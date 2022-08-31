ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How to Score Free COVID Tests Before They Go Away

By David Muhlbaum
 5 days ago
Getty Images

If it isn’t free, then it’s more expensive, right? That will be the price increase facing anyone who’s come to appreciate – or rely on – free home COVID-19 tests courtesy of the U.S. government.

This program, which debuted in January 2022, is being suspended Friday, Sept. 2 – that’s the last day you’ll be able to order free test kits. The Biden administration, for which this was a signature program, is laying the blame on Congress, as part of a standoff about additional COVID-19 funding.

Right at the top of the program’s page is a banner noting the suspension is “because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests.” But if you scroll right past that, you can still collect up to a total of 24 free COVID-19 tests if you get your order in before the end of Sept. 2. Exactly how many additional tests each household can get now depends on how many have been ordered to each address since distribution began.

Currently, the program, managed through the United States Postal Service, is mailing eight tests per order. Each postal address is eligible for three orders. So, if you’ve never used the program before, a maximum of 24 is available. If you took advantage of the first two offers, you were only sent four at a time; there’s no ‘catch-up’ opportunity now to get more than eight additional tests.

At-home antigen tests cost about $12 each at the drugstore, but a variety of ways to get them for free will remain: Insurers are required to provide reimbursement for eight tests per month for each covered individual, and encouraged to allow individuals to obtain them for free at pharmacies or other points of sale by showing an insurance card. But insurers are not obligated to do this and may require you to pay up front for a test and then seek reimbursement. Public health clinics and other facilities offer free testing to the uninsured, as well.

Over 600 million tests have been distributed through the program so far, the White House noted.

Kiplinger

Bonus Tax Refunds Will Be Sent Soon – Will You Get a Check from the IRS?

The COVID-19 pandemic really messed up the 2020 and 2021 tax return filing seasons. You couldn't meet with your accountant face-to-face, IRS employees weren't answering the phones, new COVID-relief laws required tax form changes, and other odd twists and turns just made things more confusing and difficult at tax time. To give people a little more time to sort through the chaos, the IRS pushed back the tax return filing deadlines in 2020 and 2021. But that wasn't enough help for everyone. Some people and businesses still filed their tax return late and were hit with an IRS penalty for it. However, the good news is that some of those people and businesses are getting additional tax relief now. The IRS is sending over $1.2 billion in tax refunds to about 1.6 million taxpayers who paid penalties for late tax returns in 2020 and 2021 (in some cases a credit will be issued).
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

When It Comes to Your RMDs, Be Very, Very Afraid!

Editor’s note: This is part two of a seven-part series on retirement tax bombs. It dives more deeply into how required minimum distributions (RMDs) from tax-deferred savings can become a snowballing tax liability in retirement. If you missed the introductory article, you may find it helpful to start here.
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

Student Loan Refunds Are Real, But You Might Not Be Eligible

With all the talk about President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation, you may be hearing about other ways to potentially maximize your student loan relief. One idea involves requesting a refund of student loan payments made during the pandemic pause. But it is important to know that not everyone is eligible for so-called federal student loan refunds.
COLLEGES
Kiplinger

Estate Planning: 5 Tips to Pick Trustees, Executors and POAs

Making sure that your estate planning documents are implemented as early as possible is extremely important. One of the biggest challenges that clients encounter during the process is deciding who to appoint as their trustees, powers of attorney, health care surrogates and executors. Below are some practical tips to help...
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Will Your Kids Inherit a Tax Bomb from You?

Editor’s note: This is part four of a seven-part series. It dives more deeply into the issue of how tax-deferred saving can saddle your heirs with massive tax liabilities. If you missed the introductory article, you may find it helpful to start here. Parents want the best for their...
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

The Open Secret of Costco Shopping: Costco Next

Veteran Costco shoppers are familiar with the limited-run vendor roadshows for high-end (but heavily discounted) items like Vitamix or Traeger grills that liven up Costco warehouses, particularly on weekends. The “surprise treasure” nature of these offerings flesh out the private label Kirkland Signature brand of products that draw shoppers in...
RETAIL
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Falls for a Fifth Straight Day

