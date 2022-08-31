Read full article on original website
OSDH Issues August COVID Update
In its most recent COVID update, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is reporting a little over 9,000 new cases of COVID in one week with a total number of active cases for the state of 17,492. Since COVID began, the state has had a total of 1,170,185 reported...
COVID Podcast on Facebook Features State Physicians
A group of Oklahoma-based physicians has partnered with the Oklahoma State Medical Association to release a podcast video that addresses the on-going COVID situation with answers to basic questions and advice on how to handle surges. The physicians are part of the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition and they represent a cross-section...
Two ARPA Funding Requests Could Benefit Green Country
This week, the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding sent nine requests for federal ARPA funding. Two of the requests will directly benefit our listening area. The first request was for $38 million to add additional capacity and expanded behavioral health services to the new hospital that is eventually going to replace the Tulsa Center for Behavioral Health. The Tulsa group is a frequent referral for Green Country area residents.
