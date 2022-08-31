ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Deputies: Fake animal rescue organization stole dog from Hammond home

HAMMOND - Deputies say a group of people saying they were part of an animal rescue group stole a dog out of his yard, and are asking the public's help in bringing him home. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said a German Shepherd named Smokey was stolen from his home Aug. 29. Surveillance footage from the home showed two women and one man swapping out his leash and stealing him.
HAMMOND, LA
Photos: Police looking for gunman after Tigerland shootout last week

BATON ROUGE- Police are asking for help identifying people involved in a gun battle outside a Tigerland apartment more than a week ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened Aug. 30 in a parking lot along Alvin Dark Avenue. The department shared pictures of a man carrying what appeared to be a rifle, as well as photos of a grey SUV.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man shot to death in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening. Baton Rouge police said the shooting happened near Windsor Drive and North Harco Drive off Florida Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m. A male victim was killed by gunfire. No more information was immediately available. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Police chase ended with fiery dirt bike crash in Baton Rouge neighborhood; one arrest made

BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest more than a week after a chase through a Baton Rouge neighborhood ended in a fiery dirt bike crash that put a suspect in a hospital. The chase started around 4 p.m. in the area of North Acadian Thruway, where four people on dirt bikes fled from police. Officers recognized two of them as people they had seen riding dirt bikes on Winbourne Avenue, but had fled.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Deputies looking for ATM thieves linked to 3 break-ins reported across Baton Rouge since Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Investigators are trying to track down a group of criminals who managed to steal two ATMs in just as many days. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies first discovered the crime spree early Tuesday morning when an employee arrived at the Fast Stop on Joor Road to find the front windows smashed and an ATM missing. Surveillance video showed the burglars backing a truck up to the store around 1:30 a.m. and securing the machine with some kind of cable.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Deputies identify man seen on video talking with store employee before stealing generator

HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a generator and a dolly from a tractor supply store on Aug. 27. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported that around 1:30 p.m. that day, a man walked into the Tractor Supply in Hammond on Highway 190. He was seen walking past all points of sale and interacted with a store employee before walking right out of the front door with a generator and the dolly he was carrying it on.
HAMMOND, LA
Alleged drug dealer arrested on Tigerland Avenue with AR-15, Glock

BATON ROUGE - An alleged drug dealer was arrested Tuesday along Tigerland Avenue near The Study apartment complex. According to Baton Rouge police officers, 19-year-old Devin Bradley had an AR-15, a Glock handgun, nearly four pounds of marijuana and 41 Oxycodone pills when he was arrested. Bradley was booked for...
Head of state agency arrested after drug deal led to wild chase on I-12 Tuesday

LIVINGSTON - A high-ranking state official was arrested over an apparent drug deal that led to a chase on I-12 Tuesday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Bridgette Hull, the executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, was involved in the deal outside a fast food restaurant in Albany. Deputies took her into custody as a second suspect, Steven McCarthy, took off in his car.
LIVINGSTON, LA
Man who abducted 14-year-old girls at gunpoint gets 25-year sentence

SPRINGFIELD - A man whose kidnapping attempt was foiled when one of his teenage victims grabbed the steering wheel of his SUV and forced the vehicle off-road has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Court officials announced Thursday that Albert Lavigne Jr., 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of...
SPRINGFIELD, LA
Stolen car crashed on Bluebonnet Boulevard after overnight chase on I-12

BATON ROUGE - A driver in a stolen car led police on a chase across Baton Rouge before crashing the vehicle early Wednesday morning. The chase started around 2:30 a.m. after officers spotted the car heading west on the interstate near Airline Highway. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the driver refused to stop and got off I-12 before crashing somewhere on Bluebonnet Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Ascension Parish after wreck; juvenile also injured

GONZALES - A 20-year-old was killed and a juvenile was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Ascension Parish late Tuesday night. State police said the wreck happened shortly after 10 p.m. at LA-931 and LA-44. A juvenile driver reportedly attempted to turn left out of a privately-owned parking lot into the path of 20-year-old Ashton Anderson's motorcycle.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Man arrested after stealing vehicle, leading police on short chase along I-10

PRAIRIEVILLE - State police arrested a driver after a short pursuit involving a stolen vehicle along I-10 Tuesday morning. Louisiana State Police said David Keyes, 23, was driving the stolen vehicle and taken into custody. Police were searching for the stolen vehicle when the pursuit started, and officers arrested Keyes near the Bluff Road overpass.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Crews respond to apartment fire on Hooper Road late Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to an apartment fire on Hooper Road late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed they were responding to the blaze at Hooper Pointe Apartments on Hooper Road near Plank Road around 10:30 p.m. Fire officials said no one was injured, and the fire's...
BATON ROUGE, LA
State Police responding to chemical leak on Interstate

KENTWOOD - Troopers are responding to a hazardous materials leak on I-55 in Kentwood. Wednesday afternoon, State Police said I-55 northbound, north of the Kentwood exit, was shut down due to a chemical leak and drivers are being diverted to LA-38. No information about how the leak happened or what...
KENTWOOD, LA

