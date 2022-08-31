ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Honoring Philip Cuomo, arts companies seek to secure CoHo Theatre

By Jason Vondersmith
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZecpB_0hd0OQ1w00 Organizers fear the demand for property in Slabtown area threatens the longtime performance space.

In honor of the beloved Philip Cuomo, three theater companies have formed a collaborative to preserve and expand Northwest Portland performance space.

The Cuomo Theatre Collaborative involves Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble, CoHo Productions and Third Rail Repertory Theatre, all of which Cuomo worked with before passing away from cancer late in 2021. He was a artist, producer, teacher and mentor, and Cuomo was well-known for his instruction with CoHo Clown Cohort.

The space in question is CoHo Theatre at 2257 N.W. Raleigh St., which has been a theater and workspace for 26 years. Cuomo committed to purchasing the venue to safeguard it against neighborhood expansion.

He had made progress, including negotiating purchase terms with the building's owner, securing foundation and donor support and engaging with an architect.

But, more work needs to be done. The Cuomo Theatre Collaborative also includes the Philip Cuomo Family Foundation. It plans to leverage the space to preserve and deepen performing arts as a valuable part of the growing Slabtown area.

The collaborative wants to provide more opportunities for itinerant companies and individual artists, and sees securing the space at 2257 N.W. Raleigh St. as imperative.

For more: http:///www.cohoproductions.org/the-cuomo-theatre-collaborative.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

POW/MIA Recognition Day event set in Portland

The third Friday in September is the day to remember loved ones unaccounted for or left behind.The public is invited to a special POW/MIA Recognition Day event in Portland. VFW Post 1325 and Nort Portland Eagles 3426 are sponsoring an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner prior to the ceremony that is a fundraiser for their student scholarship essay contests. POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed on the third Friday of September each year. This year it is Sept. 16. This is the day to remember the loved ones who have been left behind and reach out to honor our nation's unaccounted for prisoners...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland nonprofit receives $7.7 million from MacKenzie Scott

Friends of the Children aims to expand mentorships with historic donation from e-commerce fortunePortland nonprofit Friends of the Children received a $7.7 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The sizable donation — the single largest gift ever received by the Portland chapter — was part of a $44 million gift to Friends of the Children's Portland-based national network, which includes 26 chapters. Friends of the Children is a national youth mentoring program that pays professional mentors, called Friends, to be part of a child's life for 12 or more years. It's the only national program that relies on paid, professional...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Performance art fest TBA:22 is back

PICA's annual blitz of music, dance, theater, gallery art and film should bring some fresh ideas to the city. The Portland Institute for Contemporary Art's annual Time-Based Art festival is back to its usual 10-day span for 2022, after experiments in scheduling during the pandemic. The festival runs Sept. 8 to 18. The format is weekend-heavy as usual, with midweek lectures and installations coming under the banner of Night School. First thing to know is the 8 p.m. opening night show and party is suggested donation $0 to $20, or pay-what-you-will, which will subsidize others' tickets. The organizers promise...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland rail museum wins historic logging locomotive

The Oregon Rail Heritage Center will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Sept. 24.The Oregon Rail Heritage Center got a present just before its 10th birthday — a historic logging steam locomotive. The Oregon Historical Society gifted the center the Mount Emily Shay, a locomotive built in the 1920s that has been operating out of Prineville for the last 30 years. It will join the three larger existing historic steam passenger and freight locomotives housed in the working museum near OMSI in Southeast Portland. The center won over two other railroad museums who had also applied for the locomotive. The decision...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Portland Tribune

September Arts: Gallery looks at Black Americans in 'Good Sport'

Paintings by Jeremy Okai Davis at Elizabeth Leach Gallery focus on Blacks in sports and academia and 'sportsmanship.'The Tribune will highlight some gallery openings and other arts happenings each month. Galleries have reopened, but they may have limited hours and/or online presentations and visitor restrictions. Please check individual websites for info. • Reminder: "Turning Inward, Judy Chicago" traces the woman's six decades of development and work as a Jewish artist, and it shows at Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education, 724 N.W. Davis St., through Sept. 23. It's from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Art in the Pearl to draw thousands to Portland's Pearl District

