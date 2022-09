Wayne State sophomore Maggie Brahmer was named as the Northern Sun Conference Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week following her play in five matches over the weekend. The 6-foot middle hitter from Pierce was named Most Valuable Player of the Colorado Premier Challenge Friday and Saturday in Denver after averaging 3.33 kills and 1.27 blocks per set with a .467 hitting percentage. She helped WSC to a 4-0 record with three wins over top 15 teams and the Colorado Premier Challenge title followed by a 3-0 sweep on Labor Day Monday afternoon at Chadron State.

