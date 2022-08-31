ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 102.9

A Montana Take on the Oil and Gas Markets

The Montana Petroleum Association (MPA) held their annual meeting in Billings this week. It was a great opportunity to catch up with local and state officials, as well as experts inside the industry. Alan Olson is a former state lawmaker from the Roundup area who now serves as the Executive...
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Government
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
Cat Country 102.9

DAD Camp: Visiting Montana to Make Dads Great Again?

Our dads are all uniquely "Dad". Whether you had the cool Dad, who always was there to do things with, and was more of a buddy than a parent... or you had the overly strict Dad, who did something they probably shouldn't have... or you had the Dad who went for cigarettes and milk, but never returned. Dads do their best, but who couldn't use some improvement?
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
Cat Country 102.9

6 Fun Things to Do in Red Lodge, Montana Labor Day Weekend

We're heading into the unofficial end of summer and with near-record high temps in the forecast for the Billings area, locals might be thinking about heading to Red Lodge sometime this Labor Day Weekend. It's still expected to be hot in the Lodge (around 90 degrees on Sat, Sun, and Mon) but that'll be a solid ten degrees cooler than the Billings area.
RED LODGE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apprenticeships#Common Sense#Politics State#Politics Governor#Anti American#The Keystone Xl Pipeline#Mpa
Cat Country 102.9

ICYMI: Montana Guard Rescues Paraglider Near Red Lodge

In case you missed it, these are some great photographs following a successful rescue of an injured paraglider near Red Lodge, Montana. Thankfully I follow the Montana National Guard on their social media accounts and they shared these great photos that came from Montana National Guardsmen and Red Lodge Fire & Rescue.
RED LODGE, MT
Cat Country 102.9

It’s Impossible Not to Smile. Giant Wienermobile is in Billings

Before we get started on today's story, I've got to tell you my struggle when spelling weiner wiener. The whole "I" before "E" thing, I know... but I've had to correct myself a dozen times already today. W-I-E-N-E-R. There... I think I've got it. That's probably why most people call them hotdogs instead of wieners. Nobody can remember how to spell wiener correctly.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Cat Country 102.9

Extreme Heat, Wind Prompts FIRE WATCH for the Billings Area on Sunday 9/4

Idle chit-chat with my coworkers this week frequently revolved around what everybody is doing for Labor Day weekend. The conversation naturally delved into the weather this weekend and how it seems like it's usually cold, wet, and windy on Labor Day. Everyone I know can share stories of getting rained on - or even snowed on - during camping adventures at the unofficial end of summer.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy