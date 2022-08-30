ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

WSMV

Police: Man charged with double homicide planned to murder ex-girlfriend

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police confirmed Friday that the man charged with killing two women had been planning on killing one of them. According to an affidavit by WSMV4, neighbors told police that 72-year-old Lloyd T. Martin Jr. was stalking 67-year-old Laura Undis before her death. The two were in a failed relationship, and neighbors said that is what led to Martin stalking Undis.
WSMV

Man arrested for May shooting that injured two juveniles in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a teenager on Wednesday for a shooting that sent two juveniles to the hospital back in May. According to the arrest affidavit, officers were called to a shooting at the Avalon Apartments on Andrew Jackson Way in Hermitage on Saturday, May 14.
WTVCFOX

Driver crashes into truck stop off I-24 in Rutherford County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A popular truck stop off Interstate 24 in Rutherford County is closed Thursday morning after a car crashed into the side of the building. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the crash on social media—showing a van that appears to have taken out part of the structure at Love's truck stop on Buchanan Road.
WSMV

Pedestrian hit by car, condition still unknown police say

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police were investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday evening. Officials said the crash occurred Wednesday night at Peachers Mill Road and Millstone Circle at 5:12 p.m. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time. Officials have reopened the road; however, CPD asked...
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Tennessee woman that was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Jessica Ipina of La Vergne was northbound when she lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a tractor-trailer driven by Rosemary Brown of Fort Campbell before hitting a rock wall.
