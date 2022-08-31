Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Pamplin Media Group
SMILE gets just one PP&R 'Concert in the Park' this year
The PP&R concerts in Sellwood Park make a post-pandemic comeback with just one this year -- includes VIDEO. In years past, SMILE and Portland Parks and Recreation have presented a series of concerts in upper Sellwood Park on every Monday evening in July. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, and an end to all such events for two years.
Biscuits Cafe mixes Oregon City business, charity support
Elected, chamber officials celebrate grand reopening of restaurant by raising funds for nonprofit organization.Oregon City elected and chamber officials celebrated the grand reopening of a restaurant last month by raising funds for a nonprofit organization that celebrates community. David Ligatich, and his wife and business partner, Dana, are a couple that understand community. The Ligatichs put down solid roots in the community by seeking out and supporting Oregon charities when they took ownership of Biscuits Café in Gresham. In October of 2021 they bought three more locations, including Sunnyside, Johnson Creek and Oregon City. "When we bought our three...
Pamplin Media Group
Elephants Delicatessen moving to larger Lake Oswego location
The new spot will have full service, sitdown dining as well as wine, beer and gelato. Elephants Delicatessen — the longtime Portland-area deli that had a location on Kruse Way until earlier this year — is opening a larger spot on Mercantile Drive in Lake Oswego. The company,...
Amazing Neighbors: Tualatin librarian is doing 'dream job'
Self-professed 'nerd' Kit Lorelied is in charge of the Tualatin Public Library's makerspace.When the Tualatin Public Library first received funding to create a mobile makerspace, Kit Lorelied recalls volunteering to be involved with the project. While that space wasn't as large as a full-fledged dedicated space, a $100,000 grant from the America's Best Communities contest allowed the library to fill a trailer with makerspace items. However, when Lorelied heard the library was planning a full-fledged separate space for creative endeavors — space set aside for creating both physical objects and digital media — their interest was piqued. "I got...
Giant 'heritage tree' splits; 15-ton branch falls
Had the huge limb fallen any other direction, destruction could have been huge. We have a VIDEO made as cleanup beganAir conditioning and lighting for many Eastmoreland residents suddenly stopped. The power had gone out, taking the Internet and telephone service with it — just a split second after they heard what was described as an "explosion" at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Some nearby residents thought they'd heard an overworked Portland General Electric transformer exploding from an overload, in the sizzling summer heat wave. However, those who lived near 6824 S.E. 34th Avenue, and who stepped outside...
Pamplin Media Group
HISTORY: Summers in Southeast; What we did then, to beat the heat
This month Dana Beck explores what previous generations of Southeast residents did to beat summer heat. Since, in retirement, I now live fulltime on the northern Oregon Coast, I notice that when temperatures in Portland get too hot to bear, people head to the Oregon beaches. It's not uncommon to see Highway 101 inundated with campers, trailers, cars, and motorcycles — traveling to and from state parks, beach waysides, and viewpoints, to escape the heat in the big city. Autos are lined up bumper to bumper along the highway near every hiking trail. This mad dash to the beach made me visit the archives to find what Southeast Portlanders did during early years — back when only a few people owned a vehicle, or could afford the luxury of spending a week at the beach.
7 Portland Spots Kids & Grandparents Should Explore Together
It’s a proven fact that being around and caring for grandkids has amazing health benefits for grandparents. And we know parents aren’t going to complain about some extra hands, either. This year celebrate the generations on Grandparents Day, September 11. It’s a chance for some quality time for everyone. If new and creative ideas are what you’re after, we’ve put together a list of our top things to do with grandparents in Portland.
Pastor tired of people using North Portland church property as personal dumping ground
PORTLAND, Ore. — St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church sits at the corner of North Fiske and Drew Street in North Portland. Craig Brown has been pastor for about seven years. "I love the church because it's what I consider a family-oriented church," he said. "There are a lot of legacy families here."
Evergreen Public Schools see many changes as students return
Students returned to school this week at Evergreen Public Schools in Vancouver, and the district is seeing many changes this year.
“Pixieland,” a local amusement park of a bygone era, revisited in new documentary
This weekend you can revisit what was once a very popular family destination on the Oregon Coast.
momcollective.com
Where to Go Apple Picking Around Portland
September’s arrival means several things for Portland-area families: the kids are heading back to school, temperatures are about to get cooler, and it’s officially the beginning of apple picking season. And we highly recommend visiting a u-pick apple orchard (or two) during this lovely transition to fall.all. Think...
Pamplin Media Group
EDITOR: The struggle to reform Portland's odd form of government
Here is where each month the editor discusses matters of special interest to those who live in Inner Southeast. Last month, the two stories on the front page of THE BEE were both about trees. They were there because each seemed to us to merit being highlighted as one the most important stories of the month. One story was about the well-loved local nonprofit organization "Friends of Trees", which happened to do its first major planting after its beginning on Woodstock Boulevard in 1989. The trees lining the business district of that street today are the result.
Pamplin Media Group
Odeko coffee-shop tech launches in Portland
Software that helps cafes cut costs and streamline operations is now available to Oregon businesses. Odeko, a tech solutions company, officially launched in Portland on Sept. 1, according to the company, and is ready to help support the city's coffee shops and cafes. With the new market launch, Odeko hosted...
opb.org
Student death at Lewis & Clark College raises legal questions
Lewis & Clark College continues to hold classes while mourning a student who died Monday following an accident on the Southwest Portland campus. Members of the campus community gathered Thursday night, and college administrators have been spreading the word about the availability of counselors and other supports for students who need them. Many questions surrounding the incident are still unanswered — including if there might be a lawsuit against the school and if it would be successful.
Portland saw hottest month on record in August. September’s outlook isn’t much better
August was the hottest month in Portland's history, records show.
Channel 6000
Meteorological fall is knocking on the door
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s getting close to that time of the year when we are transitioning from that warm and sunny summer weather to a slightly crisp and, at times, cloudy fall sky. We are officially starting meteorological fall on Thursday. You may be thinking that it...
These local theaters will have $3 movie tickets Saturday
Most movie theaters across the United States will be offering tickets for $3 Saturday in celebration of the newly launched National Cinema Day and there are plenty of places to catch a film in Portland, Salem and beyond on the cheap.
Record number of 1st-year students withdraw from University of Portland, contributing to $13.4M shortfall
PORTLAND, Ore. — A near record number of first-year students signaled their intent to start classes at the University of Portland this fall, a seeming boon for the school after two years of small class sizes during the pandemic. But then a record number canceled their deposits. After originally...
Chronicle
Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting
Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
