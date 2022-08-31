Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Moss Point gathers to honor community leader Eric Barnes
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point community gathered at the Riverfront downtown to celebrate the life of Eric Barnes with a candlelight vigil. Authorities said on August 25, family members found the Trendsetters Barber Shop owner dead in his home. Barnes’ longtime client Dorris Sylvester said she was...
WLOX
4th congressional district candidates campaigning in South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Ezell, Jackson County sheriff, defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in a Republican primary runoff. Now, he’s set to face former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree -- vying for Mississippi’s 4th congressional district seat. Jackson County sheriff Mike Ezell was making his pitch for Washington at...
WALA-TV FOX10
The Pillars Mobile is re-opening with help from Alabama Paint Company
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pillars Mobile is hosting an open house this weekend as part of their grand re-opening! The historic home has been freshly updated in so many different ways. That includes some incredible work from the folks at Alabama Paint Company!. Click on the link to see...
WLOX
Moss Point native hopes 2% restaurant tax would improve recreational center
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - “It’s been looking the same for 20 years now. It’s time for a change,” said Coach Jonathan Berryman. Coach Jonathan Berryman coaches in Moss Point’s youth football league. He says a 2% restaurant tax could benefit the kids of Moss Point through a remodeling of the recreation center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
Trespassers damage Gautier basketball courts amid construction
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A $2 million renovation and improvement project at Bacot Park began mid-August; now, Gautier Police are searching for a group of individuals who walked onto and damaged the outdoor basketball courts during resurfacing- despite warning signs and posts by the city. Gautier Police posted on Facebook...
Early morning jubilee surprises Daphne residents
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch. Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue crab, shrimp […]
WLOX
Singing River Health pediatrician gives students a lesson in kindness
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System pediatrician Dr. Tyler Sexton knows how to connect with kids in and out of the office. When it comes to those who have been bullied for being different, few understand their pain better. “I was bullied almost my entire life,” he said....
WLOX
WLOX's sister station WLBT impacted by Jackson water crisis
Hotel occupancy has been up and down this summer tourism season, especially compared to last year. AMR paramedics receive around four reports per week. Ellezey's Hardware in Biloxi closes after being open for 104 years. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The owner says it's time to step away and enjoy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Grammy-nominated country star Deana Carter coming to Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Three-time Grammy nominated Deana Carter is coming to Pascagoula as part of her 25th anniversary tour. Perhaps best known for her crossover hit “Strawberry Wine,” Carter is set to perform at the Grand Magnolia Ballroom on Friday, Oct. 28. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are already on sale at www.grandmagmusic.com.
Will Smith goes for three touchdowns as Ocean Springs beats Hattiesburg 35-6
HATTIESBURG – With its passing game sputtering, Ocean Springs turned to its running game and its defense, and that was enough to produce a victory.. Sophomore Will Smith Jr. ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns, and the Greyhounds held Hattiesburg to just 107 yards of offense in a workmanlike ...
Augusta Free Press
Gambling in Mississippi – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at MS Gambling Sites
With tens of millions of dollars in sportsbook bets each month and massive casinos along the Biloxi waterfront, its no wonder Mississippi gambling is a hot topic. But is online gambling legal in the Magnolia State?. Read on as our experts provide the latest insights into gambling at land-based casinos...
WLOX
Family holds balloon release vigil for lawn care worker gunned down in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A family is mourning the loss of one of their own, and a community is still searching for answers after what authorities call a senseless shooting when a Saucier man was gunned down while mowing a lawn. “Yesterday when I heard it, it was just so...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
A horse named "Gulfport" is making headlines in the horse racing world
Singing River Health System pediatrician Dr. Tyler Sexton knows how to connect with kids in and out of the office. When it comes to those who have been bullied for being different, few understand their pain better. |. Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association says there are over 16,000 hotel rooms...
Healing continues one year after deadly Highway 26 washout in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Tuesday marks one year since Hurricane Ida dumped 14 inches of rain on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The torrential rain caused a washout on High 26 in George County, a 20 foot deep crater in which 10 cars were caught. Three people were killed. We remember the chaos on Aug. […]
styleblueprint.com
9 Mississippi Dive Bars Loved By Locals
What officially defines a “dive bar?” The term was first used to describe the sort of basement drinking establishment where patrons would literally dive down into the subterranean retreat. These days, it’s used to describe a category of drinking holes that are traditionally less flashy, maybe even a little shabby, and frequented by local clientele.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mississippi inmate dies at detention center
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to find out why an inmate died Friday morning in the Adult Detention Center. Around 9 a.m., deputies found Justin Holloman unresponsive in his cell. The jail’s medical staff gave Holloman...
WALA-TV FOX10
Facing $6 million hit from temporary loss of cruise ship, Mobile looking for second vessel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Facing a $6 million hit in the coming fiscal year, city leaders are trying to find a new cruise ship to replace the Ecstasy when the Carnival vessel leaves town next month. Carnival Cruise Line announced earlier this year that it planned to move the Ecstasy...
WLOX
Columbine survivor brings message of grace and truth to Moss Point
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Craig Scott lived through the horrible day on April 20, 1999, at Columbine High School, but 13 didn’t, including those closest to him. “Isaiah was trying to back up and the last thing he said was I want to see my mom,” Craig told the Moss Point High students on Thursday. “And they shot and killed Isaiah, and they shot and killed Mack.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Several women concerned at Mobile apartment complex after reports of suspicious person
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Several young women in Mobile are growing very concerned. They say a suspicious person has been coming to their apartment complex for months, and they want something done about it. The unknown person was caught on camera walking through The Social at South Alabama Apartments and is...
wxxv25.com
Inmate jailed on public drunk charge dies in Jackson County jail
Jackson County Sheriff and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are looking into the Friday morning death of a Moss Point man at the Jackson County jail. Sheriff Mike Ezell said 33-year-old Justin Holloman was arrested Wednesday on a public drunk charge and was taken to the Jackson County jail. Friday morning...
Comments / 0