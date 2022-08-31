ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

WLOX

Moss Point gathers to honor community leader Eric Barnes

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point community gathered at the Riverfront downtown to celebrate the life of Eric Barnes with a candlelight vigil. Authorities said on August 25, family members found the Trendsetters Barber Shop owner dead in his home. Barnes’ longtime client Dorris Sylvester said she was...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

4th congressional district candidates campaigning in South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Ezell, Jackson County sheriff, defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in a Republican primary runoff. Now, he’s set to face former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree -- vying for Mississippi’s 4th congressional district seat. Jackson County sheriff Mike Ezell was making his pitch for Washington at...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

The Pillars Mobile is re-opening with help from Alabama Paint Company

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pillars Mobile is hosting an open house this weekend as part of their grand re-opening! The historic home has been freshly updated in so many different ways. That includes some incredible work from the folks at Alabama Paint Company!. Click on the link to see...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Trespassers damage Gautier basketball courts amid construction

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A $2 million renovation and improvement project at Bacot Park began mid-August; now, Gautier Police are searching for a group of individuals who walked onto and damaged the outdoor basketball courts during resurfacing- despite warning signs and posts by the city. Gautier Police posted on Facebook...
GAUTIER, MS
WKRG News 5

Early morning jubilee surprises Daphne residents

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch. Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue crab, shrimp […]
DAPHNE, AL
WLOX

Singing River Health pediatrician gives students a lesson in kindness

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System pediatrician Dr. Tyler Sexton knows how to connect with kids in and out of the office. When it comes to those who have been bullied for being different, few understand their pain better. “I was bullied almost my entire life,” he said....
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

WLOX's sister station WLBT impacted by Jackson water crisis

Hotel occupancy has been up and down this summer tourism season, especially compared to last year. AMR paramedics receive around four reports per week. Ellezey's Hardware in Biloxi closes after being open for 104 years. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The owner says it's time to step away and enjoy...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Grammy-nominated country star Deana Carter coming to Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Three-time Grammy nominated Deana Carter is coming to Pascagoula as part of her 25th anniversary tour. Perhaps best known for her crossover hit “Strawberry Wine,” Carter is set to perform at the Grand Magnolia Ballroom on Friday, Oct. 28. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are already on sale at www.grandmagmusic.com.
PASCAGOULA, MS
styleblueprint.com

9 Mississippi Dive Bars Loved By Locals

What officially defines a “dive bar?” The term was first used to describe the sort of basement drinking establishment where patrons would literally dive down into the subterranean retreat. These days, it’s used to describe a category of drinking holes that are traditionally less flashy, maybe even a little shabby, and frequented by local clientele.
LONG BEACH, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mississippi inmate dies at detention center

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to find out why an inmate died Friday morning in the Adult Detention Center. Around 9 a.m., deputies found Justin Holloman unresponsive in his cell. The jail’s medical staff gave Holloman...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Columbine survivor brings message of grace and truth to Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Craig Scott lived through the horrible day on April 20, 1999, at Columbine High School, but 13 didn’t, including those closest to him. “Isaiah was trying to back up and the last thing he said was I want to see my mom,” Craig told the Moss Point High students on Thursday. “And they shot and killed Isaiah, and they shot and killed Mack.”
MOSS POINT, MS
wxxv25.com

Inmate jailed on public drunk charge dies in Jackson County jail

Jackson County Sheriff and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are looking into the Friday morning death of a Moss Point man at the Jackson County jail. Sheriff Mike Ezell said 33-year-old Justin Holloman was arrested Wednesday on a public drunk charge and was taken to the Jackson County jail. Friday morning...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

