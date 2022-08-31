ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast Company

Should brands sue their own fans? It’s working out for Netflix and Oprah

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture. In her afternoon talk show’s heyday, Oprah Winfrey specialized in surprising fans with unexpected giveaways. Last month, “Oprah obsessives” Kellie Carter Jackson and Leah Wright Rigueur got a different sort of surprise: a trademark-infringement lawsuit from Winfrey’s production company charging that the pair’s Oprahdemics podcast is using both the Oprah name and “O” logo without permission.
Fast Company

These high-tech tools are helping scientists study birds’ ancient migratory routes

Although it still feels like beach weather across much of North America, billions of birds have started taking wing for one of nature’s great spectacles: fall migration. Birds fly south from the northern U.S. and Canada to wintering grounds in the southern U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America, sometimes covering thousands of miles. Other birds leave temperate Eurasia for Africa, tropical Asia, or Australia.
Fast Company

Gen Z and millennials get their news from the paper, and Nextdoor

Some may discredit Gen Z and millennials for being oblivious to current events when the reality is that 79% consume news daily, and a third pay out-of-pocket for news subscriptions. A New Media Insight Project survey looked at the media consumption habits of 16- to 40-year-olds and found that young people are not only tapped into the news, but also exhausted from the constant firehosing of misinformation to the barrage of tragedy news bits. Here’s what we learned from the survey:
BBC

New BBC radio show to be broadcast from Birmingham

Birmingham is to host a new national radio show, showcasing unsigned artists from across the UK. Theo Johnson, from the city, will present the new BBC Music Introducing show from the Mailbox for 1Xtra. It is the station's first permanent show to broadcast outside of London and starts on 11...
The Guardian

Muse become first act to top UK charts with NFT album

Muse have made chart history by becoming the first act with a UK No 1 album sold in the form of an NFT (non-fungible token). The Devon rock trio achieved the feat with their ninth album, Will of the People, which was released last week in the form of a limited edition NFT “digital pressing”, as well as traditional formats such as vinyl, digital, cassette and CD.
Fast Company

Move over, coffee! Black tea helps ward off death

In America, coffee may be king. But across the world, tea reigns supreme as the most popular liquid to drink (aside from water). Originating in China, the juice of steeped plant leaves has won the hearts of some of the world’s largest countries. In China (1.4 billion people), dragonwell green tea and fermented pu’er tea are among the variations sipped with most meals, sometimes brewed from leaves handpicked in hundred-year-old tea houses. In India (also 1.4 billion people), Assam and Darjeeling are beloved for their malty and musky flavors. In both cultures, herbal teas are prized for their rich health benefits (see: ancient Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine).
