Ballerini Recreates Shania Twain’s ‘Man, I Feel Like a Woman’ Video at ACM Honors
Kelsea Ballerini attended the 2022 ACM Honors on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and not only did she hit the red carpet wearing Shania Twain's white 1999 Grammy gown, but she performed a tribute to Twain, who won the ACM Poet's Award at the ceremony. Ballerini took the...
Alan Jackson Reportedly Has COVID, Postpones Kansas City Concert
Alan Jackson was forced to cancel Saturday night’s (Aug. 27) performance in Kansas City after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19. The Country Music Hall of Fame artist has postponed the show to a later date. The 63-year-old was slated to play T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The venue made...
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Sam Williams, Lilly Winwood + More
Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana and everything in between. In each list, music fans will find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks. Sam Williams. "Ragdoll" Sam Williams lays...
