Beaufort County, SC

idesignarch.com

Charming Remodeled Coastal Home with Additional Wings

An extensive renovation of this gambrel roof home located south of Savannah, Georgia on Sea Island created new architectural details and additional wings. Designed by William T. Baker & Associates, the new addition consisted of three new wings including new second floor porches. There is also a garage with a back stairs leading to a guest suite above.
SAVANNAH, GA
Beaufort County, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Beaufort, SC
Beaufort County, SC
beaufortcountysc.gov

Beaufort County Closings for Labor Day Holiday

All County offices will be closed Monday, September 5, in observance of Labor Day. They will reopen Tuesday, September 6. All Convenience Centers in Beaufort County will be closed Monday, September 5, and will resume their normal operating schedules Tuesday, September 6. Operations at the Hilton Head Island Airport and...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Businesses in South Carolina prepare for Labor Day weekend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Every summer, Labor Day is the last big beach weekend of the year for tourists on Hilton Head Island and with those crowds come dollars for local businesses. “We’re forecasting it to be a pretty busy, pretty popping, weekend,” said Ben Schuman, director of...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WJCL

Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Showers and storms possible for the holiday weekend. One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning Friday morning. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue spokeswoman Joheida Fister tells WJCL 22 News that the patient was on the beach...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
beaufortlifestyle.com

Introducing Beaufort’s First Sports Council

Story by WENDY NILSEN POLLITZER photo by SK SIGNS, DESIGNS & MARKETING. Beaufort is always home to hospitality. In fact, we may have invented the front porch. We welcome visitors to celebrate our culture, history, and landscape. We host writers, fishermen, and wedding guests. We also host hundreds of families weekly congratulating their young Marine Corps graduates.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Portions of Stephenson Ave. closed due to crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, Stephenson Ave is closed from Hodgson Memorial to Waters Ave due to a crash with injuries. Police say none of the injuries appear to be life threatening. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

UPDATE: Suspicious package cleared in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Statesboro police: Man arrested, accused of murdering his girlfriend. Savannah Police say the package posed no threat and everyone has been allowed to return to their buildings. Original report:. Parts of downtown Savannah, including City Hall, have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Shag dancing festival brings people from all over the country to Edisto

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The 13th annual Edisto Beach Shag Festival kicked off this weekend bringing over 1,000 people together. The festival first started as a fishing tournament 14 years ago but has now evolved into a much larger event. Darrin Moore, Edisto Beach Shag Festival Event Organizer, says the shag portion became so big that the event became the shag festival.
EDISTO ISLAND, SC
holycitysinner.com

South Carolina Shelters Declare a State of Emergency

The lives of hundreds of animals in shelters across South Carolina are at stake, as homeless animals have been pouring into shelters for weeks. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP. “These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season.”
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)

With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after a pedestrian crash in the 6000 block of Ogeechee Road. The incident happened before 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials with Chatham County Police say a person in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the street when they were hit by a car.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

5 people injured, 2 arrested after downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five adults were injured by gunfire during a shooting in downtown Charleston early Sunday morning. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. where several people were struck by gunfire. Police say the victims are being treated at area hospitals […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Savannah police respond to crash with injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
SAVANNAH, GA

