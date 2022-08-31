ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Dogs rescued from Ukraine find new homes in Southeast

By Paige Wallace
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Aevf_0hd0OSnO00 Life has been hard for some of these dogs; even before, some had no owners. Southeast Portland is stepping up.

Two dogs rescued from the war in Ukraine charmed customers at Sellwood Pet Supply on Saturday, Aug. 6. The store, the dogs' foster families, and a local dog rescue group organized the adoption showcase in hopes of finding a forever home for each of the homeless dogs.

Kiev, an adorably scruffy mid-sized black mix, greeted humans and dogs enthusiastically as they entered the store at 8334 S.E. 17th Ave. The other dog, Carolina — and nicknamed Cora — mostly slept alongside a volunteer-staffed booth that was decorated with sunflowers and the Ukrainian flag. A few customers interacted with the pups, asked about their personalities, and took information about adopting them.

There were more than two available. Cora and Kiev were among 10 pups evacuated to Portland by a coalition of U.S. dog rescue organizations. Oregon Dachshund Rescue is the longtime Sellwood-Moreland nonprofit involved locally, even though there were no dachshunds in the group.

All 10 dogs were less than a year old, and of mixed breeds; the animals were thought to have been living either on the streets or in bombed-out animal shelters in the Ukraine, since the Russian invasion began in February. Rescuers managed to get these dogs out of the country and took them first to a Romanian shelter. From there the pups flew to Frankfurt, then on to Seattle. A caravan of dog-lovers then drove them south to Portland on June 28. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KMLDt_0hd0OSnO00

Longtime Oregon Dachshund Rescue volunteer Carolyn Kofahl got one week's notice of the need to round up local foster families, but she said she was 100% committed to the cause, no matter how difficult it might prove to be. "I'd been trying to find a way to help the Ukraine. When this opportunity came up I was, like, 'this is my jam.' This is what I can do," she said.

The store's event and outreach coordinator, Aileen Kwang-Valadez, was thrilled to host the adoption event and share these dogs with customers. "It's a great way to help animals, promote rescues and connect with our community," she said. "We're big supporters of adoption, and we're happy to help facilitate that any way we can."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hd0OSnO00

Kofahl called Kiev a "happy boy" and "a really good dog for a senior person." Abby Mather, who is fostering Cora, said the dog "will love getting spoiled" and being "somebody's only little Ukrainian princess."

Despite hosting 17 foster dogs to date, Mather said her Ukrainian rescue dogs have been her most challenging — and most rewarding. She explained how one had hidden in his crate for days after arrival — and how she cried tears of joy when he first jumped up onto the couch beside her. She believes these animals had never been inside a house before coming to Oregon.

Kofahl said her foster pups didn't know how to eat out of a bowl or to go for walks.

Mather wants adopters to understand that these pups will require plenty of patience. "I think we're all excited that we can have a dog that has a place in history, or that we can help a dog that's coming from a very difficult situation," she said. "But just be committed to that dog, and know that they have special needs, because of what they've gone through."

She choked up when asked if this fostering experience has shaped her perspective on war. "The dogs didn't ask for it, and they don't understand it," Mather said. "So all they know is loud noises, and (that) people they did know and trust had disappeared."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting

Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Pets & Animals
kptv.com

Dallas mother and daughter charged with neglect of 18 horses

DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested two women in Dallas on Tuesday in connection with alleged animal neglect at a horse stable. At about 8 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 2527 James Howe Road, where they found multiple horses in poor condition, officials said. Three of the animals were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized by a vet on site that day.
DALLAS, OR
KGW

Cities in Oregon break records for summer heat

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least a dozen Oregon cities experienced the hottest months of July and August on record, according to a state climatologist. Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill studied average weather temperatures and focused on communities with at least 50 years of consistent data, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Ukraine#Foster Families#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover#Sellwood Pet Supply#Ukrainian#Oregon Dachshund Rescue#Russian#Romanian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
kptv.com

Vancouver shop burns down, nearby house has minor damage

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. shop was completely burned and a nearby house damaged Thursday, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. At about 1:45 p.m., fire crews responded to a shop fire at 23011 Northeast 68th Street. They arrived 10 minutes after the call to find the shop fully engulfed in flames.
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

Should Portland Bring Back the Poorhouse?

What was the deal with “the poorhouse,” where the indigent were housed back in the day? I know it was supposed to be terrible and inhumane, but at least our forebears were providing housing, which is more than we seem able to do. Should we bring it back? —Fartful Dodger.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy