Portland, OR

Portland air quality may worsen as wildfire smoke creeps in

By John Ross Ferrara, KOIN 6 News
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5amz_0hd0OUYq00 The air quality is much worse in most other Northwest cities, thanks to an array of wildfires in the area.

Moderate air-quality conditions will be possible around Portland today as wildfire smoke settles into the Willamette Valley from the Rum Creek Fire burning in Josephine County.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reported on Wednesday, Aug. 31, that fluctuating hazy conditions may be possible in Portland due to a lack of wind that might otherwise push smoke out of the area.

"Our high-pressure pattern that's anchored over the (Pacific Northwest) has not only resulted in excessive heat across the valley this week, but worsening air quality as well," Bayern said. "We have a stagnant air column, in other words, little-to-no winds to help mix out any pollutants or wildfire smoke."

Thousands of structures in southwest Oregon are threatened as the wildfire burning along the Rogue River continues to grow out of control. Despite containment remaining at 1% as of Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Rum Creek Fire spread another 1,220 acres overnight, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. As of Wednesday morning, the wildfire had consumed12,916 acres near Galice, an unincorporated community in Josephine County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hd0OUYq00

While air quality could be better in the Willamette Valley, conditions are worse for all of Portland's large neighboring cities, including Seattle, Eugene, Medford, Bend and Boise. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality notes that conditions are especially bad in areas of Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties.

"The heaviest smoke will stay south near the southern counties of the Rogue Valley over the next few days with an expected drop in air quality to unhealthy levels," Bayern said. "But hazy sunshine and a drop to moderate air quality is also possible today as wildfire smoke shifts north. We'll also pair the wildfire smoke with smog and pollutants from cars hitting the roads during rush hour.

"Forecasts are still showing that air quality levels will stay in a safe zone to go outdoors here in Portland," Bayern added. "Those with sensitivities or respiratory issues should keep activity light, especially this afternoon and evening."

Reporter Hailey Dunn contributed to this article. KOIN 6 News is a partner of the Pamplin Media Group.

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

