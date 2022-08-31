Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Child kidnapping suspect in custody in South Carolina, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The suspect in the kidnapping case in Greenville County last week is in custody, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Lt. Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, said on Saturday, investigators identified 25-year-old Jalin Michael Jones as the suspect, and, on Sunday, they learned that Jones was arrested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
live5news.com
Deputies looking for missing teen
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen. Kjawan Watson, 17, was reported missing Saturday and was last seen in the Burton area near Burlington Circle and Pine Grove Road. Deputies describe Watson as...
WTGS
South Carolina police department announces officer's death
MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina’s DMV offering sign-up events for REAL ID licenses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is continuing to promote REAL ID by offering several events across the state to help customers obtain the new license. After May 3, 2023, you will be required to have a REAL ID in order to board a domestic...
Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting
LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
Soldier, home from deployment, surprises daughter at South Carolina school
A U.S. Army Specialist from Spartanburg County returned home Friday from deployment and surprised his daughter at Inman Elementary School.
WLTX.com
Man wanted in South Carolina shot dead by US Marshals in Texas
HOUSTON — A man is dead after being shot by U.S. Marshals task force members at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 8:30 a.m. at a complex located on El Paseo Street near Cambridge Street just south of...
counton2.com
Man sues South Carolina Department of Education over claims of racial discrimination at Horry County job
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is suing the South Carolina Department of Education over claims that he was racially discriminated against while working as a school bus mechanic in Conway. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 26, claims Eric Jordan, who is Black, was subject to “repugnant, blatant, open...
South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs offering new career advancement path for employees
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's a new way for existing and entering employees of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) to climb through the ranks faster. It's all in an effort to retain and recruit more staff due to the healthcare worker shortage our state is...
Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in South Carolina.
Recently, a dangerous species of worm called hammerhead worms were found in South Carolina. Hammerhead worms have spread across the country due to soil circulation, mainly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been discovered in multiple counties of South Carolina.
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Shelters Declare a State of Emergency
The lives of hundreds of animals in shelters across South Carolina are at stake, as homeless animals have been pouring into shelters for weeks. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP. “These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season.”
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Local nurse snags national title for Miss South Carolina Plus USA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pageants are a form of entertainment where people compete using their talents and beauty, with proceeds going towards different causes. Some pageants focus on typical beauty norms, while other pageants like Miss Plus America aim to challenge those norms by creating a platform for full-figured women to be able to promote causes close to their hearts without that feeling of exclusion.
WLTX.com
South Carolina prison to treat substance abuse with digital therapy
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Corrections will offer a new digital tracking service to support addiction therapy for inmates in the state's main prison for women. Eligible inmates will report their substance use, cravings, and triggers on a smart device, and counselors will use the results...
Which South Carolina school districts pay administrators the most?
IRMO, S.C. (WBTW) — Not surprisingly, principals in South Carolina’s larger school districts typically make more than in the small districts, according to 2021-22 data from state report cards. The data is in line with a report from the National Center for Education Statistics, which found that for the 2017-18 academic year, principals nationwide averaged […]
townandtourist.com
15 Treehouse Rentals In South Carolina (Luxurious & Secluded!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Southern hospitality awaits you in the Palmetto State! If you like to rough it, but appreciate luxury accommodations, check into renting a treehouse in South Carolina. Many of these treehouses offer extensive services and amenities that will make your stay as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.
cosmosmariners.com
3 Spooky Church Ruins in the South Carolina Lowcountry
Let’s explore 3 of my favorite spooky church ruins in South Carolina!. All of these ruins are open to the public and free, making this a low cost day trip from Charleston. I can't promise that these sights will include the fog and creepy characters from the best scary movies, but you might get lucky!
Lowcountry hospice patient gets dream of live music at his bedside
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Hospice Care of the Lowcountry (HCL) helped a young man’s dream come true in his final days. Josh, a young patient at HCL, used to work in the music industry until he got sick. Prior to his terminal diagnosis, Josh worked alongside music industry giants such as Mariah Carey, Kanye West, […]
Update on when you can expect the P-EBT cards for students
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services new P-EBT cards are on their way to eligible K-12 students. South Carolina got approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue 2022 Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to public school students. Previously South Carolina had been approved during...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best burritos in each state, including those served at this South Carolina favorite.
blufftontoday.com
Red Devils, Gators face off in final historic football matchup
The Wade Hampton High School Red Devils and the Estill High School Fighting Gators squared off Friday night in a final varsity football matchup before consolidation. In a fitting finale to a decades-long, cross-county rivalry that has been closely competitive at times, the Red Devils took a second-quarter lead and survived a steady Gator comeback rally to claim the final win of the series, 29-26.
