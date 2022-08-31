Read full article on original website
Missouri special session for cutting state income taxes postponed
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers will not be getting together for a slated special session Tuesday, which was set to discuss cutting state income taxes. Legislators said they needed more time to discuss Governor Parson’s income tax cut proposal. They also said they are looking at several ideas right now and hope to meet again next week to finalize a tax cut plan, that lawmakers can get behind.
Applications open for funding to help fill tech gaps in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are now open for funding to help fill gaps preventing the establishment of new technology in Kansas. Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, that Proof of Concept applications for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023 are open and will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 30.
Kansas City area gas prices fall 12 cents in a week, down 18 cents in last month
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Gas prices in the Kansas City area have fallen 18 cents in the past month---including 12 cents in the last week---but still stand 50 cents higher than last year, according to new numbers released Tuesday morning by a company that analyzes gasoline costs. Gas prices...
Proposed apartment complex on the Kansas City Riverfront
Missouri lawmakers will not be getting together for a slated special session Tuesday, which was set to discuss cutting state income taxes. Families describe tense moments after shots were fired inside Independence Center. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Amanda Chafa said this is the second shooting she has witnessed in...
Cycling community announces ‘Bright Lights for Charlie’ ride after teacher is killed in hit-and-run
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Cyclists are honoring a rider killed in a hit-and-run during the last weekend of August. That Saturday morning, a white Acura MDX struck Charles Criniere as he was riding along View High Drive. Criniere was a teacher and father of 10. On Tuesday, a...
Kansas City woman seriously injured after tubing incident at Lake of the Ozarks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon following an incident at the Lake of the Ozarks. A report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated 26-year-old Ashton Penrod was tubing behind a boat just before 4:30 p.m. when she was thrown from the tube.
FORECAST: Mother Nature provides pleasant Labor Day weather, slight chance for some showers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A very seasonal afternoon is expected for us today. Partly sunny skies with daytime highs in the lower 80s will be common with a few local areas between 85-87°. With the exit of a short wave there is still an opportunity for some isolated showers to our eastern counties this afternoon into the early evening, so don’t be surprised if you come into contact with a few showers or weak thunderstorms.