It takes place Sept. 3-5, and features about 80 artists and their works, which, of course, will be available for sale.It's quintessential Portland: Three days of artists and thousands of art aficionados gathering in one of the more popular neighborhoods in the city — and works being appreciated and sold. Hopefully it'll be nice weather for the 26th Art in the Pearl, Saturday to Monday, Sept. 3-5, in the North Park Blocks of Pearl District. The festival returned last year after a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it proved to be popular again, even with changes. A...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: Lidia Yuknavitch meets Omar El Akkad in author talk

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31 Author talk — Literary fans should like this pairing. Notable Oregon authors Lidia Yuknavitch and Omar El Akkad will meet in conversation about Yuknavitch's new book, "Thrust," at Broadway Books, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Yuknavitch has authored "The Book of Joan" and "The Small Backs of Children," which won the 2016 Oregon Book Awards award for fiction, as well as the novel "Dora: A Headcase." And, she has a widely read memoir "The Chronology of Water" and "The Misfit's Manifesto," a...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Willamette Falls Symphony to perform in Clackamas County

Oct. 16 program will feature Ukrainian composers in homage to a country at war."It isn't always recognized in our culture, but there is something about music that is undeniably vital to humans; we can't imagine going a day without it," said Carol Dumond, chair of Willamette Falls Symphony Orchestra's board of directors. "And in the world of music, there is nothing like the experience of hearing a live symphony playing. They are capable of a great range of expression that can move people in ways no other groups can," she added. Dumond is still surprised to learn that people...
OREGON CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Art#Coho#Cuomo Family#Repertory Theatre#Musical Theater#Coho Productions#Coho Theatre#2257 N W Raleigh St
Portland Tribune

Johnson City's 540 residents consider joining library system

Manufactured-home park between Milwaukie and Gladstone is last holdout for Clackamas County library services.Almost everyone has access to free materials in Clackamas County libraries, everyone except for Johnson City's approximately 540 people who live in a manufactured-home park between Milwaukie and Gladstone. Johnson City is an anomaly in other ways. Incorporated by a 49-to-10 vote in 1970, Johnson City's election to become a city came just before the effective date of a state law to prevent a proliferation of tiny cities. Johnson City voters are facing another important choice in the upcoming November election. If they decide to annex into...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City teacher resignation rate triples in 2021-22

Education association members had warned of 'unsustainable' stress levels affecting educators.Oregon City School District teachers have left the district at three times the typical rate over the past school year compared with the turnover rate from 2018-19, which was the last school year not affected by COVID. Oregon City's large increase in teacher turnover came after 41.5% of OC teachers surveyed last fall cited "unsustainable stress levels." COVID safety protocols and staffing shortages were among the factors contributing what teachers called "unsustainable" stress levels impacting their physical and/or mental health. A total of 90 Oregon City teachers left the school...
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Halloween fun: The MAiZE at The Pumpkin Patch opens

It's the start of the Halloween season at the popular Sauvie Island attraction, which marks its 24th year.It's two months until Halloween, but it's not too early to get into the mood. One of Portland's most popular attractions for 24 years opens Saturday, Sept. 3. It's The MAiZE at The Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island, 16511 N.W. Gillihan Road — a maze and a pumpkin patch on one visit! Portland's original corn maze The MAiZE is eight acres where you can get lost (figuratively) in farm-filled fun. The first half is an easier walk. Overall, The MAiZE takes about 45...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Metro reports progress with homeless services measure

The regional elected government releases figures on the first year of the voter-approved measure.Metro is reporting progress in reducing and preventing homelessness with the 10-year regional supportive housing services ballot measure approved by voters May 2020. The elected regional government said it paid to house more than 1,600 people in the first year of the program. That is equal to 24.7% of the number of people identified as homeless in the region in the January 2022 Point in Time count, although not everyone who was housed was someone identified in the count, Metro said on Wednesday, Aug. 31. ...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Portland Tribune

High crime numbers spark controversy at Portland City Council

Wheeler, Hardesty want the police to stop blaming staffing shortages for record figures.Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell presented the City Council with "eye-popping" crime statistics on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Lovell said the 2021 Annual Crime Report showed there were 89 homicides last year, a 65% increase compared to 2020. There also were 1,319 reported shootings in 2021, a 44% increase compared to 2020, and a 219% increase compared to 2019. Of those shootings, 334 were connected to injuries or homicide. Property crimes also were on the rise last year. According to the report, motor vehicle theft increased by 40%. The...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Hand2Mouth's 'Home/Land': Living an hour of the displaced life