Stocks kicked off September on a choppy note, though two of the major market indexes managed to push higher in the final minutes of trading. Thursday's early selling came courtesy of stronger-than-expected economic data that stoked worries the Federal Reserve will continue to be aggressive in raising rates and hold them higher for longer. Specifically, the Labor Department this morning said weekly jobless claims fell by 5,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 232,000. Economists were expecting initial unemployment claims to arrive at 248,000. (Reminder: Tomorrow morning will see the release of the last nonfarm payrolls report – the most significant of the job numbers – to come out ahead of the Fed's September meeting.)
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P Snap Weekly Win Streaks as Tech Slumps

Tech stocks led the broader market lower Friday, as government-bond yields spiked after a pair of Federal Reserve officials weighed in on rate hikes. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped as high as 2.998% – its loftiest level since late July – before ending up 9.4 basis points at 2.974%. (A basis point is one-one hundredth of a percentage point.)
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stocks: Winners and Losers from the Strong Dollar

A strong dollar is a thorn in the side of U.S companies with a global footprint. Revenues earned overseas translate into fewer greenbacks here when the dollar is strengthening. And U.S. products become increasingly pricey for consumers abroad. Over the past year, the dollar is up more than 14% against a basket of foreign currencies, as measured by the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY). And if inflation stays high, more rate-hiking from the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and tame prices would likely push the dollar even higher.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Are You Rich?

This is a question that many people ask themselves in quiet moments but would never have enough nerve to say out loud. What does “being rich” mean? As it turns out, the definition seems to be changing. What’s the Dollar Figure for Being Rich?. How much money...
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Don't Give Up on the Eurozone

As economies go, Europe is struggling. It’s still emerging from the pandemic, and a war in Ukraine has severely slowed natural gas supplies from Russia, helping to push inflation to 40-year highs. The odds of a recession have soared this year, and the European stock market has noticed. The...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Extend Losing Streak as Fed Fears Persist

Stocks once again erased early gains to end lower for a fourth straight session as investors continued to fret about an extended rate-hike campaign from the Federal Reserve. Wednesday's decline came after Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said during this morning's speech in Dayton, Ohio, that "it is far too soon to say that inflation has peaked." Mester, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), added that she does not anticipate any rate cuts this year or next.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Hearing Aids to be Sold Over the Counter

Millions of Americans with hearing issues could save thousands of dollars after the Food and Drug Administration announced a rule clearing the way for hearing aids to be sold over the counter later this year to adults with mild or moderate hearing loss.. This means people may be able to...
HEALTH
Kiplinger

How to Monitor Your Credit Reports for Free

If you use the internet, your data is under constant threat of being stolen. According to a recent analysis from the Identity Theft Resource Center, roughly 820 incidents of large and small data breaches have been reported so far this year. Even so, the constant threat doesn’t mean you need to pay for a credit-monitoring service.
CREDITS & LOANS
Kiplinger

Tax Breaks to Help You Pay for College

It’s often said that buying a house is the largest investment most of us will ever make. But if you have a couple of children, the cost of sending them to a four-year college could exceed even that big-ticket item. Three kids—or at least one with Ivy League aspirations? That’s a house and a vacation home.
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Brush Off China Growth Concerns

Worries over the strength of China's economy – and a surprising central bank move there – weighed on stocks in early trading Monday, though the major indexes managed to bounce back as the session wore on. Overnight, a round of data was released that showed economic growth in...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

A Checklist for What to Do (and NOT Do) After Someone Dies

The death of a loved one is obviously a difficult event to endure. It can become all-consuming and often at the expense of other day-to-day matters that need to be addressed. With the death of a loved one, new matters arise that need to be handled as well. There are so many phone calls that need to be made and letters that need to be sent. Unfortunately, sometimes we simply get overwhelmed with everything that needs to get handled and we just stop altogether.
RELATIONSHIPS
Kiplinger

Up to $20,000 in Student Loan Cancellation is Here: But Will it Hurt Your Taxes?

President Biden made a long-awaited announcement Wednesday extending the more than two-year old pause on student loan payments through the end of this year. The Federal government will also provide student loan debt cancellation of up to $10,000 per borrower, within specific income limits, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. To be eligible for forgiveness, the student loans must be held by the Department of Education.
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

Earn $500,000 in 2021? You May Still Have Time to Reduce 2021 Taxes

Solo entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals often work days, nights and weekends. They may not have time to put together a financial plan that would save a significant amount of their income for retirement while also cutting their taxes by possibly tens of thousands of dollars each year. But it’s easy to do – and for some there is still time to do this and file your 2021 taxes on time if you filed an extension.
INCOME TAX
