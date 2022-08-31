ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

hometownstations.com

Cleveland Clinic psychologist discusses how the pandemic changed some for the better

The COVID-19 pandemic took a big toll on many people's mental health, however, some also became more resilient. It's one of many positive changes to come out of the last couple of years. Psychologists say the pandemic also triggered more conversations about mental health, which helped reduce stigmas. In addition, many people had to find new ways to cope if they couldn't go to the gym or connect with family and friends. Research shows some still continue with these new habits even now that the restrictions have ended. Another benefit was people learned how to say no and set boundaries. For example, if they didn't want to go somewhere they had no problem speaking up about it and that seems to have continued. Psychologists say on a similar note, people have also adjusted their social connections to fit more with what they like.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Bat problem on College of Wooster campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The College of Wooster has some unwanted guests on campus. At least 11 students have come into contact with bats inside the older resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have even been bitten. “I guess I didn’t think...
WOOSTER, OH
wastetodaymagazine.com

Republic employee dies after hydrogen sulfide exposure at Ohio US Ecology facility

A 27-year-old Republic employee critically injured in a chemical release at a US Ecology facility earlier this month has died, reports Fox 8. Ray Sullivan, a West Virginia native, was one of five people affected by a release of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) on Aug. 22 at the facility located along Central Avenue Southeast in Canton Township, Ohio. He was pronounced dead Aug. 26, according to his obituary.
CANTON, OH
10TV

Wolf secured after breaching its enclosure at Cleveland zoo

CLEVELAND — A wolf was on the loose at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo after it escaped its enclosure Monday morning. The entire zoo was on lockdown while zookeepers tried to wrangle the Mexican gray wolf, securing it approximately 15 minutes later. Visitors were ushered into buildings around the property...
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A Child

Poet Gale HendersonCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Is poetry lyrical, epic or rhythmic? Is poetry a broad skill or a learned talent? Whatever poetry may or may not be, it's a respected art - literature that can inspire, stimulate the minds and motivate people to get up and do something. According to literary terms.net, poetry is a type of literature based on the interplay of words and rhythm. It often employs rhymesand meters. In poetry, words flow together to form sounds, images, and ideas that might be too complex or abstract to describe directly. Poetry is a skill few people have mastered, and many artists earn to develop.
CLEVELAND, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Final Car Cruise of the Season Set For Sept 10 in G-Ville

Garrettsville – As early autumn sets in, the Garrettsville Chamber is poised to host the final Car Cruise of the 2022 season. The event, dubbed the Roger Angel Memorial Cruise Night & Bike Show, takes place on Saturday, September 10th from 3 to 6 pm (rain date Sept 17th). Angel is credited with introducing Chamber Cruise Nights to the community, a nod to his passion for classic American sports cars. To honor a man who was such an integral part of the Garrettsville community, the event takes place in the plaza near the Dairy Queen that Angel and his wife Connie formerly owned.
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Valley View Bridge changes: Lane shifts upcoming for I-480 drivers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A significant traffic change that will soon take effect on I-480 will impact drivers who regularly cross the Valley View Bridge. The changes will begin on Sept. 9, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation, with westbound traffic being transitioned back to the original westbound span of the bridge.
VALLEY VIEW, OH

