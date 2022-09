Former Miami Dolphins wide-receivers, Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr., clear waivers; DT Benito Jones claimed by Detroit Lions

Even as the Cowboys explore the possibility of signing veteran tackle Jason Peters, they plan to roll with rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle, due to the knee injury recently suffered by veteran mainstay Tyron Smith. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, owner/G.M. Jerry Jones addressed the realities of plugging in a first-rounder who previously had been working at guard.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO