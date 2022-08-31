Read full article on original website
Related
Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.
Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
BBC
Possible Mull Viking boat burials to be investigated
Archaeologists are preparing to investigate two possible Viking boat burial sites on the Isle of Mull. Two elongated mounds on the Hebridean island are to be evaluated as part of a series of digs later this month. Boat burials involved high-ranking Vikings being interred with a ship, and in Scotland...
Comments / 0