Montana Knows All About Fetterman and the Phony Carhartt Sweatshirt
Oh yeah. Montana has seen this act before. Throw on the phony Carhartt. Pretend to be a moderate. That's exactly what Fetterman is doing with the phony Carhartt in Pennsylvania. It's what Jon Tester has done for years in Montana. John Fetterman is the Democrat candidate for the US Senate...
A Montana Take on the Oil and Gas Markets
The Montana Petroleum Association (MPA) held their annual meeting in Billings this week. It was a great opportunity to catch up with local and state officials, as well as experts inside the industry. Alan Olson is a former state lawmaker from the Roundup area who now serves as the Executive...
Will You Fill a Tag? MT FWP Releases 2022 Hunting Season Forecast
This year may be the year you successfully fill your freezer. Finally, a chance for you to bag a big game animal. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks have released their annual hunting season forecast for 2022. Using biologist data, FWP predicts the possible harvest for this Fall. Across the board,...
Stop Feeding The Bison! Montana’s Top Cop Goes After Bison
Last week, Attorney General for Montana Austin Knudsen asked the U.S. Department of the Interior Office of Hearings and Appeals to overturn the decision allowing bison grazing in Phillips County here in Montana, a decision that was granted to the American Prairie Reserve. What is the American Prairie Reserve?. The...
You Need to Hear This Amazing Heartwarming Montana Story
Every once in a while, I read a story that reminds me of how much good is left in the world. This story about a little girl that lost her stuffed animal at a state park in Montana is a perfect example. It doesn't take much to get sucked down...
Stabbing Near North Park in Billings. Man in Critical Condition.
An investigation is underway following a stabbing early this morning (Tuesday) on the north side of Billings. According to a social media post from the Billings Police Department, officers responded at 1:39 am Tuesday (9/6) to the 2000 block of 6th Avenue North for a reported stabbing. BPD reported one...
DAD Camp: Visiting Montana to Make Dads Great Again?
Our dads are all uniquely "Dad". Whether you had the cool Dad, who always was there to do things with, and was more of a buddy than a parent... or you had the overly strict Dad, who did something they probably shouldn't have... or you had the Dad who went for cigarettes and milk, but never returned. Dads do their best, but who couldn't use some improvement?
4 Quick, Easy Ways for All of Us to Instantly Become Better Montanans
How can you be a better person with super easy, conscious decisions? Montanans are smart, hard working, and take much pride in our state. But even the best people can become even better and we've come up with the simplest ways to do it. VOTE: According to ElectionResults.gov, the statewide...
Finally! 3 Days to Recover From a Busy Week in the Cat Country Studio
I kind of hate to see this week come to an end even with how busy we have been. With all the interviews and things happening we are going to need a three-day weekend to recover. The most reaction this week came from our interview with the governor and the...
Want To Join Montana’s Most Exclusive Club? Here’s What It Takes.
Montana certainly has its share of celebrity sightings. In fact, many of the rich and famous call Montana home, at least part of the time. For many of the world's most influential, Montana is home to one of the most exclusive clubs on the planet. Of course, we're talking about the Yellowstone Club.
Warning: Laughter Ahead. TikTokers Make Moving To Montana A Joke
I'm going to be honest, I see a lot of real dumb things on TikTok. Sometimes I will waste an hour watching something while constantly saying to myself, "Who would enjoy watching this, for real?". I know you have done the same...so no judging. I tend to get stuck on...
6 Fun Things to Do in Red Lodge, Montana Labor Day Weekend
We're heading into the unofficial end of summer and with near-record high temps in the forecast for the Billings area, locals might be thinking about heading to Red Lodge sometime this Labor Day Weekend. It's still expected to be hot in the Lodge (around 90 degrees on Sat, Sun, and Mon) but that'll be a solid ten degrees cooler than the Billings area.
More Evidence for Pandemic’s Havoc Wreaked on Montana Schools, National Test Scores (OPINION)
New information that came out today is painting a dismal picture when it comes to education. I get more hate mail on this topic about how we are failing than just about anything. Our math and reading scores are plummeting, some at record levels. According to Associated Press this morning,...
ICYMI: Montana Guard Rescues Paraglider Near Red Lodge
In case you missed it, these are some great photographs following a successful rescue of an injured paraglider near Red Lodge, Montana. Thankfully I follow the Montana National Guard on their social media accounts and they shared these great photos that came from Montana National Guardsmen and Red Lodge Fire & Rescue.
Montana, Meet Francis in Bigfork: And Remember to Vote
"This is Francis in Bigfork." She is one of my favorite callers into our statewide radio show. She now lives in Bigfork but originally grew up on the other side of the state in Plentywood- the Northeast corner of Montana. I've always enjoyed hearing her great phone calls on the...
It’s Impossible Not to Smile. Giant Wienermobile is in Billings
Before we get started on today's story, I've got to tell you my struggle when spelling weiner wiener. The whole "I" before "E" thing, I know... but I've had to correct myself a dozen times already today. W-I-E-N-E-R. There... I think I've got it. That's probably why most people call them hotdogs instead of wieners. Nobody can remember how to spell wiener correctly.
These 21 Montana Children Went Missing in August. Have You Seen Them?
There are currently over 50 missing children in the state of Montana. Such tragic events are unfortunate and scary. However, public databases make it possible for the public to help find them and bring these children home. I combed the Montana Missing Persons Database and looked for all the children that went missing in August.
Hey Billings, Remember Cash? Some of Us Still Use It to Pay
So, I'm sitting in my pickup, waiting in line for my turn at the drive-up window. When I finished ordering from the nice lady in the speaker, she told me my total would be $5.17. Well, when the cents total is low like that, and I have time because I'm...
Extreme Heat, Wind Prompts FIRE WATCH for the Billings Area on Sunday 9/4
Idle chit-chat with my coworkers this week frequently revolved around what everybody is doing for Labor Day weekend. The conversation naturally delved into the weather this weekend and how it seems like it's usually cold, wet, and windy on Labor Day. Everyone I know can share stories of getting rained on - or even snowed on - during camping adventures at the unofficial end of summer.
This Is What Happens When You Miss a Day of Listening to the Breakfast Flakes!
Holy guest, Batman! I know we are on low power, but what a day. We had guests join us on all types of issues on the air this morning. First, we had county commissioner Jones and Dan from the chamber in to talk about the private management of Metra. I...
