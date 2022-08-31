ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Missouri special session for cutting state income taxes postponed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers will not be getting together for a slated special session Tuesday, which was set to discuss cutting state income taxes. Legislators said they needed more time to discuss Governor Parson’s income tax cut proposal. They also said they are looking at several ideas right now and hope to meet again next week to finalize a tax cut plan, that lawmakers can get behind.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Applications open for funding to help fill tech gaps in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are now open for funding to help fill gaps preventing the establishment of new technology in Kansas. Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, that Proof of Concept applications for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023 are open and will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 30.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Proposed apartment complex on the Kansas City Riverfront

Missouri lawmakers will not be getting together for a slated special session Tuesday, which was set to discuss cutting state income taxes. Families describe tense moments after shots were fired inside Independence Center. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Amanda Chafa said this is the second shooting she has witnessed in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Business
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Mother Nature provides pleasant Labor Day weather, slight chance for some showers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A very seasonal afternoon is expected for us today. Partly sunny skies with daytime highs in the lower 80s will be common with a few local areas between 85-87°. With the exit of a short wave there is still an opportunity for some isolated showers to our eastern counties this afternoon into the early evening, so don’t be surprised if you come into contact with a few showers or weak thunderstorms.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy