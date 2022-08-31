Read full article on original website
WTGS
Beaufort County announces reopening of Trask boat ramp ahead of Labor Day Weekend
The H.E. Trask Boat Landing along the Colleton river near Bluffton has been reopened to the public in time for Labor Day Weekend. The boat ramp has been closed since early July for new dock installation. Beaufort County put out a survey for boat ramp users to assess boat ramp...
WJCL
VIDEO: Shark spotted cruising through shallows of Hilton Head Island beach
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A shark was spotted swimming close to shore at Forest Beach on Hilton Head Island on Sunday. Jill Baricikowski Horner said the shark was seen cruising through the shallows at around 3:15 p.m. This is the same beach where another shark was spotted just...
Daufuskie Island Ferry could get a new docking station
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WSAV) — The Daufuskie Island Ferry could soon see a new home on Hilton Head Island. The new docking station would help Daufuskie residents navigate to and from the island while also improving conditions for people who wait for the ferry to pick them up. “So, the county staff over the […]
idesignarch.com
Charming Remodeled Coastal Home with Additional Wings
An extensive renovation of this gambrel roof home located south of Savannah, Georgia on Sea Island created new architectural details and additional wings. Designed by William T. Baker & Associates, the new addition consisted of three new wings including new second floor porches. There is also a garage with a back stairs leading to a guest suite above.
beaufortcountysc.gov
Beaufort County Closings for Labor Day Holiday
All County offices will be closed Monday, September 5, in observance of Labor Day. They will reopen Tuesday, September 6. All Convenience Centers in Beaufort County will be closed Monday, September 5, and will resume their normal operating schedules Tuesday, September 6. Operations at the Hilton Head Island Airport and...
wtoc.com
Businesses in South Carolina prepare for Labor Day weekend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Every summer, Labor Day is the last big beach weekend of the year for tourists on Hilton Head Island and with those crowds come dollars for local businesses. “We’re forecasting it to be a pretty busy, pretty popping, weekend,” said Ben Schuman, director of...
WJCL
Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Showers and storms possible for the holiday weekend. One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning Friday morning. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue spokeswoman Joheida Fister tells WJCL 22 News that the patient was on the beach...
beaufortlifestyle.com
Introducing Beaufort’s First Sports Council
Story by WENDY NILSEN POLLITZER photo by SK SIGNS, DESIGNS & MARKETING. Beaufort is always home to hospitality. In fact, we may have invented the front porch. We welcome visitors to celebrate our culture, history, and landscape. We host writers, fishermen, and wedding guests. We also host hundreds of families weekly congratulating their young Marine Corps graduates.
wtoc.com
Portions of Stephenson Ave. closed due to crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, Stephenson Ave is closed from Hodgson Memorial to Waters Ave due to a crash with injuries. Police say none of the injuries appear to be life threatening. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
WJCL
UPDATE: Suspicious package cleared in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Statesboro police: Man arrested, accused of murdering his girlfriend. Savannah Police say the package posed no threat and everyone has been allowed to return to their buildings. Original report:. Parts of downtown Savannah, including City Hall, have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.
WJCL
Chatham police: Investigation underway after vehicle hits person trying to cross road in wheelchair
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An investigation is underway in Chatham County after a pedestrian was hit by a car while trying to cross a road in a wheelchair. The crash happened on Ogeechee Road in Savannah on Saturday night. The pedestrian had to be taken to the hospital to be...
live5news.com
Shag dancing festival brings people from all over the country to Edisto
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The 13th annual Edisto Beach Shag Festival kicked off this weekend bringing over 1,000 people together. The festival first started as a fishing tournament 14 years ago but has now evolved into a much larger event. Darrin Moore, Edisto Beach Shag Festival Event Organizer, says the shag portion became so big that the event became the shag festival.
WLTX.com
South Carolina coffee shop named one of America's best-rated by Yelp
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A company known as a one-stop shop for reviews of just about any kind of business or service has compiled a list of America's best-rated coffee shops - and South Carolina has a few contenders. The main list includes 20 shops across the country from...
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Shelters Declare a State of Emergency
The lives of hundreds of animals in shelters across South Carolina are at stake, as homeless animals have been pouring into shelters for weeks. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP. “These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season.”
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)
With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
WJCL
VIDEO: Roadblock forces Chatham County ambulance to turn around, neighbors concerned
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Chatham County homeowner is voicing concern after an ambulance got blocked in his neighborhood while trying to respond to an emergency call. "When an ambulance can't get through when someone calls 911, that's a massive issue," said Gunner Hall, a concerned homeowner. The county...
wtoc.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after a pedestrian crash in the 6000 block of Ogeechee Road. The incident happened before 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials with Chatham County Police say a person in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the street when they were hit by a car.
live5news.com
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles drove recklessly and blocked traffic on the Ravenel bridge, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the following arrests were made Friday. Evin Bruce Fagan, 30, from...
5 people injured, 2 arrested after downtown Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five adults were injured by gunfire during a shooting in downtown Charleston early Sunday morning. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. where several people were struck by gunfire. Police say the victims are being treated at area hospitals […]
WJCL
Savannah police respond to crash with injuries
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
