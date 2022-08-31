Read full article on original website
WLOX
Children of Victor Mavar Sr. discuss his impact on South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victor Mavar Sr. left a powerful legacy. A businessman, philanthropist, and family man. Those words stand out about the life of Victor Mavar Sr. Two days after his passing, Josh Jackson sat down with his six children at the family home to discuss his impact on South Mississippi.
WLOX
Mississippi Highway Patrol is recruiting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Are you looking to get a career in law enforcement? Mississippi Highway Patrol is now recruiting people for Cadet Class 67. The class will prepare those who enter to become state troopers. According to Public Information Officer Cpl. Cal Robertson, no prior experience is necessary. “We...
ourmshome.com
Legendary Singer Michael Martin Murphey Is Coming to Pascagoula
Legendary classic country artist Michael Martin Murphey will be returning to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the first time in over 25 years this fall. The multiple Grammy Award nominee Murphey will appear at The Grand Magnolia Ballroom in Pascagoula on Sunday, October 23. Tickets are already on sale for “an evening with the legendary Michael Martin Murphey” at www.grandmagmusic.com and at Scranton’s Restaurant in Pascagoula.
Man found dead in Greene County road
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Lucedale man was found dead in the road Friday night in Greene County. Lewis Rockwell, 45, was found next to a motorcycle in the roadway on Moody Chapel Road near McLain around 9 p.m. Friday, The Greene County Herald first reported. Gunshot wounds are […]
WLOX
Two Gulfport teens helped their community by mowing lawns for free. Now they’re getting national recognition.
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport teens just joined an exclusive club of people across the county doing good in their communities with the help of a lawn mower. It all started when brothers Caleb and Nate West took on the 50 Yard Challenge to provide lawn care services to those in need.
WKRG
Tropical Depression 5 strengthens into Tropical Storm Danielle in the northern Atlantic
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression 5 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Danielle in the northern Atlantic, but is not a threat to the United States or the News 5 area. It is moving to the east at 2 mph and is expected to loop around to continue moving...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mississippi inmate dies at detention center
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to find out why an inmate died Friday morning in the Adult Detention Center. Around 9 a.m., deputies found Justin Holloman unresponsive in his cell. The jail’s medical staff gave Holloman...
Police seek help locating runaway Mississippi teen who has been gone for four days
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of a runaway Mississippi teen. The Biloxi Police Department is asking for assistance locating a runaway 16-year-old Ke’Neria Daniels. Daniels, who is 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs 150 lbs., was last seen wearing Blue and White money...
WLOX
Long Beach man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend and her parents
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A Long Beach man was arrested Sunday evening after police responded to a 911 call of a shooting at Olympic Village on 28th Street, Sheriff Troy Peterson says. Deputies arrested 32-year-old Deon Woods of Long Beach on three felony charges- two counts of aggravated assault...
