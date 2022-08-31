Read full article on original website
Related
Montana considering conservation districts' funding options
Across Montana, the state’s 58 conservation districts are partnering with landowners on conservation projects both big and small.
Are You Part Of The “Make Believe Montana”? If Yes, Please Stop
Montana is becoming a place everyone and their mother want to move to, live in, and make all the memories they see on social platforms. The reality is that the whole state is expensive BUT the real feeling of "rural" will never leave a persons soul. There are so many...
With more than $1 million raised, Montana begins efforts to save territorial capitol
VIRGINIA CITY – Walking down the boardwalk of this historic city, you could be forgiven for passing by a peach-colored stone building that used to be a garage. It looks like so many other buildings here, in a sort of ongoing historic preservation in the heart of the rowdy home of the Vigilantes. But Stonewall […] The post With more than $1 million raised, Montana begins efforts to save territorial capitol appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana FWP Fall Hunting Outlook: Good News and Bad News
As is often the case, hunters have both good news and bad news when it comes to the big game hunting outlook for 2022. Here is the report for FWP’s Region 4, north central Montana:. While elk numbers are at all-time high levels with extra harvest opportunities in some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montana Has Some of the Worst Air Quality in the World Today
Currently, China and India have cleaner air than we do. Wildfire smoke got serious this weekend and Montana has some of the worst air quality on the entire planet right now when it comes to particulate matter. It's unhealthy in dozens of locations across the state. Saturday wasn't great but...
KULR8
Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality
BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
Charter’s last stand? Ranchers, Signal Peak may prove that coal and cows can’t coexist
ROUNDUP – When Signal Peak Energy began the process of kicking Steve Charter and his cows off his own land, they made two mistakes. First, they didn’t send the notice by certified mail – a ministerial technicality that may delay the inevitable process for another six months. Secondly, they didn’t really reckon with a wiry […] The post Charter’s last stand? Ranchers, Signal Peak may prove that coal and cows can’t coexist appeared first on Daily Montanan.
oilcity.news
Ranch owner: Corner-crossing damages could exceed $7M
In a disclosure statement, an attorney for Elk Mountain Ranch says four hunters diminished the value of the 22,000-acre property by between $3.1 million and $7.75 million when they passed through its airspace. The owner of Elk Mountain Ranch asserts that four Missouri hunters who corner-hopped to hunt public land...
Progress update on the Billings Bypass Project
Progress on the Billings Bypass Project is moving along after over a decade of planning. Each day, the city is one step closer to connecting the Billings Heights to Lockwood.
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
tsln.com
Montana State accepting applications for program focused on agritourism and sustainable agriculture
BOZEMAN — The College of Agriculture at Montana State University is accepting applications for a new leadership program focused on sustainable agriculture and agritourism. The Montana Agritourism Fellows Program: Developing Leaders to Advance Sustainable Agritourism is designed to establish and train leaders who will communicate and promote sustainable agriculture topics to farmers, ranchers, professionals and communities. The inaugural cohort will consist of 12 fellows, and applications are due by Saturday, Oct. 1.
Billings photographer showcases dogs of Montana to raise money for nonprofits
A local photographer and his team have donated over $10,000 to animal services after photographing over 200 dogs to be featured in the book Tails of Montana.
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – CASA 0.5k Run
Laura Molodecki with CASA of Yellowstone County talks about their biggest fundraising event of the year, the 0.5k run, that starts September 10. The run is a great family-friendly event with food trucks and live music. During this short run (or walk), participants get a doughnut halfway through and then a beverage of their choosing after they finish. Click here to learn more about the event and the amazing things CASA does for the community.
Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake
With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
Where to Find the Coolest Made in Montana Candles
Handmade candles seem to be a Montana-made specialty. Small businesses at their best creating custom items. Your choices of design, fragrance, and decoration are vast with many Montana based makers. Supporting local, Montana businesses is incredibly easy if you're looking for cool candles. We've got so many talented makers across...
TODAY.com
Refugee-run restaurant feeds Montana town
A Montana community is rallying around a popular kitchen run almost entirely by refugees that is introducing the town to cuisines and cultures from around the world. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY.Sept. 3, 2022.
A Montana Take on the Oil and Gas Markets
The Montana Petroleum Association (MPA) held their annual meeting in Billings this week. It was a great opportunity to catch up with local and state officials, as well as experts inside the industry. Alan Olson is a former state lawmaker from the Roundup area who now serves as the Executive...
New Wildfire in Montana’s Little Belt Mountains
Another Montana wildfire ignited Wednesday afternoon in the Little Belt Mountains. This new fire is called the Deep Creek Fire. Now is a terrible time for new wildfires to be popping up with temperatures across the state of Montana expected to stay in the 90s for another week and very little to no rain the forecast. Here's what we know so far about this new wildfire: (Current as of noon on Thursday, September 1st, 2022)
NBCMontana
Fire weather and air quality concerns quite high today as are those temperatures
RED FLAG WARNINGS have gone into effect for ALL of western Montana as of Saturday at noon. A LAKE WIND ADVISORY will go into effect at 4PM through midnight tonight for Flathead Lake. AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for much of western Montana through 8AM Monday. A combination of...
New Glacier National Park Superintendent is a UM Alumnus
Dave Roemer, recently named the new Superintendent of Glacier National Park, is actually a graduate of the University of Montana. He spoke with us this week and shared his journey from a University of Montana student to one of the most prestigious posts in the National Park Service. Roemer expressed...
930 AM KMPT
Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://930kmpt.com
Comments / 0