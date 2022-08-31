ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
930 AM KMPT

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

With more than $1 million raised, Montana begins efforts to save territorial capitol

VIRGINIA CITY – Walking down the boardwalk of this historic city, you could be forgiven for passing by a peach-colored stone building that used to be a garage. It looks like so many other buildings here, in a sort of ongoing historic preservation in the heart of the rowdy home of the Vigilantes. But Stonewall […] The post With more than $1 million raised, Montana begins efforts to save territorial capitol appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montana#Apprenticeships#Common Sense#Politics State#Politics Governor#Jobs#Anti American#The Keystone Xl Pipeline#Mpa
KULR8

Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality

BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Charter’s last stand? Ranchers, Signal Peak may prove that coal and cows can’t coexist

ROUNDUP – When Signal Peak Energy began the process of kicking Steve Charter and his cows off his own land, they made two mistakes. First, they didn’t send the notice by certified mail – a ministerial technicality that may delay the inevitable process for another six months. Secondly, they didn’t really reckon with a wiry […] The post Charter’s last stand? Ranchers, Signal Peak may prove that coal and cows can’t coexist appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ROUNDUP, MT
oilcity.news

Ranch owner: Corner-crossing damages could exceed $7M

In a disclosure statement, an attorney for Elk Mountain Ranch says four hunters diminished the value of the 22,000-acre property by between $3.1 million and $7.75 million when they passed through its airspace. The owner of Elk Mountain Ranch asserts that four Missouri hunters who corner-hopped to hunt public land...
WYOMING STATE
Alt 95.7

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
BILLINGS, MT
tsln.com

Montana State accepting applications for program focused on agritourism and sustainable agriculture

BOZEMAN — The College of Agriculture at Montana State University is accepting applications for a new leadership program focused on sustainable agriculture and agritourism. The Montana Agritourism Fellows Program: Developing Leaders to Advance Sustainable Agritourism is designed to establish and train leaders who will communicate and promote sustainable agriculture topics to farmers, ranchers, professionals and communities. The inaugural cohort will consist of 12 fellows, and applications are due by Saturday, Oct. 1.
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – CASA 0.5k Run

Laura Molodecki with CASA of Yellowstone County talks about their biggest fundraising event of the year, the 0.5k run, that starts September 10. The run is a great family-friendly event with food trucks and live music. During this short run (or walk), participants get a doughnut halfway through and then a beverage of their choosing after they finish. Click here to learn more about the event and the amazing things CASA does for the community.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Alt 95.7

Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake

With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Where to Find the Coolest Made in Montana Candles

Handmade candles seem to be a Montana-made specialty. Small businesses at their best creating custom items. Your choices of design, fragrance, and decoration are vast with many Montana based makers. Supporting local, Montana businesses is incredibly easy if you're looking for cool candles. We've got so many talented makers across...
MONTANA STATE
TODAY.com

Refugee-run restaurant feeds Montana town

A Montana community is rallying around a popular kitchen run almost entirely by refugees that is introducing the town to cuisines and cultures from around the world. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY.Sept. 3, 2022.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

A Montana Take on the Oil and Gas Markets

The Montana Petroleum Association (MPA) held their annual meeting in Billings this week. It was a great opportunity to catch up with local and state officials, as well as experts inside the industry. Alan Olson is a former state lawmaker from the Roundup area who now serves as the Executive...
BILLINGS, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

New Wildfire in Montana’s Little Belt Mountains

Another Montana wildfire ignited Wednesday afternoon in the Little Belt Mountains. This new fire is called the Deep Creek Fire. Now is a terrible time for new wildfires to be popping up with temperatures across the state of Montana expected to stay in the 90s for another week and very little to no rain the forecast. Here's what we know so far about this new wildfire: (Current as of noon on Thursday, September 1st, 2022)
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

New Glacier National Park Superintendent is a UM Alumnus

Dave Roemer, recently named the new Superintendent of Glacier National Park, is actually a graduate of the University of Montana. He spoke with us this week and shared his journey from a University of Montana student to one of the most prestigious posts in the National Park Service. Roemer expressed...
TRAVEL
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://930kmpt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy