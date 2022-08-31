Honoring Philip Cuomo, arts companies seek to secure CoHo Theatre

Organizers fear the demand for property in Slabtown area threatens the longtime performance space.

In honor of the beloved Philip Cuomo, three theater companies have formed a collaborative to preserve and expand Northwest Portland performance space.

The Cuomo Theatre Collaborative involves Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble, CoHo Productions and Third Rail Repertory Theatre, all of which Cuomo worked with before passing away from cancer late in 2021. He was a artist, producer, teacher and mentor, and Cuomo was well-known for his instruction with CoHo Clown Cohort.

The space in question is CoHo Theatre at 2257 N.W. Raleigh St., which has been a theater and workspace for 26 years. Cuomo committed to purchasing the venue to safeguard it against neighborhood expansion.

He had made progress, including negotiating purchase terms with the building's owner, securing foundation and donor support and engaging with an architect.

But, more work needs to be done. The Cuomo Theatre Collaborative also includes the Philip Cuomo Family Foundation. It plans to leverage the space to preserve and deepen performing arts as a valuable part of the growing Slabtown area.

The collaborative wants to provide more opportunities for itinerant companies and individual artists, and sees securing the space at 2257 N.W. Raleigh St. as imperative.

For more: http:///www.cohoproductions.org/the-cuomo-theatre-collaborative.