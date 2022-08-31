ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

californiaexaminer.net

Baltimore Schoolyard Murder: A Student Was Fatally Shot

According to Baltimore Police, a student from Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School was shot and killed on Friday in the playground. On Monday, the new school year began. The girl, 17, was approached by the suspect while walking home from school. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison stated during a Friday...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Victim of shooting outside of Mervo identified as football player

UPDATE( 6:45 p.m.) According to police a 17-year-old has been formally charged with 1st degree murder and is being held without bail at a Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facility. According to a social media post, the victim is a football player at the school named Jeremiah...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two juveniles shot, leaving a 14-year-old dead in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- A shooting following a Friday night football game in Baltimore County killed one teenager and injured another.Baltimore County officers responded to calls of a report of a shooting near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Once there, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both teens were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving, the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The other juvenile victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The shooting happened after Milford Mill Academy's home football game win against Franklin High School, according to Sgt. Gladys Brown. The scene was about a half mile away, "within walking distance," she added. "Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the friends, the family and the entire community that is grieving over the loss of a 14-year-old," said Sgt. Brown. "That's why we're appealing to the public: if you have any information in reference to this, please call."The teen boy who died and the second injured victim have not been identified by authorities.  Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this homicide.   Anyone with any information are urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Young Baltimore Security Guard Gunned Down On Break: Report

More details have been released in the killing of a 19-year-old security guard earlier this week in Baltimore. Julian Fruh was on break at his new job for Allied Universal when he was shot near the Marble Hall Apartments on Marble Hall Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to police and a source speaking to CBS Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police union threatens to file grievance over special events staffing

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's police union apologized to its members on Saturday after learning that some officers had received notifications that they would need to cancel their Labor Day Weekend plans in order to provide security for the city's weekend events.The union issued the apology in a letter signed by Fraternal Order of Police Union President Mike Mancuso. The union made the letter public on its social media account.In the letter, Mancuso claimed that the poor planning of city officials and the Baltimore Police Department would cost the city $1 million in overtime pay "that will not be recouped from the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Water Of Baltimore Golf Course Under Investigation: Police

An investigation is underway in Maryland after a dead body was pulled from a Baltimore golf course, police said. Police investigators and members of the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the Carroll Park Golf Course on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, where there was a report of an unresponsive man floating in a body of water in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Police investigating Baltimore high school shooting, one student dead

Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting outside Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School in Northeast Baltimore that left one student dead. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the victim was a student at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School and the suspect, who was arrested near the scene, a student at another school. Police also recovered what they believe was the weapon.
CBS Baltimore

Heartbroken family wants answers after security guard Julian Fruh killed near Morgan State

BALTIMORE -- Julian Fruh recently celebrated his 19th birthday. His high school graduation picture shows him smiling in a tuxedo. Now, loved ones are demanding answers after his killing earlier this week in Northeast Baltimore. Fruh recently started his first job working security for Allied Universal, a private company that contracts with Morgan State University. He was shot and killed Wednesday just after 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road near the Marble Hall Apartments, where many students live. A relative told WJZ in a series of messages that "[Julian] was a very good person with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Nottingham MD

Assault, burglary reported in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an assault and two local burglaries that were reported this week. At 12 a.m. on Monday, August 29, an individual entered a location in the unit block of Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole multiple paper products. At just after 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday,...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man sitting outside apartment complex shot in Glen Burnie, police say

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A man was wounded late Wednesday outside an apartment complex in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 8100 block of Harold Court after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot once in the torso.
GLEN BURNIE, MD

