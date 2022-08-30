Read full article on original website
LPR camera helps Lebanon police arrest alleged thief in stolen van
A combination of good police work and a license plate recognition (LPR) camera hit in Lebanon may have solved multiple crimes in Middle Tennessee.
Watch: Wilson Co. deputies find endangered child in U-Haul on interstate
Authorities in Tennessee were after a non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his infant son, and it took drastic measures to stop a van on the run.
2 suspects in custody after Endangered Child Alert
Two people are facing charges following an Endangered Child Alert for a White County baby by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tuesday.
Police: Man charged with double homicide planned to murder ex-girlfriend
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police confirmed Friday that the man charged with killing two women had been planning on killing one of them. According to an affidavit by WSMV4, neighbors told police that 72-year-old Lloyd T. Martin Jr. was stalking 67-year-old Laura Undis before her death. The two were in a failed relationship, and neighbors said that is what led to Martin stalking Undis.
Spring Hill police stop car full of stolen checks, drugs
Methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, fake names, and stolen checks—Spring Hill Police officers have a lot to untangle after a traffic stop on a group of people.
Two-month-old missing from White County found safe on Wednesday
Gunner Boland was found safe in Wilson County just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday. His father, Daniel Boland, Jr. is currently in custody.
Drugs, weapons seized during raid at West Nashville home
Metro police reported 29-year-old Nicole Madden and Edwin Santiago, 42, were taken into custody after the search of the home in the 6000 block of Charlotte Pike.
Antioch teenager charged in connection to fatal shooting of 13-year-old
Metro Police have charged a 16-year-old with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old.
Hickman Co. Sheriff retires after more than four decades in law enforcement
CENTERVILLE., Tenn. (WSMV) - Hickman County Sheriff Randal Ward retired Wednesday after more than four decades in law enforcement. Ward was the sheriff in Hickman County for 20 years. He started his law enforcement career in 1979 as a Centerville police officer. He then became a deputy for the Hickman...
Man arrested after Smyrna gas station clerk killed during robbery
An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Smyrna gas station clerk Tuesday.
Man arrested for May shooting that injured two juveniles in Hermitage
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a teenager on Wednesday for a shooting that sent two juveniles to the hospital back in May. According to the arrest affidavit, officers were called to a shooting at the Avalon Apartments on Andrew Jackson Way in Hermitage on Saturday, May 14.
Driver crashes into truck stop off I-24 in Rutherford County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A popular truck stop off Interstate 24 in Rutherford County is closed Thursday morning after a car crashed into the side of the building. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the crash on social media—showing a van that appears to have taken out part of the structure at Love's truck stop on Buchanan Road.
Gallatin attempted murder suspect turns self in
A man accused of attempted murder and wanted by Gallatin Police has turned himself in.
Pedestrian hit by car, condition still unknown police say
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police were investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday evening. Officials said the crash occurred Wednesday night at Peachers Mill Road and Millstone Circle at 5:12 p.m. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time. Officials have reopened the road; however, CPD asked...
Remains of missing Sumner County man identified
The remains of a man missing from Sumner County have been identified, according to Major Tim Bailey of the Sheriff's Department.
Nashville serial robbery suspect identified
Metro police is asking for help from the public to locate 43-year-old Robert Michael Durham.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after Clarksville crash
A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
‘I was just so afraid’; serial robbery suspect accused of six different incidents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are hunting for a man seen on surveillance video robbing/attempting to rob more than three stores and banks. Police said they are looking for robbery suspect Robert Michael Durham, 43, who has six outstanding warrants in the following cases:. Pinnacle Bank, 2300 West End...
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Tennessee woman that was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Jessica Ipina of La Vergne was northbound when she lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a tractor-trailer driven by Rosemary Brown of Fort Campbell before hitting a rock wall.
Man killed in hit and run in Nashville identified
Metro Police are investigating a fatal hit and run accident that happened last Thursday, August 25th, on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive.
