Read full article on original website
Guest
5d ago
They also need to do something about panhandling. They should have to acquire a permit stating the purpose of the panhandling. Our local organizations will receive less in donations. High School and community groups will be turned down for the panhandling.
Reply(4)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksfr.org
Albuquerque Starbucks workers & community members hold "sip-in" on Labor Day
For Starbucks employee Jacob Sherwood, the unionization efforts at their store located at Interstate 40 and Rio Grande in Albuquerque have come a long way since they filed a petition to unionize back in July. “It started with two of us just talking, let’s do this, what if we did...
losalamosreporter.com
Community Invited To Help Pack Thousands Of Meals Sept. 17 To Help Alleviate Hunger In Northern New Mexico
The Rotary Club of Los Alamos invites the community to pack meals on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Crossroads Bible Church to help alleviate hunger in Northern New Mexico. Volunteers may sign up for shifts at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080D4AA8A928AAFB6-rotary2 Courtesy photo. Vice President. Rotary Club of Los Alamos. Mark your calendars for Saturday,...
Study says City of Albuquerque is ‘not doing enough about the homeless’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re now getting a look at the results of a recent survey, conducted by the city of Albuquerque. Their main goal is to understand how residents feel about the quality of life in the city and what improvements can be made. The city interviewed 400 adult residents asking them questions like “Do […]
A New Mexico School for the Arts Student Has Been Named National Student Poet
"Jesse Begay, a queer Indigenous poet and screenwriter, recalled what it was like growing up on the Navajo Nation in Shiprock." —Claudia L. Silva. Jesse Begay was one of five students from across the country to be named as National Student Poet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Santa Fe
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Santa Fe, NM using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
rrobserver.com
Electronics recycling event back at Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel
The Pueblo of Santa Ana — Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel is teaming up with Albuquerque Computer and Electronics Recycling, Co. and the Town of Bernalillo to host an electronics recycling event on Saturday, Sept. 17. Guests are invited to drop off retired and unused electronics for recycling at...
New Mexico’s labor movement is alive and well
The labor movement doesn’t typically get sustained media attention, but it is alive and well in New Mexico. In recognition of Labor Day and as part of our reflections on our first year, we’ve collected our coverage of work and workers since we started. One prominent example of...
Dozens displaced after Albuquerque apartment fire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire at the Mountain View Apartments Thursday afternoon has left dozens without a home. Now those residents are demanding the management company do more to get them off the streets, some saying they are still in shock after Thursday’s incident. “In less than five minutes, it consumed my whole apartment. It […]
RELATED PEOPLE
ladailypost.com
‘Free Bikes 4 Kidz’ Seeks Used Bicycles For Drop Off At IHM
The community is asked to donate used bikes 2-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Parish Hall at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3700 Canyon Road. Courtesy/FB4K. FB4K News:. Nonprofit Expects to Repair and Rehome 1,500 Bikes. New Mexico residents...
Santa Fe Reporter
‘90s-Themed Zozobra Brings Hella Crowd
An unfaithful boyfriend’s shirt. A bra from a breast cancer survivor. The Art of the Deal by Donald Trump. These were just a few of the items attendees at the 98th Burning of Will Shuster’s Zozobra brought to burn in the hours leading up to the annual conflagration of woe.
Santa Fe woman accused of embezzling nearly $600K from firm
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe woman has been accused of embezzling nearly $600,000 from a landscape architecture firm where she once worked. A Sept. 19 arraignment has been scheduled for 43-year-old Heather Barna. According to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, Barna is facing felony charges of embezzlement […]
KRQE News 13
PHOTOS: Old Man Gloom throughout the years
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The burning of Zozobra has been a favorite New Mexico tradition since 1924. The marionette stands 50 ft. tall and is said to be the physical representation of all the negative energy that humans put out into the world, which eventually gets destroyed in a fire that represents the crowd’s positive energy. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe puts on the annual event the weekend before Labor Day at Fort Marcy Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRQE News 13
Zozobra: New Mexico families keeping the tradition alive
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 98th burning of Zozobra is a special event because it’s the first year the event is back in full swing after two years of modified celebrations due to COVID. This year’s theme is celebrating the 90s with performances of famous 90s hits and 90s trivia all leading up to the main event.
This New Mexico city only has 20 days of fresh water left
A record wildfire and monsoons contaminated much of the water system in Las Vegas, New Mexico. The city is testing a nearby lake for a few more months of water.
Is the city ready for Balloon Fiesta? Many say no.
Trash, human feces, glass, and boarded-up businesses are what you see when you take a drive in Downtown Albuquerque or Nob Hill.
Albuquerque board game library holds sale to make room for new inventory
The event happens every year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Heading down New Mexico way? Then carve out time to explore the top things to do in Albuquerque, the beating heart of the Land of Enchantment. The largest city in New Mexico, Albuquerque is a fascinating melting pot that’s steeped in Native American and Spanish history. Surrounded by breathtaking...
A New Mexico City Has Less Than 1 Month Of Water Left
Las Vegas, New Mexico has seen rainstorms wash charred debris and ash into its drinking water supplies this year.
New Mexico names state highway after late, longtime Senator
QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – A northern New Mexico highway now bears memorial to a late Senator who represented the area for more than three decades. A main route through communities north of Taos including Questa, Cerro and Costilla, New Mexico highway 522 is now known as the Senator Carlos Cisneros Memorial Highway. Senator Cisneros died in September […]
multihousingnews.com
Byrd & Scanlan Buys Albuquerque Asset
Northmarq represented the seller and secured acquisition financing for the buyer. Byrd & Scanlan has acquired Lincoln Place, a 120-unit multifamily community in Albuquerque, N.M., from CalCap Advisors. Northmarq negotiated on behalf of the seller and secured a fixed-rate, 10-year acquisition loan for the buyer. The property last traded in 2018 for $7.5 million, according to Yardi Matrix information.
Comments / 7