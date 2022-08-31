If you’re someone who began their photography with digital cameras, we can safely say you’ve probably never used a flash that looks like this. With a precise aim to be an eye-catching conversation starter, the Godox Lux Senior is a pocket-sized flash that looks great when opened up. It can be a bit daunting to use for beginners, but I doubt this product is aimed at them. You need to work within and around the flash’s limitations to get the best out of it. Overall, it’s probably something you’d use for the joy of challenging yourself than as a professional accessory.

