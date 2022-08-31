Read full article on original website
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
Palin's Chances of Beating Peltola in Midterm After Special Election Loss
Republicans may have a better chance of taking back Alaska's only House seat if they vote for another GOP candidate, polls suggest.
22,000 smart thermostats in Colorado locked over ‘energy emergency,’ sparking outrage
“Big Brother is controlling your thermostat,” screamed one right-wing headline in recent days in the wake of news from Colorado, that some 22,000 smart thermostats were “locked” on a day when the temperature approached 90 degrees. The reason? Those utility company customers were unable to adjust their thermostat — to, more specifically, set it to a cooler temperature and get the A/C blasting — because of what they were told was an “energy emergency.”
