Legendary classic country artist Michael Martin Murphey will be returning to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the first time in over 25 years this fall. The multiple Grammy Award nominee Murphey will appear at The Grand Magnolia Ballroom in Pascagoula on Sunday, October 23. Tickets are already on sale for “an evening with the legendary Michael Martin Murphey” at www.grandmagmusic.com and at Scranton’s Restaurant in Pascagoula.

PASCAGOULA, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO