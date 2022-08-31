Read full article on original website
Cleveland Clinic psychologist discusses how the pandemic changed some for the better
The COVID-19 pandemic took a big toll on many people's mental health, however, some also became more resilient. It's one of many positive changes to come out of the last couple of years. Psychologists say the pandemic also triggered more conversations about mental health, which helped reduce stigmas. In addition, many people had to find new ways to cope if they couldn't go to the gym or connect with family and friends. Research shows some still continue with these new habits even now that the restrictions have ended. Another benefit was people learned how to say no and set boundaries. For example, if they didn't want to go somewhere they had no problem speaking up about it and that seems to have continued. Psychologists say on a similar note, people have also adjusted their social connections to fit more with what they like.
Cuyahoga County proposing solutions to placement crisis to prevent youth staying at DCFS office
CLEVELAND, Ohio – At least 617 times in the last four years, children were housed more than one day at the Jane Edna Hunter Social Services Center office building because they had nowhere else to go – but Cuyahoga County officials believe they’ve found a solution. David...
New opiate treatment program at Lorain Correctional hopes to give inmates easy path to recovery
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A story is worth listening to. “Started selling drugs to support my habit,” said Glenn Walker. Glenn Walker bravely sharing his struggles with addiction while championing the new opiate treatment program at the Lorain Correctional Institution. “Started to blame god but he shut that down...
Bat problem on College of Wooster campus
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The College of Wooster has some unwanted guests on campus. At least 11 students have come into contact with bats inside the older resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have even been bitten. “I guess I didn’t think...
West Nile-positive mosquitoes rise in parts of NEOhio; how to stay safe outdoors over Labor Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The number of West Nile-positive mosquito pools have increased in some Northeast Ohio counties since mid-August, according to state health officials, making it important that Labor Day revelers take steps to avoid mosquito bites when outdoors. In Cuyahoga County, West Nile-positive mosquitos have been found in...
The time is now to act to head off coming opioid overdose surge: editorial
As cleveland.com’s Gretchen Kuda Croen recently reported, modeling suggests that a tidal wave of drug overdose deaths is coming – to Ohio and the nation. And with Ohio, the seventh most populous state, ranked No. 4 in drug overdose deaths in 2020, there’s little doubt that the state and region will again be in the eye of this tragic storm.
Income taxes made easy? Maybe a first step in making Cuyahoga County’s cities, villages a unifying force
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lee Weingart wants to simplify your taxes. The Republican candidate for Cuyahoga County executive is proposing wiping out the byzantine structure of municipal income taxes and credits in favor of a flat income tax split with cities throughout the county. The flat tax would replace cities and...
Cleveland schools could have chosen a better namesake than Stephanie Tubbs Jones to replace slaveowner Patrick Henry on school façade: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I drove to the building the other day to see the change. I could have walked there, because I live blocks from the old Patrick Henry Junior High School, which I attended in my adolescence. Several generations of Glenville residents went there too, and memories of...
Republic employee dies after hydrogen sulfide exposure at Ohio US Ecology facility
A 27-year-old Republic employee critically injured in a chemical release at a US Ecology facility earlier this month has died, reports Fox 8. Ray Sullivan, a West Virginia native, was one of five people affected by a release of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) on Aug. 22 at the facility located along Central Avenue Southeast in Canton Township, Ohio. He was pronounced dead Aug. 26, according to his obituary.
‘Easiest rescue ever’: Berea police help woman stuck upside down on gym equipment (video)
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Berea police received a unique assignment early Monday morning: a woman, stuck upside down on gym equipment, needed help getting right side up. It’s not the way Christine Faulds wanted to start her 3 a.m. workout at Powerhouse Gym on West Bagley Road. The incident...
Wolf secured after breaching its enclosure at Cleveland zoo
CLEVELAND — A wolf was on the loose at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo after it escaped its enclosure Monday morning. The entire zoo was on lockdown while zookeepers tried to wrangle the Mexican gray wolf, securing it approximately 15 minutes later. Visitors were ushered into buildings around the property...
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A Child
Poet Gale HendersonCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Is poetry lyrical, epic or rhythmic? Is poetry a broad skill or a learned talent? Whatever poetry may or may not be, it's a respected art - literature that can inspire, stimulate the minds and motivate people to get up and do something. According to literary terms.net, poetry is a type of literature based on the interplay of words and rhythm. It often employs rhymesand meters. In poetry, words flow together to form sounds, images, and ideas that might be too complex or abstract to describe directly. Poetry is a skill few people have mastered, and many artists earn to develop.
Bleak Ohio restaurant sales figures released as Cleveland operators navigate industry’s ‘razor’s edge’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Caring for restaurant employees is a critical salve for an industry that is under siege in a variety of ways, local operators said in the wake of surveys that show declining sales. More than half of Ohio’s restaurant operators showed a drop in sales this year,...
‘It’s tragic’: East Cleveland residents speak out after mass bar shooting
A party that was supposed to be a reunion celebration for alumni of Shaw High School ended in a mass shooting outside an East Cleveland bar early Monday morning.
Cleveland police officer dies at 38: ‘Loved by many and will be missed by all’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police announced Saturday they are mourning the death of a 38-year-old officer. Officer Clayton Ellenberger, a husband and father, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to his obituary. The department said Ellenberger joined Cleveland Police Fourth District in 2018. He...
Lorain kennel full, may euthanize for first time in years
Due to overcrowding at the Lorain County Dog Kennel, three pups were set to be euthanized if they weren't adopted by Friday afternoon. But they "got a reprieve" after several adopters stepped up, Dog Warden Tim Pihlblad told FOX 8 Friday. They helped relieve the kennel's capacity — at least for today, he said.
Final Car Cruise of the Season Set For Sept 10 in G-Ville
Garrettsville – As early autumn sets in, the Garrettsville Chamber is poised to host the final Car Cruise of the 2022 season. The event, dubbed the Roger Angel Memorial Cruise Night & Bike Show, takes place on Saturday, September 10th from 3 to 6 pm (rain date Sept 17th). Angel is credited with introducing Chamber Cruise Nights to the community, a nod to his passion for classic American sports cars. To honor a man who was such an integral part of the Garrettsville community, the event takes place in the plaza near the Dairy Queen that Angel and his wife Connie formerly owned.
Northeast Ohio city boasts cheapest rent in the nation
As we hit the first of the month, and it's time to pay the rent, there is good news and bad news to report.
Valley View Bridge changes: Lane shifts upcoming for I-480 drivers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A significant traffic change that will soon take effect on I-480 will impact drivers who regularly cross the Valley View Bridge. The changes will begin on Sept. 9, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation, with westbound traffic being transitioned back to the original westbound span of the bridge.
Apples ripen ahead of schedule, filling the trees at Wayne County orchard
DOYLESTOWN, Ohio — They say you can pick your friends, and you can pick your nose, but you can't pick your friend's nose. Well, you can take your friend to Rittman Orchards to pick some apples! The sun-drenched trees on this Wayne County hillside are full of Honeycrisps. Rittman...