Portland company teams with France's Begat Theater, New York City's WaxFactory on Zidell Yards street theater show."It could be any of us," said Jonathan Walters of Hand2Mouth Theatre, meaning "home" and "land" can be lost for whatever reason, the premise to his company's latest collaborative show, "Home/Land." Progress and gentrification have driven out poor and Black residents from parts of Portland. Governments have pushed out Native Americans in the West. A flood destroyed the city of Vanport. Japanese-Americans faced internment during World War II. Homeless live on streets, suffering from a myriad of issues. The list goes on and on...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Randy Leonard: Stop implying I support charter changes

The former Portland City Commission opposes the Nov. 8 measure and says supporters are misrepresenting him.Former City Commissioner Randy Leonard is objecting to the use of his name and picture by a political action committee supporting the Nov. 8 ballot measure to change Portland's form of government. Leonard opposes the measure and believes the committee is suggesting he supports it. Portlanders United for Change has posted Leonard's picture and name on its Facebook page that says East Portland has been underrepresented for too long. Leonard lived in East Portland while in service on the council. The website also includes current...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Lewis & Clark rallies services after student's death

1 dead, 2 injured after column collapses on students using unsecured brick features for tethering hammocksLewis & Clark College faculty say grief counselors have been made available to students and staff following the death of a 19-year-old student who was crushed when a brick column on the Southwest Portland campus collapsed Monday night. Two other 18-year-old students were injured in the collapse and were hospitalized. According to Portland Fire & Rescue and Lewis & Clark leaders, an unreinforced, freestanding masonry column in the college's grape arbor collapsed on students who had anchored three hammocks to the columns. Portland police who...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Masonry column collapses at Lewis & Clark, kills 1, hurts 2

School had just returned at the private liberal arts college in Southwest Portland. A 19-year-old man died and two 18-year-old women were hurt when a masonry column collapsed at Lewis & Clark College in Portland Monday night, Aug. 29. Monday was the first day of classes at Lewis & Clark. The column collapsed around 8:15 p.m. in a spot that was centrally located on campus, according to Portland Fire and Rescue officials. Six students had been in three hammocks that were attached to the columns when one column collapsed inward onto them. No one was pinned underneath the column but three of the six were hurt. Campus security helped emergency responders get personnel and equipment to the scene. An ambulance crew arrived first and confirmed the death of the 19-year-old. The two young women were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. One suffered an arm injury, the other an abdominal injury. Their exact conditions were not known as of Tuesday morning. The names of those involved have not yet been released. KOIN 6 News is a partner of the Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: Wow! At 40, Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' re-released

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.TUESDAY, AUG. 30 'Thriller' — Who among us walking the streets of Portland hasn't heard (and enjoyed) Michael Jackson's "Thriller" album. Uh, nobody? "Thriller" spent 500 weeks on the Billboard album chart, and gave us classics such as "Beat It," "Billie Jean" and, of course, "Thriller" — basically every song was a big hit. It won eight Grammys. Well, the biggest selling album of all-time worldwide — 100 million since its Nov. 30, 1982 release — will be re-released as a double CD set with...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Explosion rocks downtown Portland food cart pod

Police and Fire Bureau are investigating the early Sunday blast where no one was reported injured.The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue are responding to an early Sunday explosion at the food cart pod located near the intersection of Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. No one was immediately reported injured. According to police, at 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 28, callers reported an explosion at the food cart pods in downtown Portland. Officers responded to find an explosion had shattered a large number of windows in the surrounding block. Officers searched the area...
Lake Oswego Review

How to fix a drug overdose in Portland

International Overdose Awareness & Prevention Day aims to educate people about the tsunami of opiate overdoses. As part of International Overdose Awareness & Prevention Day, Wednesday, Aug.31, concerned citizens are decorating the South Park blocks with hearts and the Morrison Bridge is being lit up purple. The sudden increase in overdoses nationwide and in Oregon is caused by fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid that is showing up in a wide range of street drugs. It is mixed in with counterfeit name brand pills and with powders sold by the baggie. But what can Portlanders do to protect themselves and...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy