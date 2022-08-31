ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

WLOX

Children of Victor Mavar Sr. discuss his impact on South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victor Mavar Sr. left a powerful legacy. A businessman, philanthropist, and family man. Those words stand out about the life of Victor Mavar Sr. Two days after his passing, Josh Jackson sat down with his six children at the family home to discuss his impact on South Mississippi.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Mississippi Highway Patrol is recruiting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Are you looking to get a career in law enforcement? Mississippi Highway Patrol is now recruiting people for Cadet Class 67. The class will prepare those who enter to become state troopers. According to Public Information Officer Cpl. Cal Robertson, no prior experience is necessary. “We...
BILOXI, MS
ourmshome.com

Legendary Singer Michael Martin Murphey Is Coming to Pascagoula

Legendary classic country artist Michael Martin Murphey will be returning to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the first time in over 25 years this fall. The multiple Grammy Award nominee Murphey will appear at The Grand Magnolia Ballroom in Pascagoula on Sunday, October 23. Tickets are already on sale for “an evening with the legendary Michael Martin Murphey” at www.grandmagmusic.com and at Scranton’s Restaurant in Pascagoula.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

Man found dead in Greene County road

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Lucedale man was found dead in the road Friday night in Greene County. Lewis Rockwell, 45, was found next to a motorcycle in the roadway on Moody Chapel Road near McLain around 9 p.m. Friday, The Greene County Herald first reported. Gunshot wounds are […]
GREENE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mississippi inmate dies at detention center

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to find out why an inmate died Friday morning in the Adult Detention Center. Around 9 a.m., deputies found Justin Holloman unresponsive in his cell. The jail’s medical staff gave Holloman...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
