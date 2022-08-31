Read full article on original website
Rumor: The main reason why Mets missed out on acquiring a former All-Star slugger ahead of MLB trade deadline
The New York Mets were regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move for a potent hitter ahead of this season’s MLB trade deadline. Even as there was much speculation that they would end up acquiring an All-Star hitter such as Juan Soto, Mets general manager Billy Eppler opted for low-risk, high-reward moves instead […] The post Rumor: The main reason why Mets missed out on acquiring a former All-Star slugger ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed
The upcoming MLB free agency period is set to be filled with a multitude of veteran first basemen, from Yuli Gurriel to Josh Bell. New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo reportedly plans to join this group. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided updates on several players who will be eligible to hit free agency […] The post Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
AL Central-leading Guardians down 2 starters with injuries
CLEVELAND (AP) — Trying to hang on to their slim lead in the AL Central, the Cleveland Guardians lost two starting pitchers to injury on Friday. Both Zach Plesac (broken hand) and Aaron Civale (forearm inflammation) were placed on the 15-day injured list before Cleveland, which leads Minnesota by just one game, opened a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.
Andrew Benintendi injury gets worrying update from Yankees manager Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees are not having a good time right now. After an electric first half of the season, the team has struggled immensely after the trade deadline, even after acquiring Andrew Benintendi. After dominating the AL East for so long, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays are slowly catching up to them. It’s a scary and frustrating time in the Bronx right now.
Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed
The New York Yankees decided against parting ways with all of their top-three ranked prospects ahead of the MLB trade deadline, including shortstop Anthony Volpe. Even as Volpe, who currently ranks at No. 5 in MLB.com’s prospect rankings, was regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move away from the Yankees, he stayed put […] The post Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees debuting Oswald Peraza in disrespectful manner proves they’re lost
Need more evidence that the New York Yankees “don’t get it”? How about the organization’s decision making as the team continues to free fall into the month of September? They’re 9-19 since Aug. 2, which is the worst record in the AL over the last 30 days.
Dodgers News: LA Inks Veteran Reliever to Minor League Deal
The Dodgers signed veteran relief pitcher Keone Kela to a minor-league contract on Wednesday after he was released by the Diamondbacks.
FOX Sports
Fried, Ozuna power streaking Braves to 5th straight victory
ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried allowed no hits in five scoreless innings, Marcell Ozuna homered and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight in a rain-delayed game, 7-1 over the Miami Marlins on Sunday. The defending World Series champion Braves have taken five in a row and 20 of...
FOX Sports
Cardinals look to keep home win streak alive, host the Cubs
Chicago Cubs (56-76, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (77-55, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (5-7, 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (9-9, 3.09 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -209, Cubs +175; over/under is 7...
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day Football Schedule
Family, food and football -- that's what Thanksgiving is all about. The NFL's Thanksgiving slate is something football fans look forward to every year. The league didn't disappoint with the trio of games scheduled for Nov. 24, 2022. The first of three games begins at 12:30, as the Detroit Lions...
NFL・
Ex-World Series champion pitches in kilt at Savannah Bananas game
The Savannah Bananas are one of the hottest things in pro baseball, and it seems like former MLB players are dying to get a taste of the action. On Friday night, it was former World Series champion Jonathan Papelbon who made an appearance in a Bananas game. Papelbon, who was...
FOX Sports
Braves rookie Spencer Strider sets record with 16 strikeouts
Atlanta Braves rookie Spencer Strider set a franchise record with 16 strikeouts in the team's 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday in just his 17th MLB start. The new single-game franchise record surpassed the mark of 15 K's, which was previously held by Baseball Hall of Famer and eight-time All-Star John Smoltz.
FOX Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers play in game 4 of series
Milwaukee Brewers (70-62, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (63-69, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jason Alexander (2-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (10-2, 2.53 ERA, .94 WHIP, 145 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -157, Brewers +134; over/under is 7 1/2...
FOX Sports
Seattle Sounders host the Houston Dynamo in Western Conference action
Houston Dynamo (8-15-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (10-15-3, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -166, Houston +406, Draw +310; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders and the Houston Dynamo meet in Western Conference play. The Sounders are 8-10-3 against...
FOX Sports
USWNT-Nigeria takeaways: Sophia Smith shines in friendly tune-up
In their first match since qualifying for both the 2023 FIFA World Cup and 2024 Olympics in July, the top-ranked United States women’s national team beat Nigeria 4-0 Saturday in a friendly at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. Forward Sophia Smith scored her eighth and ninth...
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge home run tracker: 10 away from breaking AL record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is 10 home runs away from breaking the MLB American League record of 61 in a season, set in 1961 by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris. After Saturday, Judge has hit 52 homers on the season for the AL-leading Yankees, meaning he needs just 9 to tie and 10 to surpass Maris' 61-year-old record.
Andrew Benintendi injury update after MRI won’t please Yankees fans
The New York Yankees placed OF Andrew Benintendi on the IL due to right wrist inflammation, per Bryan Hoch. The Benintendi injury comes at a bad time, as the Yankees have struggled as of late and their AL East lead is declining rapidly. The Yankees held a lead of over 15 games just a few […] The post Andrew Benintendi injury update after MRI won’t please Yankees fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Marlins take 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Braves
Miami Marlins (55-77, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (83-51, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (8-8, 3.64 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 142 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (12-5, 2.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 143 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -266, Marlins +218; over/under is 7 runs.
FOX Sports
All eyes on Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman this season
Marcus Freeman shot through the door line a cannon, pumping both hands in the air and letting out a scream of joy as his players rose to their feet to celebrate with their new head coach. Just three days after Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, Freeman, who served...
