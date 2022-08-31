Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Related
Atlanta TV sports listings
A look at the TV listings for major sporting events for Atlanta.
Go Behind the Scenes at These Tours Kids Love
Itching see a side of Atlanta you don’t usually get to see? These Atlanta tours offer unforgettable experiences. From Cabbage Patch Kids to bottles of Coke, show your kids how things are made at one of these local Atlanta tours. Perfect for the kiddos who want to know how everything works, these tours offer behind-the-scene looks at just about everything. You’ll learn new things and create unforgettable memories with your family. Don’t pass up these tours.
10 Fun-Filled Labor Day Weekend Activities around Atlanta
Parents work 365-days a year, so why not live it up with the Littles this Labor Day weekend? This weekend is the perfect time to explore the city or get away from it all (hint: many orchards up north plan to open for the u-pick season this weekend). From the world’s biggest sci-fi fantasy gathering to plenty of festivals,—and one just-for-kids event that only comes around once a year—Atlanta parents have plenty of exciting ways to spend family time over the three-day weekend.
7 Secret Spots in Atlanta Worth Finding
You know Atlanta’s best museums, top hikes for families, and the city’s most popular playgrounds. But even if you’re a local, we bet you might not have visited our favorite hidden gems in Atlanta. These little known spots are worth a look, especially when you bring the kids along. They’ll love the slightly creepy (but cool) found art trail and the seemingly magical secret doors that you’ll find hidden around the city. All that’s left is to find these amazing Atlanta hidden gems everyone in the family will enjoy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Branch Out! Where to Pick Apples in Georgia
The time is ripe for some good old-fashioned fun, and during the fall that means finding a nearby festival or going apple picking in Georgia. Atlanta families know North Georgia’s mountains are where they will find bushels of excitement and fantastic farm activities that make this experience worth the drive. And you can’t go wrong with a peck of crisp apples when you’re baking up fall treats for the kids or packing healthy snacks into their school lunches. If you’re looking for hardcore fun, the season’s about to start.
15 Fantastic Festivals & Fairs to Put on Your Fall Calendar
Autumn in Georgia is all about the big three: exciting corn mazes, picture-perfect pumpkin patches and hitting (at least) one of the many fall fairs and festivals going on around the state. We’re talking funnel cakes, Ferris wheels, family entertainment and cuddly farm animals. When it comes to our top picks for fall fairs and festivals, we know what Atlanta families are looking for—drool-worthy carnival food, funky attractions (bring on the Banana Derby) and info on where to ride the most epic tilt-a-whirl in the state of Georgia.
7 Nail Salons & Spas That Pamper Kids (& Grownups)
Adding self-care during your daily errands with kids in tow makes everyday life much more fun. So, we’ve rounded up the best kid-friendly nail salons where you can enjoy a manicure and pedicure with your kids. From kid-sized chairs to super sweet staff, these are our go-to spots for carving out a little bonding time, not to mention great nails. So, get ready to enjoy a precious moment of pampering and polish with your kids.
Tinybeans Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
274
Followers
365
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT
Helping families in Atlanta have more fun and make more memories with their kids.https://redtri.com/atlanta-kids/
Comments / 0