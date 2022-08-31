One person has been found dead and a search operation is underway for nine others, including a child, on board a seaplane that crashed in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island in Washington.The float plane was en route to the Renton Municipal airport from Friday Harbor in San Juan County, the US coast guard said.The authorities received a report at 3.11pm local time on Sunday that a seaplane with 10 people had crashed, prompting a major search operation.At least four coast guard vessels, a rescue helicopter and an aircraft along with first responders and law enforcement agencies were pressed into...

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO