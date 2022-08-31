Read full article on original website
Godox Lux Junior Review. One of the Best Flashes We’ve Used
Years ago, Fujifilm made a small flash for photographers that folks didn’t purchase because it was too weak. There was demand for one when doing street photography, but for years the modern camera industry didn’t have anything to offer. Then Godox launched the Lux Junior: a small flash designed for street photography and a bunch of other uses. The Godox Lux Junior has a retro design and a fairly simple interface to use. And best of all, it’s powerful enough.
Hypnotic Photos, Gigantic Lens: Canon RF 800mm F5.6 L Review
Extreme telephotos aren’t easy to find. A reach like 800mm was just a dream when full frame mirrorless cameras first started trickling out. But the new Canon RF 800mm f5.6 L IS USM changes that, bringing a big reach to the eye-AF-equipped bodies like the EOS R3. If the reach doesn’t impress, the stabilization will. With 4.5 stops of stabilization, it’s possible to actually make photographs with this giant lens handheld.
OM System 12-40mm F2.8 Pro II Review: The New Workhorse?
In 2013, we reviewed the Olympus 12-40mm f2.8 PRO lens. Nearly a decade later, the company has introduced the OM System 12-40mm f2.8 Pro II. In terms of specs and usability, not a lot has changed. It’s around the same weight, still has the same aperture blades, and retains many of the same specs as the original lens. What’s different? Honestly, it doesn’t seem like much. However, it’s now insanely weather resistant and feels like it focuses much faster.
Nikon Z 24-120mm F4 S Review: Consistently Reliable Results
Nikon’s Z 24-70mm f4 S kit lens was one of their surprise performers. No one really expected this kind of sharpness and image quality from a kit lens. It was an affordable option over their 2.8 offering, giving many users an excellent entry into the Nikon mirrorless family. The Nikon Z 24-120mm f4 S has impressive image qualities, and the body handling remains quite similar. It adds macro capabilities, an L-Fn button, a dedicated manual focus ring, and an extra 50mm reach. All this for just $100 more than the 24-70mm f4 S.
Haida M10 II Filter System Review. Make Stunning Photos
There aren’t a lot of ways to really impress photographers about lens filters. Most of them would rather just work on the images in post-production. But others really like seeing what filters do for them. However, they’re at times a pretty expensive part of the photography hobby. And the Haida M10 II surely isn’t an exception to that rule. However, you’re getting arguably some of the best filters you can get your hands on. In fact, I think it’s fair to call Haida the Rolls Royce of filter companies.
Our Canon EOS R5 Review Update Has Fascinating Feedback
There aren’t many cameras I’ve seen generate as much internet hate as the Canon EOS R5. A ton of it came from the Sony audience. I’ve been using the camera for years, and it’s incredible. In some ways, I find it better than the Sony a1. And the EOS R5 continues to get updates via firmware. So we’ve included notes from our Canon EOS R5 review update for you after the jump.
It Will Make You Nostalgic: Godox Lux Senior Flash Review
If you’re someone who began their photography with digital cameras, we can safely say you’ve probably never used a flash that looks like this. With a precise aim to be an eye-catching conversation starter, the Godox Lux Senior is a pocket-sized flash that looks great when opened up. It can be a bit daunting to use for beginners, but I doubt this product is aimed at them. You need to work within and around the flash’s limitations to get the best out of it. Overall, it’s probably something you’d use for the joy of challenging yourself than as a professional accessory.
Why the Canon R5 Firmware Is Amazing So Far
Long-time Canon users have probably noticed a shift in the brand strategy as of late, especially when it comes to Canon firmware updates. Dear old Canon has sometimes left a bitter taste in peoples’ mouths with repeated launches of products aimed at a specific market segment while ensuring it will never compete or cannibalize another segment. It was challenging to get a perfect all-arounder as most popular features tended to come at the expense of others. They wanted you to get multiple pieces of equipment instead of just one. But the Canon R5 Firmware updates are showing us something different.
The Best Nikon Lenses for Beginners Under $700
If you’re a Nikon camera owner who is just getting into photography, we want to congratulate you. You’re jumping into a hobby that so any photographers really know and love. It’s brought them tons of mental health benefits, and they’ve also made beautiful photos they’re really proud of. If you want to take things further, you should reach for the best Nikon lenses for beginners. And lucky for you, we’ve rounded them up in this post for Nikon Z camera users. Take a look!
Edits Great, More Features Needed: Capture One For iPad Review
Launched at the end of June, Capture One for iPad intends to let you take your editing workflow wherever you go. The comparisons between this and Adobe Lightroom (non Classic version) are inevitable since the latter has been around for many years as a mobile application. If you’re an existing Capture One user, you’ll find the new iPad app a helpful tool. The layout is comfortably familiar, and the editing experience is smooth. But the app in its current version is let down by the lack of some cloud sync features: features any pro photographer would expect. And without these features, I don’t see myself using the iPad app often.
Wissem Nasraoui Feels That Any Camera Can Make Great Images
“Sometimes we don’t realise that we have treasures in our hands,” says Doha-based photographer Wissem Nasraoui about how we lust after newer camera gear, ignoring what we currently have. Using a Micro Four Thirds camera that’s over a decade old, he’s consistently learning new techniques while pushing the limitations of his Olympus Pen EP-1.
The Canon EOS R7 Has a Feature We’ve Wanted for a While
There isn’t really a whole lot that the Canon EOS R7 got recently. But what has happened is surely worth noting. First off, the biggest update to the Canon EOS R7 in the recent firmware release has to do with cloud processing of images. That’s all that we know of. However, we’re actually more excited by the fact that Canon is finally doing something we’ve wanted for a long time.
These Canon EF Lenses Would Be Amazing as RF Lenses
There are some Canon EF lenses that should really make a comeback in RF lens format. While they’ve trailed behind much of the competition for the past couple of years, they are still good. Now that every lens manufacturer makes the same lenses, it’s time for something different. And we think there are specific pieces of glass that would stand out a lot from the rest if they made a return. So we’re going to list a few that we really want to see get new life as Canon RF lenses.
We Used the OM System OM1 to Capture Awesome Photos of Birds Fighting
If things keep going the way they are for OM System right now, then I’ll be very happy. The company has been working on improving their cameras like the OM System OM1, and the more we use it the more we’re convinced. Lots of folks won’t believe what Micro Four Thirds can do for them. But honestly, there isn’t a lot of complain about. The OM System OM1 is one of the most innovative cameras on the market, and using it in Pro Capture Mode really proves it. So we updated our OM System OM1 review to reflect that.
Our Sony a1 Review Has an Exciting Update!
There isn’t a doubt in our minds that the Sony a1 is one of the best cameras on the market. Over time, we’ve called it back in to test it with various lenses. Our entire staff agrees that it’s quite a stellar performer. But recently, I decided to give the autofocus test a more demanding test. Specifically, I tested it out for bird photography using Tamron’s 70-300mm f4.5-6.3 and Sony’s 400mm f2.8 G Master. And I’m not just talking about photographing birds being still or in flight. Nope, we’re talking about something much more action-packed!
Bought Your First Camera? The Best Tips in a 3 Minute Read
If you’re buying your first camera, then congratulations! It’s time to look at some of the essential things you need. And we’ll do that as quickly as possible in this short blog post for you. Take a look!. Subscribers get some sweet perks and are automatically entered...
Here are the Nikon Deals for September
There’s a rebate on the Nikon 28-75mm f2.8 Z lens right now, and we rated it pretty well. Plus, there’s a rebate available on their Editor’s choice award winning 40mm f2 lens! Beyond that, there are a bunch of rebates on DSLR lenses and DSLRs too. Take a look after the jump!
Spektrem Effects Motion Filter Review: Make Your Photos Fun
There aren’t enough companies working to make photography less sterile. While camera and lens manufacturers try to make photography products more and more sterile, they do the opposite for the cinema world. In truth, it should be flipped around. And that’s why I’m a huge fan of the Spektrem Effects motion filter. This filter helps create a unique look in-camera by helping you experiment and try new things. No photographer needs to sit and do all the things the industry has told us we need to do to make a better photo. Instead, you can just do it right in-camera.
Some of Nikon’s Z Lenses Have Rebates Right Now
There are rebates going on right now for the Nikon Z series of products and their F mount stuff that’s still around. If the Nikon Zf ever comes out, then a few of these lenses might be well worth picking up sooner rather than later. There’s the 28-75mm along with their 40mm f2, and the 28mm f2.8 on rebate. Plus, there are a few cameras available as well. Take a look at the deals after the jump.
There’s A New Tamron Z Mount Lens Coming Up
Tamron Co., Ltd. of Japan has just announced the development of their first Nikon Z mount AF lens, the Tamron 70-300mm f4.5-6.3 Di III RXD. Nikon Z owners are sure to love this as it’s Tamron’s first autofocus lens for Z mount cameras. Until now, Viltrox was the only 3rd party brand that made AF Z mount lenses, with brands like Laowa and TTArtisan sticking to manual focus options. At just under 6″ in length and weighing 20.5 oz, Tamron claims this is the “world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless telephoto zoom lens.” Can this Tamron Z mount lens spur other Nikon Z lens manufacturers to bring out AF lenses?
